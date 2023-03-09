How can we secure our electricity networks for the future?

We need to ensure our regulatory settings are suitably incentivising and enabling lines companies to invest in upgrading, strengthening and expanding their networks.

Graeme Peters is the chief executive of Electricity Networks Association.

OPINION: Later this year the Commerce Commission is going to make a call that will help determine the level of profit regulated electricity lines companies can make from their networks from 2025 to 2030. In doing so, it needs to address the risk and cost of underinvestment tied to the electrification of transport and industry in New Zealand.

Over the next two decades, it’s estimated that New Zealand’s electricity lines companies will need to invest more than $2 billion a year to enable our transition to a low-carbon economy. That is roughly double the annual rate of investment of the past three years,

Each lines company has its own unique investment profile, but the larger the required investment programme the greater the scope there is for underinvestment if the commission sets the regulated revenue cap too low. This is compounded where there is uncertainty around electricity demand growth.

We all know that demand is going to increase. But the challenge is accurately forecasting the when, where and by how much, which is much more difficult to do today than it has been in the past. On top of this, the increased frequency and severity of weather events is blowing out maintenance budgets – money which has to be found somewhere just to keep the lights on. We expect the costs of Cyclone Gabrielle repairs alone will be easily north of $100 million.

To account for these challenges, we need to ensure our regulatory settings are suitably incentivising and enabling lines companies to invest in upgrading, strengthening and expanding their networks.

The commission caps profits through a WACC – weighted average cost of capital – and applies it to gas and electricity network companies and airports over five-year blocks.

There’s a formula for calculating WACC that only a handful of bean counters and regulatory economists have the time or inclination to understand. Without delving into the technicalities too much, a key influence on the equation is the “risk-free interest rate”, which is set at the yield on five-year government bonds. These yields will be measured daily in June, July and August of next year to calculate the average risk-free rate.

In 2019, the commission set the WACC at 4.57% for the 2020 – 2025 regulatory period. Bond yields (and interest rates) are substantially higher now, which is likely to see the WACC set north of 7% for this next period.

In our recent submission to the commission on its input methodologies – the regulatory rules that govern how prices are set – we have asked it to look at shifting its WACC percentile from the 67th to the 75th percentile. What this means in the real world is that lines companies subject to regulated price paths would receive a bump of 0.23% in their profits. This works out to be an approximate $120 million increase in their total allowable revenue over five years, spread across roughly 1.8 million homes and businesses.

Understandably, we are all wary of rising costs right now. But the commission’s job is to regulate lines companies in the long-term interest of consumers, and the economic conditions of today will hopefully be behind us by 2025. Even so, there is a judgement call to be made here and we would argue that, given the scale of investment required and its importance to our economy and emissions profile, the commission needs to err on the side of incentivising more investment, not less.

It also needs to acknowledge that the role of lines companies is evolving from passive “poles and wires” businesses into a distribution system operator. This is being driven by the integration of a greater share of intermittent distributed energy resources (rooftop solar, wind, battery storage etc) and the flexibility services needed to manage peak electricity loads.

This transition has the potential to unlock enormous long-term benefits for consumers. Done well, we should expect to see a significant shift to electrification from fossil-fuelled energy sources and lower cost electricity.

But, again, the kicker is we have to invest in it first. And the longer we delay, the greater risk of higher costs – for consumers and the environment. We trust the commission will take a hard look at these issues and ensure they are given the proper weighting when it makes its decision on the WACC.