The stakes are high and getting higher in the war on inflation

Brad Olsen is the chief executive and principal economist at Infometrics and is one of New Zealand's leading economic commentators.

OPINION: The Reserve Bank sent another shot across the bows of the New Zealand economy this week, and again made it abundantly clear that it will do whatever it takes to rein in inflation. The Bank also put everyone on notice, that you’d be a fool to bet against the Bank doing its job.

Financial markets and every forecaster had been expecting a smaller, more “normal”, 25 basis point increase. No-one had expected a “double-hike” 50 basis point increase. Perhaps we should have. There haven’t been any real signs of economic momentum letting up, retail interest rates have on balance weakened since the start of 2023, and there are no indications that inflationary pressures have eased materially.

Sure, economic activity in the December quarter fell 0.6%, but came after a substantial 1.7% increase in the September quarter, leaving the New Zealand economy more than a percentage point larger at the end of 2022, than in the middle of the year. Worldline card spending data this week showed an 8.3% annual increase in March 2023 – above the rate of inflation, and showing people are still spending. And despite a few companies having announced job cuts amounting to around 1,400 jobs in March, filled jobs have risen 1.2% over the first two months of 2023, the equivalent of around 27,000 roles once seasonal effects are removed.

That’s no cooling of the jets. Not even close.

Back in November 2022, the Reserve Bank brought out the bazooka – a 75 basis point increase, and a warning that it wouldn’t hesitate to do more if circumstances required it. The Reserve Bank has been engineering a recession to bring economic demand back in line with supply, but that outcome hasn’t occurred yet, with economic momentum still strong.

Kevin Stent/Stuff The Reserve Bank is nervous about mortgage rates easing too soon

Other parts of the world have seen economic indicators start to turn, and inflation has started to moderate too, with the US and Australian central banks recently able to ease up on their strong inflation-fighting stances. They had the evidence to ease off – we haven’t got that yet in New Zealand.

The Monetary Policy Committee isn’t in the game of being friends with everyone. It doesn’t need people to like them, but they do need people to respect them. Respect is earnt. It’s that respect that the Reserve Bank is worried about. Persistently high inflation at over nearly 7 percent pa for nearly a year starts to influence the thinking of households and businesses, who will become conditioned to higher inflation and expect it to be higher in the future, which will influence spending decisions and reinforce higher inflation.

Stuff Interest rates will stay up for longer after the latest Reserve Bank move

Signalling is everything. Back in November, the signal was unequivocal: interest rates are going up, a recession is being created, and inflation will fall. But in February, the Bank eased up a bit, with a view that maybe we were starting to win the inflation battle? But that view saw everyone start celebrating prematurely – some mortgage rates fell, and people started falling over themselves to highlight why the inflation battle was seemingly over. So this week the Reserve Bank needed to act aggressively again, with a stronger move to force everyone to sit up and listen.

The Reserve Bank was rightly worried about the premature celebrations and the easing in interest rate pressures that followed. Since the start of 2023, two- to five-year interest rates have *fallen* by around 10 to 30 basis points, with one-year rates only increasing by around 10 basis points. Yet the OCR has now increased by 100 basis points. Despite the fact that higher interest rates had already been partially priced into retail rates, the gap between the OCR and mortgage rates is now the smallest since 2016.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr took most by surprise with his latest interest rates move

In short, interest rates had been weakening in 2023, undermining all the Bank’s work to raise interest rates and curb inflation.

Having gone “hot”, “cold”, “hot” the last three monetary policy reviews, and seeing a weakening in interest rate conditions, it’s unfathomable to me that the Bank would risk another rapid flip-flop and make a more dovish move in May (when they next meet), and not go through with a further raise. They’ll want to continue to back up their message that inflation needs to be clearly and unequivocally moving in the right direction before they contemplate easing off the brakes. So pencil in a further 25 basis point increase in May – but don’t write off a further larger increase if inflation surprises on the upside in a few weeks and retail banks don’t keep interest rate pressures high.

All of this leaves a difficult pathway forward to navigate. We’re now clearly into territory where it becomes almost impossible that the Reserve Bank doesn’t overcook the response, with higher interest rates taking some time to kick in. But the Reserve Bank will still want to see some real, hard, evidence that economic pressures are easing and inflation is starting to pull back, before it stops putting interest rates up. And it won’t be happy to see any less pressure on the economy when inflation remains high.

The stakes have never been higher, but the Reserve Bank has made it clear this week that it’s playing for keeps. It’d take a brave, or more likely foolish, person to bet against the Bank and expect to win.