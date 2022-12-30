What's the best option for short-term savings?

Simran Kaur is the co-founder of Girls That Invest, which offers commentary on personal investment, aimed at young people.

I have recently received an inheritance, some I plan to invest for the longer term and some I would like to leave available for travel and house projects in the next three to 10 years. What are my best options for the short-term money?

Firstly, receiving an inheritance can be a highly emotional moment for anyone – and I send my deepest sympathies for your loss.

Advisers would usually encourage putting the money aside and allowing yourself to grieve. The money won’t go anywhere, and you’ll benefit from a clearer state of mind when making decisions about life-altering wads of cash.

There are a few options for storing money for the short-term in New Zealand, with pros and cons in each asset class.

While I cannot provide you a golden answer as to where to park your money, I can offer you a few options to help you make an informed decision.

An emergency fund

When dealing with large sums of money, setting up an emergency fund is often an overlooked step – it’s like getting ready for a night out but forgetting to prime your face.

Having three to six months’ worth of living expenses (not income) set aside is a financial step that helps to create a more secure foundation for your finances going forward. Having an emergency fund allows you to pull money for any expenses that you didn’t foresee, such as an insurance excess, dental emergencies or last-minute travel to see family who have become unwell.

Having an emergency fund also means you’re less likely to have to take money from other funds, or rack up debt – we don’t want to be treating our investment accounts like a “free for all” wallet.

Often a high-interest savings account or a “call account” are candidates to store your emergency fund.

Term deposits

Term deposits in New Zealand are like online savings accounts, but with a padlock on them. The upside is that they often have higher rates of returns compared to a standard online savings account. They’re a good place to store cash that you know you don’t need for a certain period of time, and the longer your term, the higher the interest they offer.

A higher interest rate on a term deposit means more bang for your buck, but not all institutions that offer term deposits offer the same interest rate, or have the same credit ratings.

For example, if you’re looking to put your money away for five years, Bank “A” currently offers an interest rate at 5.25% but only has a credit rating of BBB, while Bank “B” has a slightly lower interest rate at 5.20% but has a higher credit rating at AA-. Bank “A” in this example is riskier, with higher reward, while Bank “B” is lower risk, but lower reward. (Note that a BBB rating still means the risk of default is low.)

The downside of term deposits is that you don’t get the key to the padlock until a certain date, or until the “term” ends (hence the name). Furthermore, be aware of the opportunity cost of putting money in a term deposit for a long period of time, instead of a slightly riskier asset class that could provide higher returns.

Bonds

There are many ways to purchase bonds, from companies or governments.

Bonds are similar to term deposits in that you get a fixed rate of interest for a given term. Bond yields vary, and as of December 2022, New Zealand Government bonds were at 4.25% for four years.

Managed or index funds

Managed funds, or their subclass of passively managed index funds, are another way to invest money that you won’t touch for 10 years.

Funds may be an option for an investor who is seeking higher returns on their money. However, the obvious downside of investing is funds is their riskiness in comparison to term deposits or bonds.

While the average broad market index fund returns around 6% to 7% in interest annually, note this is not a guarantee - some years you your fund drop 15%, other years it may rise 10%. In this scenario, you have to weigh up what level of risk you’re comfortable with, for the possibility of higher returns.

The rule of thumb is the longer you have to work with, the more volatility you should be able to cope with. For travel and home projects that you plan to pull out for in three years, funds may be too volatile an option, depending on your personal risk tolerance.

As you can see there are many options when it comes to storing your money for the short-term. It’s a bit like choosing a pair of boots, some of us may prefer one with tassels or heels (that risk breaking off!) while others are after something simple that does the job – either way, they’ll all serve their purpose.

It just comes down to personal preference, after all, personal finance is often, well, personal! If you’re still unsure of where to place your money, a fee-based financial adviser can support with an impartial opinion during a highly emotive time.