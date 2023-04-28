What is the right way to pay off a student loan in New Zealand?

Simran Kaur is co-founder of Girls that Invest, which offers commentary on personal investment aimed at young people.

When it comes to paying off a student loan in New Zealand - should I try to pay it off as quickly as possible by paying big lump sums, or should I just leave it as is and let it keep coming off my pay cheque until it’s paid off?

Not a lot of New Zealanders are fortunate enough to be able to pay off their loans with lump sums, but if you are, what should you do?

When deciding whether to pay off your student loan in lump sums or through automatic deductions from your pay, it’s essential to consider several factors.

No interest rates, no problems?

In New Zealand, student loans are interest-free for residents, which means that you do not accumulate additional debt as time goes on. This is an important factor to consider when deciding whether to pay off your loan in lump sums or through regular deductions from your pay. In many other countries, student loans accrue interest over time, making it more advantageous to pay off the debt quickly. However, since this is not the case in New Zealand, the urgency to pay off your loan as soon as possible is somewhat diminished.

You could also argue that paying off your student loan slowly is better, since inflation would chip away at it. This is why I’ve personally been putting in the minimum amount to pay off my $50,000 loan.

Financial stability

Consider your current financial situation and whether you have other debts or expenses that require immediate attention. If you have high-interest debt, such as credit card balances or personal loans, it may be wiser to pay that off first before focusing on your student loan. High-interest debt can quickly spiral out of control if left unaddressed, so it’s essential to prioritise these debts to avoid accumulating more significant financial burdens.

On the other hand, if you have a stable income and are comfortable with your financial situation, you may choose to pay off your student loan more aggressively to enjoy the benefits of being debt-free sooner. This could involve making lump sum payments or increasing your regular deductions from your pay. However, it’s essential to ensure that you can comfortably afford these increased payments without jeopardising your other financial responsibilities.

Seth Wenig/AP From a pure numbers point of view, if you live in New Zealand and have a no-interest student loan, then there is no rush to pay off your student loan in lump payments.

Savings and investment goals

It’s essential to balance your student loan repayment strategy with your savings and investment goals. Instead of putting a large portion of your income towards your student loan, you might consider investing in retirement funds or other long-term financial goals such as buying a home. This will allow you to build wealth over time while still making progress towards paying off your loan.

If you have the option of contributing to a retirement account with employer-matching contributions, it may make more sense to prioritise these investments over aggressively paying off your student loan. The long-term benefits of compounded growth and employer-matching contributions can outweigh the short-term satisfaction of paying off your student loan more quickly.

After all, your investments get to compound over time, but your interest-free student loan is not at risk of compounding and snowballing out of control (unless of course you plan to move overseas, but that’s a conversation for another day).

Additionally, it’s essential to maintain an emergency fund to cover unexpected expenses, such as medical bills or job loss. If you devote all your extra income to paying off your student loan, you may be left without a financial safety net in times of crisis. Ensure that you have a well-funded emergency account before considering making large lump sum payments towards your student loan. Paying off your loan also increases how much a bank is willing to lend you if you’re looking to purchase a home, which can increase your borrowing capacity by tens of thousands of dollars - an in this market, every dollar counts.

Flexibility and peace of mind

Some individuals may prefer to pay off their student loan as quickly as possible to gain a sense of financial freedom and reduce stress related to debt. However, this approach may not be ideal for everyone, as it could limit your ability to address other financial priorities. By paying off your student loan more slowly, you can maintain more flexibility in your budget and allocate funds to other essential areas, such as saving for a home or investing in personal development.

That said, the peace of mind that comes with being debt-free cannot be overstated. If you find that your student loan is causing you significant stress, it may be worth considering a more aggressive repayment strategy to alleviate this burden. Just be sure to weigh the potential benefits against the potential drawbacks, such as reduced flexibility and the opportunity cost of not investing in other financial goals.

From a pure numbers point of view, if you live in New Zealand and have a no-interest student loan, then there is no rush to pay off your student loan in lump payments. Just make sure you’re factoring in your saving and investment goals, your current financial stability and what option is going to help you sleep easy at night. I know people who have paid off their student loans early and regretted it, and people who have paid them off slowly and regretted it - it’s all about doing what works for you.