What should I know about income protection insurance?

The Financial Services Council club of insurers surveyed the public on the main reasons why people were underinsured.

Simran Kaur is co-founder of Girls that Invest, which offers commentary on personal investment aimed at young people.

Can you please do a review on income protection. New Zealand is so bad compared to Australia and the good policies all end at 65 ... help!

A great question! First, let’s start with what income protection insurance is.

Unsurprisingly, many Kiwis do not take up income protection insurance. While more than 87% of us have car insurance, only 15% take out income protection insurance.

Why would I need this?

Income protection insurance is a type of insurance that provides financial support if you are unable to work due to illness or injury.

We don’t like to imagine that we could end up finding ourselves in this position, yet there were 170,000 people who stopped working due to injury or illness in the year ending June 2020 – approximately 6% of the total employed population in New Zealand.

The most common reasons for work-related injuries or illnesses that led to people stopping work were musculoskeletal disorders (such as back pain and repetitive strain injuries), mental health conditions and cancer.

It should be noted in New Zealand that we have ACC for injuries and some income protection policies are offset against this – you can’t claim both ACC payments and from your income protection insurance.

How does it work?

Income protection insurance typically pays a percentage of your regular income for a specified period, often until you are able to return to work or reach retirement age.

This insurance can help cover living expenses such as rent or mortgage, bills and other necessities during a period of lost income.

Let's say you're a self-employed plumber and you become to ill to work for several months. With income protection insurance, you would receive a regular income replacement payment to help cover your living expenses.

For example, if your income before your illness is $4000 per month and your income protection insurance policy covers 80% of your income, you will receive a monthly payment of $3200 from your insurance provider until you are able to return to work or the policy term ends. You can also take insurance policies that offer to pay an agreed amount of income.

This payment can help you keep up with bills, rent or mortgage payments, and other essential expenses during your period of lost income.

So who should I go with?

I can’t say which income protection policy is best for you. There are a number of insurance companies that offer income protection insurance, and policies can be customised to fit individual needs and budgets.

It's important to note that income protection insurance is not the same as disability insurance, which provides a lump-sum payment in the event of a permanent disability.

One thing is for sure: Kiwis are spending too much for what income protection insurance options are available to us. These premiums can cost anywhere from $1000 to $4000-plus per year

How can I manage the cost?

There are a few ways to reduce the burden of monthly insurance payments, which I’d like to outline below.

1. Determine if you want short-term or long-term cover. Short-term cover often lasts two to five years and is cheaper. Long-term income protection can last until you are 65-70, which has more benefits but of course a greater cost.

2. Extending your waiting period can reduce your premiums. This is often easier if you have enough savings or sick leave during the waiting period.

3. Don’t overinsure. If you earn $100,000 a year, it’s worth asking if you need to insure 70% of your total income or if you can get away with less. The lower the percentage you choose for your insurance, the cheaper your policy will be.

4. Consult with a fee-based independent adviser. This will ensure you’re ending up with the best policy, rather than one that gives providers better commissions. There is also the option to use online comparison tools, like KiwiCover or LifeDirect. These online sites often have discounts or promotions on policies.

Income protection insurance is an important consideration for anyone who relies on their income to support themselves and their loved ones, as it can provide a valuable source of financial support during a difficult time.

It would be great to see more competitive rates for everyday Kiwis to provide peace of mind for policyholders and their families.