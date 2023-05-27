Should you return to work after having a baby?

Hannah McQueen is a financial adviser, chartered accountant fellow, personal finance author, and the founder of enable.me – now part of Advice First. She is a mother of two.

OPINION: The news that you’re expecting a baby is uniquely exciting (and perhaps terrifying). New life and a new phase of your own life – parenthood.

Much planning – hopefully – goes into financially navigating getting set up with baby gear and the first year of baby’s life.

But some even bigger financial challenges lie ahead – whether to return to work, when, in what capacity, and what will it cost for childcare when you do?

Often the answer to the last question is a pretty penny.

Returning to work can often be about stimulation and fulfilment outside of the home. Not returning might be about that fulfilment coming from being with your children fulltime.

But it can also be a purely financial decision – you may have no option but to go back to work in order to ensure the household finances balance. Or you may find the economics of going back to work simply do not work.

Paul Hanaoka/Unsplash One of the financial challenges of having a baby is whether to return to work, and if so, when? (File photo)

I’ve got clients whose childcare bills are equivalent to private school fees, an expense they’d never entertain given the choice. Hopefully, the Government’s announcement about extending the 20 hours of free childcare to 2-year-olds will help ease that financial burden sooner, as the annual saving could be close to $7000.

But the decisions around returning to work and when can have longer-term financial implications than those felt during those early years – something I think many people don’t want to think about, until they’re forced to.

I’ve recently seen several clients who have been out of the workforce long-term and now must think about it.

They’d each left fairly high-powered careers, so the decision not to return was not about income not covering childcare costs. Instead, a year or two out of the workforce presented a different type of challenge – the workplace evolved fast and quickly became intimidating. They felt left behind, out of the loop, their confidence having declined during their parental leave. They felt, and continue to feel, like their skillset is no longer of use, and there is no longer a place for them. As an employer I would challenge that because in my experience there are few things more valuable than someone who just gets things done, and mothers in particular do that – so to me the main issue is one of confidence.

A long period out of the workforce has obviously impacted income during that time, but the impacts go beyond that. For example, the salary they could now command is much lower, and their retirement savings balance is anaemic compared to their spouse’s – and should the relationship break down both of those things would leave them materially worse off long-term.

For one of those clients, their situation demands they get a job as soon as possible, because they’re sinking financially and don’t have much of a runway to fix that before something drastic would be required, like selling the house.

For one of the others, they’re not prepared for retirement and are unlikely to become so on the partner’s salary alone. So, they must choose whether to want a lower standard of living in retirement, the partner to work well beyond 65, or for them both to be in paid employment.

In all cases, they want to help their children as they grow up and head out into the world, but their options to do that are limited.

There is no judgement attached to these observations. Whichever decision you take, there are trade-offs, and there’s a tension between wanting to offer your child opportunities and what is required to pay for those opportunities. Decisions around raising children are complex and emotional – but we can’t ignore that there are financial implications to those decisions, too.

I’m not suggesting you rush back to work or prioritise your career over your child, but I am saying you need to understand the cost and the opportunity cost of your decisions, both on your situation now, and in future. Go into parental leave joyfully, but not blindly – have a financial plan that considers your options and opportunities. Keep in touch with the professional world in some capacity or add different skills so you can stay relevant, connected, and – crucially – confident enough to go back if you want to – or need to.