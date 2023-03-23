Banks are making a killing because they don't have skin in the game

Matt Raskovic is an associate professor of International Business and Strategy at Auckland University of Technology.

OPINION: It should come as no surprise that we are a nation of debt.

This is not necessarily problematic in itself, as economists would argue that debt financing can be used to invest in things that will make us better off in the future, like education or research and development.

Unfortunately, this doesn’t seem to be the case for New Zealand.

As an increasing number of New Zealanders find themselves debt trapped in a looming cost of living crisis and with ballooning mortgages, the banking sector has had a very good run last year.

In an eroding economy of belonging, an increasing number of Kiwis are getting left behind. It turns out that we haven’t all been in the same waka over the last couple of years.

We might have collectively faced the same kinds of storms, like Covid and severe weather events, but we have found ourselves in very, very different boats.

The top four banks in New Zealand, which are foreign owned and control about 85% of our banking market, made $10 billion in before-tax profits last year. Even after taxes, the top four made about $16 million each day or $680,000 per hour. Quite the hourly rate, eh?

But it wasn’t just the foreign banks that had a very good run. The New Zealand-owned Kiwibank, which is the fifth-largest bank, reported a net profit after tax of $98m in the six months to December 31, 2022. This is up a staggering 53% compared to last year.

The only thing that might have gone up by that amount in my budget last year, on the other hand, was probably the cost of eggs. Same storms, different boats. Big business vs the little guy.

Private debt in New Zealand, which includes debt of households, non-financial businesses and not-for-profit organisations, represented 147% of nominal GDP (latest data available for September 2022). This was higher compared to either Australia (132%) and the UK (131%), but lower than the United States (153%).

Mind you though, we are not a global superpower, like the Americans, and cannot just “print more money” or raise our debt ceilings as a nation when we run out of money on a yearly basis.

In fact, the government has been running quite a tight ship in terms of national debt these days, with government debt-to-GDP ratio at 34.9% (latest data available for September 2022). This was significantly lower than Australia (47.7%), the UK (100.2%) and the United States (123.4%).

It turns out, the government is in quite a good financial position, something it should leverage to support the recovery after Cyclone Gabrielle instead of merely moving money around as it “reprioritises” things and scraps projects which were half-baked in the first place.

But let’s also not forget it is an election year. Last year’s $350 cost-of-living treat given to more than 2 million New Zealanders earning up to $70,000 per year last year was nice. It cost the government $814m.

However, this pales in comparison to the $500m dished out weekly for wage subsidies during Covid-19 lockdowns, after which many big businesses posted surprising profits.

Only a few were forced to pay back some of the received wage subsidies in the end. Same storm, different boats. Big business vs the little guy.

In an election year, it might be time to revisit the idea of tuition-free education in New Zealand, for example. After all, wasn’t that Labour’s big promise heading into election back in 2017?

Seventy-four per cent of all debt by young Kiwis are student loans, which amount to $16b in total. Why not help our young generation out, as they will actually be the productive labour force needed for our future.

Education is actually worth investing in, much more than dishing out subsidies for electric cars so the ‘”average” household in Ponsonby can have a Tesla parked in their driveway.

But let’s come back to skin in the game. New Zealand has a negligible equity market, which means debt financing is by far the primary means of financing in New Zealand.

The fact that the majority comes from overseas makes us particularly vulnerable to international financial crises, like the one’s perhaps set in motion by the collapse of a bank in Silicon Valley.

The problem with debt financing, especially when it comes to financing households, is that it can be a noxious mechanism to fuel economic boom-and-bust cycles if left to its own devices.

This is especially problematic for a small and open economy where three-quarters of all household wealth is tied to the property market, which can mutate into an “unproductive” spine of a national economy.

It should come to no one’s surprise that while New Zealand had the second-hottest post-pandemic property market in the world, banks in New Zealand were posting record profits.

The problem, however, became that when the property market went into a slump, recording double-digit contraction rates, the banks still made a killing. Why? Because they don’t have “skin in the game”.

A high level of financialisation of an economy can help mutate the banking sector into a noxious financial system that diverts financial resources from productive sectors, like education and research and development, to less “productive” sectors with fewer risks and easier collateral, like the property market.

SUNGMI KIM/Stuff New Zealand’s over-heated property market reflected a “noxious financial system” with banks tipping money into lower-risk, less-productive real estate, argues Matt Raskovic.

While the government has instruments at its disposal, like inquiries and commissions, tightened financial regulation and even taxing bank profits in a targeted manner, these measures address the symptoms and not the root causes. They also show a failure of imagination in economic policy.

In a nation of debtors, household net wealth is plunging due to downward-spiralling property prices and looming household debt compounded by a cost of living crisis.

The solution to the problem won’t be rising interest rates and same-old recipes from our central bankers at an apparent loss for economic policy imagination.

We need to rebuild and protect an economy of belonging, one which works for all of us, not just some of us.

Our banking sector lies at the heart of such an economy. Martin Sandbu, a Financial Times columnist and author of The Economics of Belonging, suggests we should trick debt financing to act more like equity financing. But how, you may ask?

Well, can you imagine that the banks actually had to have some “skin in the game” too?

What if, instead of offering us floating and per annum interest rates where we bear most of the risks, banks actually were there for us for the long run?

What if a bank were to offer us a lower interest rate in exchange for a stake in the actual change in value for our house? This might come in the form of a premium when we sell our house, or an annual premium paid to the bank on the actual increase on the value of the house. No increase in the value, no extra premium to the bank in tough times.

Desperate times call for desperate measures. In an election year, the time has come to perhaps start thinking a bit more out of the box.

In any case, as is typical for any kind of “super wicked” problem, we cannot rely on the people who got us into this mess to also offer us the solutions to get out of it.

As Albert Einstein famously remarked, one cannot solve the problem with the same way of thinking that created the problem in the first place.