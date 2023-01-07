Mortgage rates: Why you need to think twice before fixing long

Hannah McQueen is a financial adviser, chartered accountant, personal finance author and the founder of enable.me - financial strategy and coaching.

OPINION: Right now, you probably rue the day you opted not to fix your mortgage for five years at 2.99% - or if you did, you might be feeling a little bit smug right now.

One and two-year rates now (at the time of writing) sit between 6.39% and 6.79%, and banks are advertising five-year rates from 6.79%.

With such a small margin between short- and longer-term rates, you might well be thinking you don’t want to make the same mistake twice. Especially given the official cash rate is expected to be hiked further from where it sits now, at 4.25%, all the way up to 5.5%. If your budget starts to get sensitive once rates are over, say, 7%, fixing long might seem a logical way to create some security.

But I want to encourage you to think twice – because history offers a few lessons here.

Heading into the global financial crisis (GFC), the OCR was at 8.25%, but that number dropped precipitously from late 2008 through 2009, with multiple large cuts - some as big as 1.5 percentage points - until it settled at 2.5% 18 months later. Retail bank rates followed suit – and that caught out anyone who had opted to fix their mortgage rates long term.

When you break an interest rate with the bank, if the rate you’re accepting in higher than the rate you were paying before – which some people are doing at the moment to guard against future rate rises - no break fee applies.

But if you’re breaking your loan to access a lower one, the bank charges you a break fee to compensate for the interest it’s missing out on that it was previously guaranteed.

During the GFC, we saw some enormous break costs. A couple two years into a 5-year fixed loan of a million dollars wanted to break it – and the quote was $60,000. That’s a lot of money right?!

Even if you had half-a-million in debt, which is perhaps a more common level, the break fee can be in the tens of thousands of dollars, depending on the interest rate differential and how long the fixed loan had left to run. Worse yet, you usually have to be able to pay for the break cost upfront - in cash or by adding it to your mortgage.

Supplied Hannah McQueen, founder and director of Enable.Me.

Not only is that sum unlikely to be the kind of money you have lying about, it’s also the kind of money that defeats the purpose of breaking the loan in the first place.

The current five-year rates could soon start to look more attractive than short-term rates. You might have heard economists refer to the “interest rate curve becoming inverted” and how it’s usually a sign of an impending recession. What that means is that long-term wholesale interest rates fall below short-term ones, because the economy is expected to be weaker in future. That inversion could eventually flow through to the rates you pay at the bank – like it did during the GFC.

I’m not suggesting the pace of interest rate declines that lie on the other side of an expected recession will match the way the OCR fell off a cliff 14-ish years ago. But provided inflation is back in its box, a recession does tend to prompt a reversal in Reserve Bank policy, and the OCR is likely to move back towards a more neutral rate.

Stuff Now is not a time to panic and lock in an interest rate for a long period of time because you’re scared about the future, Hannah McQueen says.

It’s worth remembering that fixing for five years now isn’t just a bet about what might happen to interest rates, it’s a bet about what might happen in your life.

If you want to sell a property, move house, settle a divorce or apply your inheritance to your mortgage for example – any of those life events could trigger break fees.

The key takeaway here isn’t that you can’t opt for security – just that you need to be aware of the opportunity cost of that security both now and in the future. Certainty of interest rate payments for a longer period of time doesn’t feel like much of a win, if you end up exposing yourself to a higher interest cost for longer, unnecessarily.

Now is not a time to panic and lock in an interest rate for a long period of time because you’re scared about the future. Now is the time for careful and strategic planning that considers the forecasts, considers future opportunities, understands your situation’s degree of resilience to changing conditions – and most importantly, doesn’t forget the lessons of the past.

