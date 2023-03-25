Mike O'Donnell: Generative AI is here – but what does it mean for future generations?

Mike O'Donnell is a professional director, writer and strategy adviser, and a regular opinion contributor.

OPINION: I’ve just returned to Aotearoa after a week at the South By South West interactive festival in Austin, Texas.

South By South West (SXSW) is an unlikely alignment of digital, music and film people coming together for 12 days. It has been going some 35 years but in recent times has gone thermonuclear.

I first attended in 1992, when it was just music, and saw John Lee Hooker play Antoine’s. In 2017 I returned to find the sleepy music festival had grown into a global collision of ideas and creativity.

READ MORE:

* Revolutionary AI is coming for a job near you, could it do yours?

* Investors are going nuts for ChatGPT-ish artificial intelligence

* ChatGPT: a force for good or evil?



This year’s festival was my fourth and I took my 17-year-old daughter, who loved it but found it a bit overwhelming. Hard not to when it involves 250,000 people and 2000-plus events and pieces of content that takes over about 50 city blocks.

All sorts of new tech gets showcased. This year it included a 3D printer that printed on-demand tablets from the bible in chocolate to help churches make money. A million miles away from what Johannes Gutenberg had in mind when he invented the first printing press in 1450.

Despite the size, you still bump into people you know, or know of. A few years ago I found myself at a urinal alongside Elon Musk. And this year I found myself queueing for a session alongside New Order’s lead singer Bernard Summer.

The queues are a feature for the big-name presentations. Even if you have the “all venues all sessions platinum pass”, you have to turn up early if you want to get a seat. I turned up 70 minutes early for futurist Amy Webb’s session, only to be turned away.

Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto/Getty Images When OpenAI released ChatGPT, it opened the door to a whole new world (file photo).

Annoying when you’ve shelled out $3200 for a pass and heaps more for flights and accommodation.

But for all that, if you’re interested in what’s around the corner, it’s a pretty useful peek.

The pulling power is considerable. This year I attended sessions led by the founders of Instagram, Patagonia and Open AI, alongside Tilda Swindon, Chris Pine and Keanu Reeves.

The common threads this year came down to three: generative artificial intelligence, web 3.0 and the metaverse. But it was generative AI that really took the cake.

Back in November, OpenAI gave ChatGPT to the world, sort of. What they actually did was open access and let the world drop in their data to effectively get themselves a global working beta version of their new tool.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Mike O'Donnell is a professional director, writer and strategy adviser.

In the scant five months since, then there have been at least 10 similar technologies and tools launched, including Google’s Bard and Microsoft’s Co-Pilot.

One of the SXSW sessions that was most memorable was an impromptu gig arranged by some news media companies. With a stated focus of working out how best to use generative AI in newsrooms, the session started with an experiment.

They gave six pages of minutes from a local council meeting to a real live journalist and gave her 50 minutes to craft a 400-word story on the meeting.

They also gave it to ChatGPT with a very open brief, effectively to write a 400-word story in newspaper style. Then they gave it to ChatGPT with a much more complex brief, asking it to write a story that considered the social, economic and environmental impact of the meeting for the people of Austin in 2023.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Two professionals take on ChatGPT, asking it the most common questions they receive, and giving feedback on how well the chatbot does, and whether they feel their jobs are threatened.

Then 50 minutes later – after a stimulating session where different news editors shared how they were using and sourcing generative AI – the room looked at the three stories that had been produced and were asked which is which?

The open brief story was perfectly written, but somewhat flashy and tone-deaf. Pretty much everyone in the room correctly identified it.

But the next two stories – the one written by a real journo in the room and the one written by ChatGPT but with a very detailed brief – were very hard to distinguish. In fact, when asked to vote on which was which, 52% of the attendees got it wrong.

Then the time difference was disclosed. The real journo took 50 minutes, the open brief AI took 6 seconds and the detailed brief AI took 14 seconds.

Supplied Asking the right questions enabled generative AI to provide writing comparable to what a human could produce – but faster (file photo).

The resultant hush in the room drove home the point of how asking the right questions enabled generative AI to provide exponentially better answers.

The next day, futurist Amy Webb rammed the point home even more strongly.

She fed the tool a set of increasingly specific questions around an entrepreneurial startup idea. What came back was a frightening good and specific business plan, startup funding avenues, URLs that were available, monetisation forecasts and a super-sharp product-market-fit analysis – the sort of thing a big consulting firm would charge you $100,000 for.

All this from a still-developing beta tool.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Sir Peter Gluckman, president of the International Science Council, has said the world is at “a tipping point” in terms of our ability to control technology.

Earlier this month, Sir Peter Gluckman suggested the world was at a tipping point when it came to technology being within our control.

From what I saw at SXSW, it’s more like the invention of the Gutenberg Bible (the ink one not the chocolate one), which gave scalable and accessible data to the world.

The Gutenberg technology resulted in the reformation, the creation of new classes, new professions, new countries and completely kneecapped the elites of the previous 1500 years.

What we are seeing now is just that. And a bit like remembering where you were when 9/11 or the Armstrong Moon landing happened, you will remember this time.

And if you are like me, you will be wondering what the hell it means for your kids and their kids.