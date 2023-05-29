Markets express relief at US debt deal

Greg Smith is the head of retail at Devon Funds www.devonfunds.co.nz and a regular opinion contributor.

OPINION: US and European markets surged on Friday as hopes grew over a deal on the debt ceiling.

Investor optimism has proven well-founded, with US President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reaching an agreement over the weekend. The deal still needs to pass through the House and Senate, but could do so before the revised ‘X-date” of June 5, at which point in theory the US Government would run out of money to pay all its bills.

This is all a relief to markets, with NZ and other markets in Asia higher on Monday.

The crux of the “in-principle” deal is that the US$31 trillion US debt ceiling will be raised for two years, meaning it will be pushed about beyond the 2024 Presidential election. Both sides have made concessions, and these include the Republicans being forced to accept caps on spending that are higher than the limits they had been seeking.

The bill creates a US$1.6t discretionary cap for FY2024, a cut from the US$1.7 trillion spending level currently. Defence spending will increase 3% to US$886 billion while domestic programmes will be cut 12% to US$637b.

Non-defence spending will be capped at current levels until fiscal 2024 and increase 1% in FY25.

The Democrats have made a key concession in that work requirements and time limits for able-bodied people receiving food stamps will see its application (subject to some exemptions) lifted to age 54 from 49 currently.

The Inland Revenue Service’s budget has been cut by US$1.9b, and the pandemic era moratorium on student loan repayments is over (Biden is still pushing for loans to be forgiven, although this is a matter working its way through the courts).

The deal will now go to the Republican controlled House this week with McCarthy saying that 95% of his lawmakers are “excited” by the terms of the agreement. Time will tell, given hard-liners may not share the same level of enthusiasm. From there it will be over to the Democrat-controlled Senate with a potentially easier ride.

Supplied/Supplied Fisher & Paykel Healthcare shares are back at pre-pandemic levels.

While Democrats may not be overjoyed by the level of concessions, there was always going to be a certain amount of give. In any event, Biden, the oldest living president, and one of the longest serving senators in the history of Congress, has one against reinforced his status as a master deal-maker – the ability to see both sides, and “meet near the middle,” have arguably been central to his longevity in politics.

Investors are celebrating the deal, with the possibility of the US defaulting on its debt obligations (at least according to the 14th amendment) arguably never in question.

The issue of upward pressure on borrowing costs may be less clear cut. The US Government’s cash stockpile now sits at US$39b, the lowest since 2017. Following the deal it is estimated the around US$t worth of Treasury bills will need to be issued in the third quarter.

There was however further evidence of resilience in the world’s largest economy, with US personal spending rebounding in April. A consumer confidence print due this week in the US may provide further validation here.

Inflation however also picked up – so-called super-core inflation rose 0.4%, the biggest monthly gain since the start of the year.

This measure is closely followed by the Fed, and may weigh on the rate decision of officials in a few weeks’ time.

As will the non-farm payrolls numbers which are due out on Friday. Expectations are for job additions of around 195,000 in May, with the unemployment rate edging up to 3.5%.

Ross D. Franklin/AP Jensen Huang is chief executive of Nvidia, which has seen shares skyrocket after the chipmaker forecast a huge jump in revenue for the next quarter.

Stock-wise, Nvidia was the centre of attention after a 25% rise over the course of the week. The chipmaker is on the cusp of joining the trillion-dollar market cap club (the others being Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Amazon). Investors are seeing the blue-sky potential of AI, with Nvidia forecasting US$11b of sales in the current quarter, on the back of demand for graphics processors that power AI applications such as ChatGPT.

Virtual hype appears to be turning into reality with second-quarter sales forecasts more than 50% higher than estimates. Quarterly reported revenues of US$7.2b were well ahead of consensus as were earnings.

Across the Atlantic, the UK consumer is proving resilient it seems with retail sales rebounding 0.5% in April, more than expected. UK CPI numbers came in higher than expected, and inflation numbers are due from Europe this week. In Asia, PMI numbers out of China will be in focus.

In Australia, the share market slipped 1.7% last week. Aussie retail sales came in flat in April, so given inflation and population growth, the average person is buying less volume-wise. The slow-down in overall spending will not be lost on the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).

Officials may however also be looking at the level of minimum wage increase due to be put through by the Fair Work Commission. Markets are pricing in a 70% chance of another 25bps rate increased by the RBA by August. Monthly CPI numbers are due out in Aussie this week.

The Kiwi market fell 2.2% in a week where the Reserve Bank adopted a less hawkish outlook that many were expecting. The index was weighed by a 10.5% fall in Fisher & Paykel Healthcare which declined sharply following its results.

The focus appeared to be on the decline in revenues and earnings, which should not surprise given that pandemic tailwinds have faded and as the business normalises. Margins have also weakened.

Hardware sales have declined, as have consumables, with hospitals running down their inventories. However, homecare revenues were up strongly, and two new key products (Evora full mask for sleep apnoea and Airvo 3 device for nasal high flow) have been well received initially in the US. Overall, management believe they can get margins back from 59% to 65% in the next three or four years. Revenues are set to grow to about $1.7b in the 2024 financial year.

FPH shares sold off on Friday but have rebounded about 30% from their Covid lows, and in context are effectively back at levels seen just prior to the pandemic.

Mainfreight, another big pandemic beneficiary, was also weak following its results, with Covid tailwinds easing. The transport and logistics company though extended a strong financial track record, with revenue and profits growing for 13 years on the spin. There was clearly investor caution over the outlook, with a slowing economy dampening activity (the Americas the weakest) in the first six weeks of the new

financial year.

The latest ANZ NZ Roy Morgan survey meanwhile showed that Kiwi consumer confidence in May was fairly flat, albeit still at low levels. Significantly however, one-year inflation expectations eased from 5.2% to 4.8%. This is only the second time since mid-2021 that they have dipped under the 5%. Consumers are on a similar page to Adrian Orr (but not the Reserve Bank consumer survey) it seems.

We will see what businesses think – business confidence numbers are due this week. Results wise, most of the big companies are done and dusted with their reporting, although retirement care operator Arvida has full-year numbers out on Tuesday.