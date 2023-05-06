Lessons from the 2008 GFC that can help us now

Forty-eight per cent of voters surveyed in the 1News Kantar Public Poll said cost of living was the issue most likely to influence their vote this year. (First published 13/03/23)

Tom Hartmann is personal finance lead at sorted.org.nz.

OPINION: Kiwis are showing clear signs of money stress, with almost one in three missing out on important social activities and/or not accessing health services due to personal finance reasons in March, according to consumer research conducted by Te Ara Ahunga Ora Retirement Commission.

While we don’t know where we are at in terms of a recession, we do know many are doing it tough, primarily because of inflation and sudden rate rises.

Fifteen years ago, I unfortunately had a front-row seat as the Global Financial Crisis swept across the world, sending New Zealand and many other nations into recession.

At the time I was working in the California mortgage industry, which was kind of like being the in the eye of the storm. Lenders had found a way to sell off risky mortgage packages – a dangerous game of pass the parcel – which would eventually shake banks, funds and even entire governments overseas.

I ended up being made redundant and we moved our new family back home here. While those were extremely challenging times, they became an opportunity to reboot our family’s financial life entirely for the better.

Today we are nowhere near the GFC level, but for many of us it is still incredibly challenging. Here are some lessons from it you can take on board to make your money and mindset more recession-proof.

Take stock of the support around you

It’s important to know what support is available from the government and not-for-profit organisations.

Clinical psychologist from Umbrella Wellbeing Dougal Sutherland says financial issues can often lead to feelings of shame or embarrassment, meaning we shy away from talking about them. This can make it feel easier to ask for help from organisations, rather than friends or whānau.

123RF/Stuff What lessons can we take from 2008?

“You might be picky about who you reach out to. It could be easier to look for help from your bank or an organisation like Sorted, where there’s less feeling of judgement than in your personal network,” says Sutherland.

Sorted.org.nz recently launched a cost of living hub, which brings together tools, guides and advice to help you manage rising costs. You can access free financial mentoring by calling MoneyTalks.

You can also apply to withdraw your KiwiSaver if you’re in financial hardship. Keep in mind that this means you’ll miss out on money later in life, but if you’re really struggling to make ends meet, it could be the right lever to pull to get you through.

Know you’re not alone

For many of us, this may be the first time we’re feeling this kind of financial stress.

Ella Bates-Hermans/Stuff Are you experiencing financial stress?

It helps to realise you’re not alone. Back in 2008, it wasn’t long after I lost my job when I found out many of my friends had, too.

While I wasn’t pleased to hear my friends were suffering, it was somewhat of a relief to hear that I wasn’t alone and made me less inclined to blame myself. This was happening to other “normal” people after all.

Sharing your experience can take a weight off your shoulders.

Sutherland says it’s a natural human impulse to try and avoid things that make us feel upset – money worries being one of these.

“When we’re worried about the future, it can be tempting to bury our head in the sand. But what can be more helpful is to engage with it, which can help us make sense of the situation,” he says.

Stuff Today we are nowhere near the GFC level, but for many of us it is still incredibly challenging.

“Taking active steps, whether that’s engaging with a person or an organisation, can really help you to regain that sense of control.”

Review your appetite for risk

This is a good time to get real about your risk tolerance and whether it is where you thought. Many investors heap up on risk when markets are heading up, only to get a reality check when they’re turbulent.

If you’re losing sleep over your shares or the value of your house, you may need to rethink your investing strategy. After all, your investments should help you feel financially secure, not create a sense of panic.

Our Sorted investor profiler can help you to understand which type of investor you are and how your investments fit with your goals, keeping in mind your appetite for risk. It helps you take your financial position into account, such as job security and level of debt.

Diversification is also an important lesson here. If you've spread your money across a variety of investments, you’ll be more protected if an individual company fails.

Keep the debt fire under control

If we build a life that doesn’t depend too much on debt in the good times, we’re much less likely to get into strife in the bad times.

In times of prosperity, we can be inclined to feel confident and spend or invest more than we should. It can feel like the party will never end. Conversely, harder times remind us of the risks that debt brings and why it’s important to build a buffer in the bank.

Whether it’s your mortgage, a car loan or buy now pay later, keeping your debt to manageable levels will leave you much less stressed when finances are tight.

Stuff If you have an emergency fund you’ve built up, now is the time to give yourself permission to use it.

Take the long-term view

When we see our “on paper” financial position dwindling, it can be easy to catastrophise and feel as though we are watching our money fall down the drain.

But in reality, a decrease in the value of your investments has no impact on you unless you sell while they’re down. They are theoretical – just on paper.

Let’s say I bought my home in 2000, and in 2008 it dropped $30,000 in value. At the time, I could have panicked. But if I then waited until 2020, I would have seen its value correct itself and then some, meaning I never really saw a real loss.

Sometimes it helps to take a big picture view and not sweat the small stuff.

Give yourself permission to use your emergency fund

If you have an emergency fund you’ve built up, now is the time to give yourself permission to use it.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF PM Chris Hipkins gives a cost of living announcement during his stand up in Auckland.

When times are good, we always recommend putting some money aside each pay to save for a rainy day. But when that day does come, don't be afraid to use that money to get through.

This could be the thing that stops you going into debt for things like car repairs, job loss or medical costs. You’ll probably want to refrain from using the money for non-necessities, such as an overseas holiday or house renos, which can wait until you’re in a better position.

Once you’re out of the woods, you can start building the fund back up again to prepare for future emergencies.

Remember, you’re not alone in this! Help is available. Head to the Sorted cost of living hub for tools, guides, blogs and where you can go to get extra support.