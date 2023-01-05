The four KiwiSaver conversations you need

WATCH: Westpac’s Head of Investment Solutions, Philip Houghton-Brown on how to respond to changing markets and what it means for your KiwiSaver account.

John Berry is the co-founder and chief executive of KiwiSaver provider Pathfinder Asset Management

OPINION: When we’re closing one year and starting another, it’s timely to check choices relating to career, personal goals and finances. Now is a great moment to re-think and maybe even re-set where we are.

This includes looking at your KiwiSaver and how it’s tracking against your plans.

There are three million of us in KiwiSaver and while most will stay put with their fund choice each year, typically more than 100,000 will decide to switch from one KiwiSaver provider to another. More than double that number will stay with their current provider but change their fund type, for example switching from a balanced fund to growth.

That means more than one in ten will actively make a change or switch over the year.

In 2017 the average KiwiSaver balance was $15,000, five years later the average has nearly doubled to around $28,000. KiwiSaver grows year-on-year, it’s important we do our research before making decisions.

We shouldn’t change just for the sake of changing; change should be well thought out. Here are some pointers on who to talk to and what to consider.

The summer break is a good chance to talk to friends about their KiwiSaver and about investing generally. Listen to their savings goals, how they feel when markets go down and what they think of their provider. They’ll likely share ideas you hadn’t considered before.

Your friends won’t be KiwiSaver experts, which is where financial advisers become critical. A financial adviser can assess your situation and provide guidance on what type of KiwiSaver fund or manager may suit you best. It’s likely they won’t be considering every KiwiSaver option in the market, be clear on which they can advise you on.

Sungmi Kim/Stuff Now is a great moment to re-think and maybe even re-set where you are at with your KiwiSaver.

With around 35 KiwiSaver providers there’s plenty of choice and you can talk directly to any of them. Ask your current provider - or one you think you might want to switch to – about key points of their KiwiSaver plan and what makes them different.

If we talk to friends, a financial adviser and one or more KiwiSaver providers before switching, there’s also one final and important conversation you need to have.

Take time out to talk to yourself about your KiwiSaver and savings goals. Critically run through how these fit with your first home or retirement plans.

Don’t just be a passenger with your KiwiSaver, take an interest. You shouldn’t re-evaluate your KiwiSaver every day, or every week or even every month. But if you are going to do it once a year, now’s a great time.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Don’t just be a passenger with your KiwiSaver, take an interest.

Make sure you have the right fund risk profile for you (conservative, balanced or growth) matching your time horizon and tolerance for risk. Think about whether your KiwiSaver manager aligns with you, for example around active or passive management or ethical investing.

Talking about your KiwiSaver with friends, with a financial adviser, with a KiwiSaver provider (or two) and even with yourself, may prove to be some of the most engaging conversations of the summer!

That may be taking the enthusiasm a bit too far, but don’t leave it until you retire for these KiwiSaver conversations. Now’s the best time to start.