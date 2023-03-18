The evolution of brand Aotearoa

Mike “MOD” O’Donnell is a professional director, writer and strategy advisor. While this column is

MOD’s personal opinion it’s noted he is a director of Serato Audio Research.

OPINION: I jumped into the back of an Uber in Bogota last week without thinking.

After a sleepless all-night flight from Mexico City, I was just glad to be on the final leg of my journey to a family wedding in rural Colombia. The driver smiled and shook his head, gesturing with a folded palm for me to sit up front beside him.

Nice, I thought. He’s being friendly and probably wants to practise his English. But I was wrong.

It turns out that while Uber is legal in Colombia (and is by far the safest way to get around cities), there’s some resentment from other professional drivers that the Uber drivers aren’t required to display a professional driver’s regulatory medallion.

As a result, the police use it as a reason to pull over Uber drivers, rough them up a little and execute an immediate cash “fine” of around 100,000 pesos.

Mind you, I think few of those pesos end up with the relevant regulatory authority. More like the police officer’s back pocket.

Unsurprisingly then, all the Uber drivers are a tad twitchy in Colombia. And having your customer sit in the back seat is the number one way to flag to any cop that it’s a shake-down opportunity. Hence the strong preference of Uber drivers to have their fares sit up front.

Mike OâDonnell/Supplied Colombia is lovely, but not exactly what you’d call a passive or relaxed travel experience.

When I got out of the Uber – 100km and just $35 later – the driver warned me not to take out my cellphone in public. Packs of roving “phone wolves” scan for loosely held phones and shoot past on motorcycles, plucking your device out of your hand – leaving you phoneless and wondering what the hell happened.

If it sounds like Colombia isn’t what you’d call a passive or relaxed travel experience, you’re probably right. But it’s a very rewarding one – one where you will remember the beauty of the Andes, the warmth of the people and their love of showing off their beautiful landscape long after you remember the public safety considerations of a country still rebuilding itself after 30 years of being controlled by cocaine cartels.

But the remarkable thing is that our brand, brand Aotearoa, has made it here and burns brightly.

My first taste of this was my first early morning in Colombia. Walking down to the streetside coffee shop to order the local hot chocolate for breakfast, another patron wolf-whistled and pointed to my feet.

“Allbirds, the world’s most comfy shoes from Kiwiland,” he smiled.

Sure enough, I was wearing an old pair of this iconic Kiwi footwear and while the admirer very little English, he knew those seven words.

A couple of days later I was at a cafe on top of the old Spanish fort in Cartagena, watching the sun go down over the Caribbean with a beer in my hand. An elaborate DJ booth was set up in of fort’s minarets, and a suave looking Latino was laying down beats to the 300 odd sunset worshippers.

The DJ spotted my Serato t-shirt, pointed at me across the dancefloor, put his hand on his heart and bowed. Largely unknown in Aotearoa, Serato is the world’s leading brand of DJ software and a love mark in the music production industry. And clearly, here in Colombia, that’s no exception.

Having been involved with the company for the past 10 years, I just about teared up.

Felippe Rodrigues/Stuff NZ has what they call a three-dimensional brand: a brand with breadth and depth, that has functional, social and emotional value (file photo).

Lastly, when we left Columbia, departing through the heavily fortified airport, a soldier with a Chinese AK47 hanging over his shoulder was doing a final passport of departing passengers. On seeing my New Zealand passport he stopped and asked if I could do a haka?

I told him I probably could but it would be a bit rusty. He smiled and said: “The All Blacks, best rugby team ever.” While the pundits back home would question that a bit at the moment, the sentiment was clear.

Three data points on our global brand, in a place that’s not exactly a core market for us. Three data points also on its evolution. Wind the clock back 20 or even just 10 years and my guess is that we’d have only been known in Colombia for our national rugby team. Certainly not technology or apparel.

2023 is shaping up to be a tough year for business in Godzone. For the first time this century, global trade is projected to grow slower than GDP. So it’s going to be hard to trade our way to growth.

Access to labour – both recruitment and retention – is tough, as are the downstream effects of rising interest rates. It’s going to get more costly to do business and consumer dollars are going to be more tightly held.

One of the things that will help get us through this is having what they call a three-dimensional brand: a brand with breadth and depth, that has functional, social and emotional value. And if my experience in Colombia this week is anything to go, then brand Aotearoa is fully three dimensional and tracking pretty bloody well.