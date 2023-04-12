Employers need to stay ahead of AI during the recruitment process

Stuff business reporter Geraden Cann used ChatGPT to cheat on a university essay. A university lecturer provided the question and marked the paper, knowing that AI was used to write the essay.

David Burton is an employment law barrister and a regular opinion contributor.

OPINION: Business leaders, HR professionals and recruitment consultants are going to have to get their heads around ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence equivalents when it comes to recruitment.

Businesses are all looking for the best candidates to fill their vacancies. They look at qualifications and experience and other skills such as communications or analytical ability. Curriculum vitaes (CV) are scanned for errors that could indicate a lack of attention to detail or poor understanding of grammar or English. Superficial choices are often made on the basis of CVs.

AI is rapidly gathering pace, as are users of artificial intelligence (AI). The online tools can answer any question articulately with human-like responses. It is highly likely ChatGPT is already being used to create CVs or is assisting with pre-employment assessments.

READ MORE:

* Will the public sectors pay increase guidelines tackle the cost of living crisis?

* Why did Maharey get to keep roles when Campbell was pushed out?

* We need to protect all workers' rights, not just employees

* The chequered legislative history of employment reinstatement



ChatGPT and equivalents can assist in creating slick looking CVs tailor-made to the job being applied for. There goes the old-fashioned assessment when doing a first cut of CVs received by employers.

Michael Witbrock is a professor at the University of Auckland’s school of computer science. He said we should be prepared for AI that is like “Google on steroids”.

Our schools and universities are not sure what to do with ChatGPT and the like. But all our universities have now introduced software that can detect the use of AI tools such as ChatGPT.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF Employers should be ready for the mental health implications of ChatGPT as employees find their expertise is replicated by an AI, psychologist says.

It is understood all eight New Zealand universities use Turnitin which claims it can now spot AI-generated material with 98% accuracy. Turnitin regional vice-president for the Asia Pacific, James Thorley, said the software estimated what percentage of a text was written by AI and highlighted the offending sentences. Thorley said AI-generated work was harder to detect than other types of cheating.

The battle will be on as to how long it will be effective as AI continues to improve, as do students who know sophisticated ways of using the tools.

It seems to be relatively easy for people to get chatbots to produce misinformation. A recent study by the Centre for Countering Digital Hate found researchers induced Google’s equivalent, Bard, to produce wrong or hateful information 78 out of 100 times, on topics ranging from the Holocaust to climate change.

There is no doubt AI will be able to produce convincing misinformation about education qualifications or job experience for CVs.

Employers are not without legal recourse. An employer is entitled to dismiss an employee for misrepresentations in an employee’s CV if the employer can show the misrepresentations have caused the employer to lose their trust and confidence in the employee. It may also amount to a crime.

Supplied David Burton is an employment law barrister.

Way before AI was on the horizon, Maori Television dismissed its chief executive at the time, John Davy, for serious misconduct in 2002. The chairman at the time, Derek Fox, said the board had received information indicating Davy had provided false information about his background. The board moved immediately to suspend Davy pending further investigations, and for which it subsequently dismissed Davy.

Davy later pleaded guilty to one charge of using a document, his CV, to obtain a benefit or privilege, namely a senior appointment with Maori Television. Even though Davy received a substantial sentence of eight months imprisonment, it is understood the cost to Moari Television of employing Davy was $82,000 including a salary advance and airfares.

In a similar case, in Dixon v Southern Community Laboratories (SCL), Dixon applied for the job of chief executive of SCL. It was made clear to him it was seeking someone with a “successful business track record”.

Dixon failed to tell SCL he had been the managing director of a failed company. The Employment Tribunal found Dixon’s misrepresentation amounted to serious misconduct and the Board was justified in dismissing him.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF Here’s how educators will have to adapt to AI chatbots like ChatGPT that can produce NCEA-worthy essay answers in seconds.

ChatGPT and their equivalents mean employers and any consultants used in recruitment are going to have to be even more diligent.

Detailed reference checks go without saying. Detailed scrutiny of qualifications and background checks may become more common. The use of online assessment tools may need to be reconsidered given the manipulation AI may assist with.

If employers fail to do their due diligence and make poor recruitment choices they may face significant costs as a result.

There may be significant costs related to employment investigations and disciplinary processes. There are likely to be significant costs relating to a failed recruitment and subsequent recruitment.

Of course, there is the cost to the business of not having the person it thought they were hiring in the job.