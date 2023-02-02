Three things for business leaders to consider in 2023

John Berry is co-founder and chief executive of ethical fund manager and KiwiSaver provider Pathfinder Asset Management.

OPINION: “Slowly, slowly, slowly, suddenly” – that’s how futurist and strategist Melissa Clark-Reynolds recently described change happening in our world.

To avoid being blindsided by sudden and dramatic events, businesses leaders need a future-focused eye on themes, macro-trends and game-changing possibilities from left field.

Here are my three for 2023.

Robot in the room … artificial intelligence (AI)

In 2018 it was mind-blowing hearing phone calls made by Google’s AI booking appointments at restaurants and hairdressers – so humanlike that the potential was simultaneously exciting and frightening.

Fast-forward to 2022 when the June Economist magazine cover illustration was created by AI. Now you can create any image you want, free, via the open.ai website.

ChatGPT is AI creating astonishingly good written content. AI isn’t a simple fad or harmless curiosity; Microsoft has announced it’s investing billions into ChatGPT.

2023 will likely see leaps forward for AI in business.

Spend some time thinking about how AI could be a productivity tool, whether it could help your decision-making, the career impact for staff in knowledge-based roles, and what steps your competitors may take around AI to get an edge (for example, AI helping prepare pitches to potential clients – yes, companies are already doing that).

Authenticity and spinning stories

Authenticity and sustainability seem to have merged in the minds of many businesses, with one often subbing in for the other.

Defining small (but important) sustainable features of a business is less exciting for consumers and investors than it once was. Meanwhile, embedding authentically sustainable practices into the DNA of your organisation and product offering is more desirable than ever.

Sustainability stories won’t be enough, businesses will be expected to report data on the positive impact of initiatives. Business leaders will need familiarity with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly those with special connection to their business.

Just having a peripheral project or two that coincidentally aligns with an SDG isn’t enough. Consider charitable giving. This is more than just giving money and the marketing team telling the story. It should be an exploration of purpose and of alignment between the business and the cause. Maybe care for the greater good can become core, rather than tangential, to the business offering.

The bottom line is that as consumers and investors get a sharper eye for ‘green washing’, true authenticity in a business becomes highly valued. It’s not just about sustainability, it’s about values leading actions.

As our social and environmental problems compound, each business needs to explore and define its desire for helping with solutions for our communities.

Get used to hearing about ‘degrowth’

Our global economic system is predicated on growth for perpetuity. That’s simply not sustainable. There are boundaries to resource availability and consequences for harming our planet.

“Degrowth” sounds confronting and anti-capitalist but it's not intended to be. It’s the idea of doing more with less, like creating more efficient production processes and choosing to consume less.

It means waking up to circular economy possibilities, where product components are useful at their end-of-life rather than heading straight to landfill.

Conversations around “degrowth” will change consumer preferences, see governments step up regulation and enable disruptive businesses to take market share.

Brace yourself for a year where AI, authenticity and degrowth are about to jump from “slowly, slowly” to “suddenly”.