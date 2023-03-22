What do you do? A simple business question, yet some people overthink the simple

The big lesson on positioning statements is to keep your marketing super simple to get winning results, writes Graham McGregor.

Graham McGregor is a Fame Marketing Expert.

OPINION: I get a wonderful daily marketing message from value pricing expert Jonathan Stark.

Each message can be read in a minute or two and I love the common sense ideas he shares. Best of all, the ideas he shares are super simple to understand and put into practice.

One thing that Jonathan is a big fan of is what he calls a “laser-focused positioning statement”.

READ MORE:

* The 30-10 formula to boost your sales

* How talkable is your business? And why is that important?

* You can learn great marketing from anyone



Let me pass you over to Jonathan to explain what this is…

Laser-focused positioning statement:

This is a two-sentence message that tells people what your product, service, or business is, how they will benefit from it, and how it is different than others.

It is typically not used verbatim in marketing materials, but rather as a guide for crafting various types of messaging (e.g., tagline, slogan, cocktail party answer, etc).

A LFPS takes the following form:

I’m a [discipline] who helps [target market] with [expensive problem]. Unlike my competitors, [unique difference].

If you go to Jonathan’s website you’ll see the following LFPS at the top of his page which reads: “I teach experts how to make more money without working more hours”.

That’s very clear and easy to understand.

Supplied Graham McGregor is 'The Fame King' Marketing Advisor. He is a Stuff columnist.

Jonathan made the point in one of his recent daily messages that many businesses have ‘soggy’ positioning statements. In other words, they are the opposite of a laser-focused positioning statement.

Here are some examples of soggy positioning statements from software firms that Jonathan shared. As you are reading through each of the following, ask yourself, “who do I know who I might recommend this company to?”

Experience digital with us

Growing Your Business with Trust Generation

We make ideas simple, visual, and influential

Moving aspiring groups toward great outcomes

Human brands for business people

We embrace the humanity in business to build brands that have emotional resonance. A creative production company with a passion for interactivity.

I love working with great people on hard problems and shipping code that makes the world a better place.

We embrace technologies in both web and mobile to create engaging user experiences.

We have a simple mission; to work with our client partners to make brilliant work that works.

We help forward-thinking companies create modern software.

We push brands to solve tough problems with innovation. It's exactly what we're built to do.

We're an emerging tech agency that builds breakthrough products.

Clients and the public respond powerfully to our work because we unlock the reasons why brands are loved and then create inspiring and hugely effective communications.

We bring ambitious ideas to life. Strong design fundamentals and an interdisciplinary approach make it happen.

We have a passion for creating elegant solutions to the most complex problems.

We develop paradigm-shifting ideas for premium brands ready to seize the moment.

As you can see these positioning statements are weak and you have very little idea of what each business does. (So you can’t really recommend any of these businesses to someone that you know.)

Compare that with these laser-focused positioning statements that Jonathan shared in a follow-up daily message.

I’m a software automation consultant who helps regional restaurant chains decrease the operational costs of their take-out services.

I’m a web performance consultant who helps Fortune 50 retailers double their web page views.

We are a design agency that helps human rights advocacy groups increase their online donations.

I’m an application consultant who helps bank REO department managers eliminate two days’ worth of administrative busywork every month.

I’m a digital designer who helps print design agencies attract younger customers to their clients brands.

I’m a process automation consultant who helps orthodontists increase their per-patient profit numbers.

PHP For Profit’ helps tech support employees move to a more profitable career path.

I’m an expansion consultant who helps franchisors attract new franchisees.

I’m a design consultant who helps SaaS companies increase CLV prior to going public.

I’m a data scientist who helps wastewater treatment executives decrease the amount of untreated waste being dumped into oceans.

Notice how specific all of these are compared to meaningless nonsense like “We create elegant solutions to complex problems” or whatever.

When you read these examples, your brain almost can’t help running through the list of people you know looking for a match on the target market.

The big lesson I get from Jonathan’s comments on positioning statements is to keep your marketing super simple.

The tendency for most of us (myself included) is to make marketing more complicated than it needs to be.

Take Action: How could you make some of your own marketing messages simpler and easier to understand?