Lessons in leadership from 'the professor' of rugby

OPINION: The superb turnaround of the Black Ferns Team in 2022 will always be remembered as a major event in New Zealand’s sporting history.

The innovative play, the ability to take risks under pressure, the strategic approach, the humbleness of Wayne Smith and the players, the recognition of the quality of women’s sport and the desire of the players not only to win but to have fun.

Wayne Smith is one of our greatest Rugby Coaches. His nickname, the Professor, is fitting. Not only of rugby, of life, human behaviour and communication. He knows one size doesn’t fit all and two-way communication is key. He quickly recognised that this was a special group, and he would need to change some of his ways to make it work.

In one of his interviews, (on FM with Marc Peard) he acknowledged “I had to start looking through a different lens. I’m not used to the buildup the Black Ferns have. I’m used to a bit quieter, a bit more self-reflection, no noise on the bus.”

At one stage he threatened to take his own truck to the games because of the music, discussions and noise which took place.

But his own self-reflection brought him to the position where he realised he was the one who needed to change. Although he did say he wouldn’t advise any other 65-year-old pensioners who had coached men's rugby teams to try the transition.

Good leaders are self-aware and know it is not about them and what they think. They empower their team members by listening to their feedback and working with what they hear. They motivate their team members to get back up when things go wrong, and to face new challenges. They accommodate their differences.

At some time in our lives all of us need permission to be ourselves and it was obvious in Portia Woodman’s pre-game interview that permission had been given. The pre-game interview of Portia Woodman, nailed it.

Follow your head, follow your guts; Be your authentic self; See the game, play the game; Just be you and be yourself; Know you’ve done your work.

A player who felt free to deliver exactly how she felt, in her own language.

And the banter that followed from Ruby Tui and Kendra Cocksedge about who could tell the best joke further demonstrated freedom of thought, personal confidence and awareness.

A team that has been enabled to think for themselves without fear or threat of retribution will always be able to deal with whatever is thrown at them on the sporting field.

Following the game Wayne Smith stated “I’ve never been more proud of a team. I didn’t really care today, win or lose but we just wanted to go out and be true to our DNA and what we’ve been trying to do.”

Wayne Smith has been the quiet professor of rugby for decades – always in the background passing on his knowledge, teaching his charges to think for themselves, be themselves, and be given the knowledge to make choices and take risks.

No personal brands in Wayne Smiths world. No need to exert control. Brands are for commodities and the psychological effects of turning yourself into a brand rather than being yourself are not what is needed to be your best on the field. He just unconditionally shares his knowledge and helps others to make things happen.

I support Sir Graham Henry’s call for a knighthood for Wayne Smith a true leader in all senses of the word and one that we should all learn from.