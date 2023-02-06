Not enough in the tank? Knowing when it's time to shut up shop

Rachel Klaver is a marketing strategist, specialising in lead generation and content marketing.

OPINION: When Claire Terry watched Jacinda Ardern’s resignation on January 19, she felt she could have written her speech herself.

Like Ardern, Terry no longer had “enough in the tank” to keep running her flagship Madame Fancy Pants store in Cuba St, Wellington. She had made the decision to close, and was about to go public with that news.

“Watching her, I knew I’d made the right decision in my business. She acted as the leader of 5 million, and I acted as the leader of five. It felt like the same journey in some way.”

READ MORE:

* Harnessing the power of email marketing and automation

* What is ChatGPT and should you be using it for marketing?

* Is letterbox marketing still a thing?



Sitting there, her team all told, a press release ready to send out, and social media posts ready for the next day, Terry also felt relief she was not alone.

For the past few years, when time felt hard, she’d looked to Ardern, leading, coping with obstacles and felt: “If she can do that, I can surely keep going too.” Now it felt like it was OK to admit it was time to let go.

“I felt it was a decision she’d thought about for a while – like me. Like any big decision you don’t just wake up one morning and think you don’t feel like it. It’s something that happens over a period of time.”

Since Ardern’s resignation, I’ve spoken to a broad range of small business owners – in particular those with family and young children – about how empowered Ardern made them feel, comfortable to admit how close to the wire some of them feel right now.

STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she is stepping down before the 2023 election.

Running a business is hard. So is parenting. Running a business and parenting during a pandemic and beyond is something else entirely.

For Terry, her choice was to end a significant, long-term relationship with a store she once completely adored.

Cuba St was the perfect place for Madame Fancy Pants 17 years ago. Terry had moved her store there from her initial stop at the top of Plimmer Steps.

“After a short while, I realised that people were OK with walking up 100 million steps, but they didn't love it, so we need a new home.” she explains.

Terry’s collection of New Zealand designers, her own range of earrings and a well-curated range of stationery knick-knacks and homewares fit the location well.

“Cuba St (pre-pandemic) had a bustling, creative vibe,” she remembers, and several years after moving there, they relocated into a larger store several shops down, where they’ve been ever since.

Along with that store, Terry launched a website and started selling online, early into her retail journey. In 2020, she also opened a smaller store, with an atelier alongside, for workshops in Greytown, closer to where she and her family lived.

The pandemic changed everything. The biggest change was the shopping behaviour in central Wellington.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Cuba Street under level 2 Covid restrictions. The pandemic hit retailers hard, with many struggling to recover (file photo).

“All of a sudden it was as if it was a wild west desert, with those rolly weedy things. Then things just intensified when the protest happened in 2022, and the impact of that lasted for months, far beyond February.

“With any kind of obstacle, people just find it easier to not come into the city. I understand it. But it’s been tough,” Terry admits.

Like many other small business owners I’ve spoken to, 2022 was harder in many ways than the previous two years. There were constant sick days, staff shortages and irregular shopping habits.

Through all her years in business, Terry had never had to put her own funds into the business, but through the cold and wintry months of 2022 it happened more often than not.

“I had to do a significant amount of that, and my accountant said: ‘This is what you're down, and that's why you had to do this.’ I realised it was then a situation I needed to fix. It wasn’t just me making up problems in my head.”

When Terry began to consider options, she knew 2023 might continue to have disruptions, over the winter months in particular.

“I knew if I waited it out this year and it was like last year, I’d be too far gone. I’d lose my mind and become a shell of myself, no good to myself, my family or my business. I was not prepared to take that risk.”

The problem wasn’t just financial. Terry’s view of herself within the business was evolving, and she had lost her positivity and vision for a future that included Cuba St.

Supplied Rachel Klaver is a marketing strategist, specialising in lead generation and content marketing.

“I could feel resentment building up around keeping that store going, and I didn’t want to get to the point where I’d become the mayor of resentment.”

Terry also felt she had been unable to invest in the development of her Cuba St team over the past few years, as she had been focussed more on survival. As someone who’s always loved being able to develop her staff, this hit hardest of all.

“I feel like I haven’t given them the full experience they deserved. I could have taught them more, and helped them grow into their careers. I’ve told them I feel I’ve let them down and I wish I had taught them more.”

With the doors planning to close on February 23, there’s still quite a lot Terry needs to do. Looking to a future beyond the next month is hard when there is a lot still to be done.

However, Terry can catch glimpses of how she, and Madame Fancy Pants, will change and grow after Cuba St is closed.

Her Greytown store is smaller and operates with shorter hours that fit in with juggling school runs and having more time and space to get back into making jewellery. Her creative side had struggled as the business grew.

“I think that a lot of creative business owners come in with their creative products, decide to open a shop, and then it's hard to make that work together well. I love customer service and being on the floor, but I’m going to find a way to do both.”

She is also looking forward to using her website to serve customers in Wellington and beyond who can’t get to Greytown.

“I want our online customers to feel like the online experience they get from us is almost like coming into the shop.

“I want them to know I’m pleased to see them again, to thank them for coming to our little slice of the internet. To say we feel special for them choosing us, and we want them to feel special too. That’s so important to me.”

Terry believes her optimism in this time of endings has come from making a conscious choice to change her business trajectory, instead of fighting to the end and being forced to make a decision.

“Small business owners often go too far and overstep past that point of choice. I remember when I first started my store at the top of those steps and I wondered: ‘How will I know when I’ve had enough?’

“And I remember thinking: ‘The moment something new comes in, or I do a refresh of the store, or I take a break and come back and still feel flat, and I no longer feel joy, that’s my sign.’”

It turns out that was exactly the sign she needed to look out for.

I interviewed Terry for the MAP IT Marketing podcast the day she announced her store closure. You can listen to more of her story here.