I just came into some money, where should I put it for the next few years?

Simran Kaur is co-founder of Girls that Invest, which offers commentary on personal investment aimed at young people.

I have recently received an inheritance, some I plan to invest for the longer term and some I would like to leave available for travel and house projects in the next three to 10 years or so. What are my best options for storing the short-term money?

Firstly, receiving an inheritance often times (but not always!) comes during a time of grief. It’s important to allow yourself some space before you make any financial decisions. Receiving an inheritance can be a life-changing event that provides you with a significant sum of money.

Now with this newfound wealth, it is important to make informed decisions about where to put your money, in order to maximise your returns and secure your financial future. When it comes to things you’ll need soon, there is nothing worse than wanting to travel or renovate your bathroom only to find you have less money available than you expected.

Here are some options to consider when deciding where to invest your inheritance, in order of their risk.

Step 1: Stashing some money away in an emergency fund

One of the first things you should do with your inheritance is to establish an emergency fund. An emergency fund is a savings account that is set aside to cover unexpected expenses, such as job loss, medical bills, or home repairs. A good rule of thumb is to have three to six months' worth of living expenses in your emergency fund. This will provide you with a financial safety net in case of unexpected events.

Step 2: High-interest savings accounts

High-interest savings accounts are a type of savings account offered by banks. These accounts are designed to provide a higher rate of interest compared to traditional savings accounts, allowing savers to earn more on their deposits.

Unlike term deposits, where the funds are locked in for a fixed term, high-interest savings accounts are designed to be easily accessible. This allows savers to withdraw their funds at any time, often without incurring penalties.

Step 3: Term deposits

Term deposits are a type of savings account offered by banks and other financial institutions. With a term deposit, you deposit your money for a fixed term, typically ranging from one month to several years, and receive a guaranteed interest rate in return.

There are many options to consider when deciding where to put your money.

One of the main benefits of a term deposit is the guaranteed return on investment. Unlike other types of savings accounts, where the interest rate may fluctuate over time, the interest rate on a term deposit remains fixed for the term of the deposit. This makes it easy to plan your finances and know exactly what return you will receive on your investment.

Step 4: Bonds

Another option is to invest in bonds. Bonds are a type of investment that represents a loan made to a company or government. In return, the bondholder receives regular interest payments and the principal investment when the bond matures. Bonds are generally considered to be a safer investment than stocks, as they offer a fixed return and are less volatile. However, bonds typically offer lower returns than stocks and are more suitable for those who are risk-averse.

Step 5: Mutual funds

Mutual funds such as managed or index funds are an option for the amount of money you don’t need within the next six to 10 years, and if you have a higher risk tolerance. Mutual funds are investment vehicles that pool money from multiple investors to purchase a diverse portfolio of stocks, bonds, or other securities. They can offer a higher return than the options mentioned above, but do not come without risk.

It’s also important to note that receiving an inheritance can bring a range of tax implications and legal responsibilities, so it is important to seek professional advice from a qualified financial adviser or attorney - they’ll tell you best way to structure your inheritance and protect your wealth for the future.

In conclusion, there are many options to consider when deciding where to put your money if you have just received an inheritance. Whether you choose to establish an emergency fund, pay off debt, invest in stocks, bonds, real estate, mutual funds, or a retirement account, it is important to make informed decisions and to seek professional advice when needed.