I'm 29, should I aim for a more aggressive KiwiSaver approach?

I have only just started KiwiSaver at the age of 29. Should I aim for a more aggressive approach for retirement?

KiwiSaver is our country’s retirement scheme, and it’s a great first step towards taking care of your financial future. Between increasingly frequent conversations about raising the retirement age and the government superannuation being only $463 for a single person per week, there has never been a better time to be considering how you will pay for your retirement.

Before we go any further, I’d like to acknowledge that 29 is still very young. Although you’re eligible to start using KiwiSaver before you turn 16, not everyone has the privilege of starting that early.

When it comes to deciding how to approach your KiwiSaver, assuming you’re saving for retirement, I always recommend working backwards – deciding on your goal is going to allow you to find an approach that suits you. I like to call it the 3Gs method.

Step 1: Goal Retirement

Do you see yourself sipping piña colada’s in France every June, visiting your batch in Paihia every summer and spoiling your family every birthday? Or do you plan on a more frugal retirement that has a greater emphasis on slower living and spending quality time with your loved ones? Planning ahead allows you to decide what lifestyle you want, rather than a retirement we have to settle for.

Deciding what your goal retirement looks like then allows you to put an annual number on it. The jet-setting retirement is probably going to set you back $100,000 a year, but you may instead decide that you only need $20,000 a year.

Step 2: Golden Nest Number

Now that you know what you need annually, you can plug this into a sorted calculator to determine the big Golden Nest Number you need to retire.

Sanjay may determine that he wants to live off $50,000 a year from 65 to 85 – that’s a cool Golden Nest Number of $1 million.

Loretta may decide she wants to live a more frugal lifestyle of $20,000 a year from 65 to 85. Her Golden Nest Number is lower, at $400,000.

It’s important to note that any calculations you do account for inflation.

Step 3: Goal Contributions

Once you know how much you need to have in your nest egg, you can work backwards to determine what approach you need with your KiwiSaver and your time horizon.

KiwiSaver providers usually have a “retirement calculator” on their websites that you can plug this into.

You’ll see the exact amount you’ll need to invest, based on your salary and contribution rate, to achieve your target retirement amount. You’ll therefore be able to work backwards and determine if you have the appetite to invest in higher-risk funds for possibly higher rewards.

You may realise that to achieve your desired retirement, you would benefit from being in a growth fund with an assumed annual rate of 4.5%, or you may come to the conclusion that you want to invest with a balanced fund, with a lower risk and lower assumed rate of return at 3.5%.

In reality, each fund has different risk and return characteristics and actual investment performance may differ from the assumptions provided.

If you’re unsure about how to make an informed choice, KiwiSave providers have options to speak with a professional about your individual needs, and some providers are beginning to introduce roboadvisers that help determine what fund suits you best.

You can also speak to a financial adviser who doesn’t work directly for a KiwiSaver provider, who can give you tailored financial advice. Just make sure they disclose any incentives or commissions they may receive from particular providers.

The good news is that you’re being proactive. The decisions you make now about your KiwiSaver allow you to choose a retirement lifestyle of your liking, as opposed to settling for an option out of your control.