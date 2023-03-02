How your business can recover after Cyclone Gabrielle

Six members from the Sikh community delivered a truckload of collected goods to the Environment Centre in Hastings.

Katrina Shanks is the chief executive of Financial Advice New Zealand.

OPINION: Tragic, traumatic, heartbreaking, surreal. They are just some of words that describe the scenes we saw each day in the media in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle.

The destruction to homes, livelihoods, businesses, farms, orchards, and roads is going to take a long time to fix. Even longer will be the fixing and future-proofing of the vital infrastructure. For families who lost loved ones, the damage will never be fixed.

The economy is going to take a hit, perhaps like never before.

Even those of us watching from afar will be affected in some way, with a big chunk of the country’s productive sector now out of action and expected to add further to the soaring cost of living.

The outpouring of support from Kiwis of all walks has been what we would expect, but despite that, the economic cost for many, many businesses and workers is going to massive.

The key is how and how quickly those regions can recover, and that will depend on how much support they get.

So, what does that look like?

For a start, the Government has promised “a rolling maul” of support for households, businesses, farmers and growers, with a $50 million support package touted as just an interim measure till a better picture of the scale, cost and needs emerges.

The good news is the Government is not ruling out wage subsidies, similar to those available during Covid, to help those now without jobs.

It says implications of the disaster on the cost of living are becoming clearer and will be dealt with in the Budget in May. However, it’s also not ruling out a cost on every wage earner in the form of a cyclone levy of some sort.

It has already moved to help people with mortgages who are “experiencing or reasonably expect to experience” negative effects from weather-related damage.

What is actually on the table for you?

One of its first moves was to pass emergency lending law regulations that let banks make loans to flood and cyclone victims who are in desperate need of cash.

These regulations will allow banks and other mortgage lenders to extend home loans by up to $10,000 without having to do affordability assessments. Victims will also be able to get emergency overdrafts of up to $10,000 – also without having to do “unduly onerous and burdensome” affordability assessments. These regulations will be in place till the end of March.

The main banks have been quick to offer help.

One has simplified its processes for things such as temporary overdrafts for customers with pending insurance claims, and for those applying for a KiwiSaver significant hardship withdrawal for amounts up to $5000.

There are fee waivers in place, including the ability for customers in hardship to break term deposits, interest-free overdrafts, short-term interest-free loans (though one is charging 0.01% interest on overdrafts because its systems aren’t set up enable interest-free), and repayment holidays. One is giving $2000 to customers whose homes have been red or yellow-stickered.

If you’ve been affected by the weather events and need some help, check out your bank’s website or call them. There’s definitely a lot of new help available from them.

Unfortunately, the regulations don’t include non-bank finance companies because most aren’t mortgage lenders and can’t offer overdrafts.

So, if you have a loan with one of these companies for a car or other household goods (and around half of such loans are with non-bank lenders), I’m afraid there’s no relief for you right now. However, there has been some public criticism that this will restrict relief for people who really need it, so that could change.

It would be advisable to contact your lender to see if there is something they could do, such as deferring payments for a time without penalty.

The taxman is also being very helpful to people and businesses who are frantically trying to clean their homes or workplaces, and for whom tax is the last thing on their mind.

The message is to not panic about penalties or interest for late filing. Get on with what you are doing and let them know you’ve been significantly affected by the weather “as soon as you reasonably can”. They will remove any penalties once the tax is paid in a reasonable time, while interest charged up to April 30 will be removed.

Once you’ve worked out what you can afford to pay, they can set up an arrangement to pay in instalments, and depending on your situation, they also have discretion to write-off all or some tax owing, penalties and interest charged.

Businesses and self-employed people who think their annual income is going to drop because they are out of a job or their business has been forced to close can choose to estimate their provisional tax for the year. This will reduce their provisional tax to pay.

Farmers, orchardists, and grape growers may be able to make a late deposit or an early withdrawal of funds in the Income Equalisation Scheme outside the usual timeframes.

Inland Revenue also encourages people who receive or pay Working for Families or Child Support to let them know if their family’s situation has changed.

The Ministry of Social Development has a lot of helpful information on its website about government assistance you may be able to access.

My advice would be if you have to take advantage of the breathing space being offered, do so. There is no shame in taking assistance. Everybody is behind you getting back on your feet.

As my financial adviser would say – take care out there.