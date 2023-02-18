What Kiwi investors need to consider as recession looms

Tina Teng is a markets analyst at CMC Markets New Zealand.

OPINION: As the global and local economy continues to be battered by a raft of elements (including inflation, unemployment, pandemics and wars), it's imperative for Kiwi consumers and investors to be aware of the recession soon to hit our shores, and what this means for the financial markets.

New Zealand may have had a stronger gross domestic product (GDP) in the 2022 September quarter, but the Reserve Bank expects a full year of negative growth from the June quarter of this year onwards.

Meanwhile, recent Westpac and BNZ surveys reveal that consumer confidence has plummeted to record low readings as Kiwis get prepared and hope for a soft landing.

As we enter territories that have been uncharted for over 15 years, here’s what you need to know.

An economic recession cannot be avoided

Brace for impact, because this is inevitable for a few reasons:

1. Inflation in New Zealand is at a 30-year high of 7.2% (and predicted to be extremely volatile) compared to an average of 2% inflation the previous decade. Wages have been rising quickly but have not kept up.

Companies can’t sustain 5%-plus wage growth for their workforces without passing it on somewhere else. So inflation goes up, followed by wages, food, living costs – and the cycle only breaks with demand destruction. It’s looking like we won’t just have an inflation problem, we will have an inflation uncertainty problem.

2. Consumer confidence has decreased due to this sticky inflation, rising interest rates and an unemployment rate at its lowest (about 3%) since the 2007-2008 GFC. Staff shortages and low migration inbound continue to create a unique dynamic post-Covid, with tight labour markets typically worsening inflationary pressures.

But the country has about 170,000 people on the Government’s Jobseeker payments, and it’s reported nearly 100,000 of them are work ready but still unable to find employment.

3. The housing market is also facing difficulties, with a 12% annual decrease in the median price for residential property and a 55% increase in price for properties for sale nationwide.

How will financial markets react to an impending crisis?

History has shown us that equity markets tend to fall and the New Zealand dollar weakens significantly during a financial crisis.

During the global financial crisis and Covid pandemic, the NZX50 dropped by 72% and 48% respectively, and the New Zealand dollar fell 66% and 34% against the US dollar. The S&P 500 also experienced significant drops, falling 57% during the GFC and 54% during the pandemic.

Although there has been a market rebound since October 2022, a further dip in risk assets may be possible. The S&P500 EPS could fall by 11% to $200 and the index could trough at 3150 (-19%). Goldman Sachs economists assign a 35% probability that the US economy enters a recession during the next 12 months.

Market reactions are always three steps ahead – market participants have been selling equities since November 2021 and major leading indices fell 20-30% in 2022. It’s clear the stock market is anticipating earnings decline and margin pressures in 2023.

The central bank’s policy-induced market crash in 2022 – what now?

In 2022, the bear market was primarily caused by the central banks' aggressive rate hikes in response to skyrocketing inflation. The US Federal Reserve Bank raised interest rates by seven times and 425 basis points, while the Reserve Bank of NZ raised interest rates by seven times and 325 basis points.

Although it's expected the central banks will slow down their rate hikes this year, inflation is still a focus for them as they guide their policy path.

STUFF Cory and Indy Mitchell changed their investment strategy when the pandemic hit, and now believe a positive cashflow on any rental is a must.

Haven assets to lean on

In times of crisis, safe-haven assets such as gold, bonds and defensive stock sectors like consumer staples, utilities and healthcare tend to perform well. During a rate-hike cycle, cash is also a valuable asset compared to equities and other risk assets.

It’s up for debate how deeply the shock waves of the impending recession will be felt through the economy.

Despite the challenges, there are still ways to protect one's assets and weather the storm. It's crucial for investors to stay informed and make well-considered decisions during these uncertain times.

Disclaimer: This is not investing advice and should be read and viewed as general information. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC.