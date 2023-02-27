How to get the best out of Linkedin

Rachel Klaver is a marketing strategist, specialising in lead generation and content marketing.

OPINION: There is a certain rage that I only experience with things that are related to being online. It might be getting my printer talking to my laptop again after it suddenly stops (I’m currently having to email everything to my phone, and printing it off from there. why?) or it might be my platform crashing mid typing, losing everything, or it could be the unsolicited sales message straight to my direct messages in Linkedin.

Out of all of these, the last one is really a people problem, not an internet problem. There are still so many business owners and sales people who somehow see offline behaviour and relationship building as different to building relationships online, and think you can skip to “sealing the deal” before building rapport.

If I get a cold sales dm as a first message, or after an “I’d love to connect with you” message, it’s an immediate no. Often it’s because the message is a copy-and-paste pitch that has obviously not been written just for me and it’s just someone playing numbers game hoping to get a hit.

Kate Nankivell is a Linkedin coach specialising in helping sales teams of large businesses use Linkedin effectively to make sales. She’s also one of my coaching clients, so I asked her to share her sales model to see if it would fit for the small business owner too. I personally use Linkedin heavily as one of my core marketing platforms, but all the bad experiences of cold selling has made me very wary of selling more overtly on Linkedin. I know I needed to change my own head space around it.

One of the first things I asked her was why there’s so many people getting it wrong. Nankivell’s been in sales well before we had Linkedin. “I used to have a repository of business cards and rolodexes (you might need to look that up if you're under 30). It was common to have a bank of business cards in a box that was your world of contacts.

All of a sudden, LinkedIn presented a chance where we could grow a network of people that we knew in business, and be in contact with those people and learn more about those people, and not rely on those cards anymore.” she explains.

LinkedIn/Unsplash You will need to drop the cold direct messages, and immediate sales pitches.

Whereas we used to have to cold call and talk to someone who had no idea who you are, and have the “Sheer bravery to go out to the new sales manager to and say ‘Hi, it’s Kate here from such and such, we can start from a connection on Linkedin instead.” If you’ve connected and talked on Linkedin, “it's an opportunity for people to check you out in their own time. Linkedin works really well in that people can decide whether or not they want to connect with you. And if they do decide to, you can then use social selling, to bring them into your world.”

One of the issues with using the phrase “social selling” is that people often interpret it as meaning “selling using sales posts and messages on social media” which is the complete opposite of what both Kate and I believe. What it really is, is what Nankivell terms as “winning the right to have the conversation.”

In other words, social selling is building up a relationship with someone online, to the point where they like, know and trust you enough to either ask you to work with them (my preferred way, as I’m a very lazy sales person), or you feel comfortable to ask to meet with them, move to a sales conversation. (Nankivell’s more comfortable with this.)

Nankivell makes the point that it’s no different to selling with cold calls. “In old school cold calling, was that you still needed to win the right. So my goal in a cold call would have been to win the right to have the conversation with the person. And in doing so I would be literally asking that person. Are they really to talk to me today?” What people often miss online is this step - have you won the right to talk business with the person you’ve messaged. Just connecting to them, or having them in your network isn’t winning that right.

Supplied Kate Nankivell is a Linkedin coach.

“There's a lot of lack of respect for the profession of selling within the commercial culture in New Zealand. it's actually a developed skill,” shares Nankivell. “If you have respect, you're not going to be pitching someone as soon as they invite you to connect.Instead you might build a relationship first.”

As an avid networker and connector, Linkedin has allowed Nankivell to transfer those skills online to “earn the right to sell.” For instance, if she was connecting with me her first message to me might be; “Hi, Rachel, I've just read your post about ChatGPT. I knew nothing about it before, but I'm really intrigued to know more. Love your style. And I'd really be delighted to connect with you. I look forward to your reply kind regards Kate.”

Nankivell knows sales people are taught this as using ‘soft skills’ but says it needs to come from genuine interest or it’s going to feel off. I can tell you, she’d not only get a connection but a reply from a message like hers too. Whereas the generic “I’m looking to extend my network” messages sit in my pile of requests for months, where I try to decide if they’re about to pounce a sales message on me next or not. (they nearly always are.)

To put it into a real world context, this is the rapport building we might do at a networking event, finding a common point to talk about, people we both know, or a simple compliment on someone’s earrings. It’s showing you are interested in the person you are talking to, rather than scanning the room for your next contact/victim.

Carl Court/Getty Images If someone asks me to connect and hasn’t commented or posted on Linkedin in months, I’m going to assume they’re just using Linkedin to cold pitch, and I’ll skip it.

Nankivell also likes to send voice messages to connections. I personally only listen to voice messages sent by women unless I know the men pretty sell (see above, regarding my Internet dating book. I became jaded.). I can see why sending a voice or video message on Linkedin can really help build the relationship as there’s so much more to be gained by listening to a tone, or watching a face.

Once you’ve connected, maintain and grow the connection by commenting on their posts, sending them information and messages that help them (not sell your services), and build a relationship with them online. This could also include connecting them with others who you feel they should know.

When Nankivell’s working with large organisations, she teaches their teams her “money” method of using Linkedin to sell. M stands for the mindset shift we need to make in how we see Linkedin as part of the sales process. If we see it as a relationship-building networking meeting our perspective and then behaviour changes.

Once we’ve got that set, it’s time to “O for Optimise” our profile. People check out your profile when you ask to connect, comment on a post, or write your own post. The more your profile reflects you and your values, and what you do, the more it’s going to attract the right connections for you and your business. As Nankivell says,” Knowing who your ideal clients are, then completing your profile so it is written and articulated in such a way that people get, who you work with, what you do to assist them, what problems you help them solve, and what solutions you bring, or what products you bring, helps them connect with you. If people can find that out from your profile, you're doing the right job.”

Networking in person makes me break out in a cold sweat. But networking on Linkedin is something I love (especially as I don’t need to get somewhere at a particular time to do it!) “N for networking” is the third step in Kate’s model. While some marketers teach that “the bigger the following the better, both Kate and I agree it’s all about having a meaningful following. I’m always turned off by people who do big “connection drives” to get their numbers up. You want an engaged group who you can build relationships with, rather than 25,000 followers and crickets every time you post something.

Connect with people in your industry, both here and in NZ, people who you think would be ideal customers, and people you just like talking to. New Zealand is so small, and even if someone isn’t your ideal client, they may well know someone who is.

Once you’ve connected it’s time to engage.(E is for engage.) This includes sending those direct messages one on one, but it also includes commenting on other people’s posts. Most of my new requests to connect come after I’ve commented on someone else’s post. I’m also likely to ask to connect with someone from a comment.

Your likes, comments and posts are all easily seen on your profile. If someone asks me to connect and hasn’t commented or posted on Linkedin in months, I’m going to assume they’re just using Linkedin to cold pitch, and I’ll skip it. Likewise,if their comments are full of misogyny, or racism, I’m also going to ignore the invite. Your comments are connected to your profile, so anything you say on Linkedin needs to be aligned to your business values.

Once you’ve got all of this in place, Nankivell then says you can then create “Y is for Your” content. I’ve got an almost daily Linkedin posting addiction, using it as my initial content creation place, so I post a bit. However even posting one day a week, with a post that adds value, shares a little insight of who you are, and gives people something to reply to builds connection with your Linkedin network.

While some people still say “this is not Facebook”, it’s perfectly acceptable and a good idea to show more of you than your business side. For instance this week I shared a link to my Stuff column, shared a video of a day spent with my content coaching clients, a post detailing a how to marketing tip, and then wrote a post sharing being a business owner whose children are leaving home. All of these are all professional but many of them share personal insights and reflections to help the right people work out if I’m their type of person to network or work with.

Nankivell talks about how it’s really important to see your Linkedin connections as your own networking event space. “Every time that you share a piece of valuable content, and invested your expertise, and helped the people who follow you, it's like a mini event where you're helping them and their business.”

If you want to make an impact on Linkedin, and master social selling, Nankivell’s money method will work to do that. You will need to drop cold direct messages, and immediate sales pitches. But you’ll gain a large network of people who know you, trust you and are more open to doing business with you or refer you. The payoff is worth it.