Is Goldilocks in the house? The US economy isn't hot or cold

Greg Smith is the head of retail at Devon Funds www.devonfunds.co.nz and a regular opinion contributor.

OPINION: The US indices were a bit calmer on Monday after staging a huge rally on Friday which saw the Dow surge 700 points for a 2% gain, the best session since January. Investor optimism was stoked by the resolution of the debt ceiling impasse, with lawmakers passing the Fiscal Responsibility Act. The Non-Farm Payrolls report meanwhile showed that the jobs market remains very strong in the world’s largest economy, but also that wage growth appears to be moderating.

Apple was also in focus overnight, after unveiling its new mixed-reality headset, the tech titan’s first major product launch since Steve Jobs unveiled the iPad back in 2012. Apple shares eased back from record highs.

Much ado about nothing? After a standoff which lasted over a month, the debt ceiling impasse is done and dusted. The Senate passed a bill to raise the debt ceiling late last week, sending the bill to President Joe Biden’s desk. There was a bit of give and take on both the Democrat and Republican side, with neither getting 100% what they want, but that is the nature of compromises. Investors can now move on for at least another two years, at which point the issue could well resurface if history is any guide.

So much for a slowdown in the US economy, which is creating jobs at a still furious pace. The Non-Farm Payrolls report on Friday showed that the US created 339,000 jobs in May, across a broad swathe of sectors. Additions in the professional and business services, government, healthcare, and leisure & hospitality sectors were all around 50,000 or more.

The print was well ahead of expectations which were for a much more modest 190,000 increase. It marked the 29th straight month of positive job growth in the world’s largest economy. In addition, April’s numbers were revised up by 41,000 to a 294,000 jump. Ordinarily such a strong report might pressure stock markets, on the view that a hot jobs market would need the US Federal Reserve to step up with further interest rate increases. However, there were some positive aspects to the report.

Firstly, it showed that despite a tight employment market, average hourly earnings rose less than expected year over year. Annual wage growth eased to 4.3% from 4.4%, after a 0.3% monthly gain. The Fed’s main aim is to bring down inflation, and this includes wage inflation, so this is a good thing.

Also, the unemployment rate was higher than anticipated, ticking up to 3.7% from 3.4% a month earlier, versus expectations for 3.5%. That is the highest level since October 2022, although in context still near the lowest since 1969. Jobs are being created, but while the participation rate was fairly steady, the population is growing. Average hours worked for all employees meanwhile slipped, suggesting companies may be starting to cut back.

Goldilocks in the house? A scenario whereby wage growth decelerates, and inflation generally continues to ease, may prompt the Fed to dial back on interest rate tightening, despite the jobs market remaining very strong, and unemployment low. Such a situation would also be consistent with Fed chairperson Jerome Powell’s view of a soft economic landing.

The Australian market started off the week firmer, up 1%. Gains were propelled by the mining and consumer discretionary sectors, with the latter surging 1.8%. It was the best day for the broader market in two months. The major iron ore miners pushed higher with prices for the steel-making ingredient extended gains (to US$105) on optimism around fresh stimulus measures from China’s officials to support the property sector.

Energy stocks were also firmer. Oil has gained after Saudi Arabia announced it would make an extra 1 million barrel-a-day supply cut next month. This takes the kingdom’s production to the lowest level for several years. Oil prices have fallen around 40% since their post-Ukraine invasion peaks earlier last year. Saudi Arabia is no doubt eager to see prices stabilise.

We have the Reserve Bank of Australia meeting on Monday. The bases are loaded heading into the meeting, with markets ascribing a fairly even chance of a 25bps rate rise after the recent hot CPI print. It could be a close call. A rebounding housing market, and minimum wage increase, are also re-stoking concerns around inflation. First quarter GDP numbers are also out in Aussie this week – GDP is expected to have grown around 0.3% over the quarter, with the economy 2.4% bigger than it was a year ago.

There have been some significant corporate developments today, with Pacific Edge going into a trading halt. US-based health insurance company Novitis has finalised its LCD (local coverage determination), and as a result Pacific Edge’s Cxbladder will lose Medicare coverage in the US. Questions have also been raising over the efficacy of the product. Cxbladder accounts for ~60% of PEB’s revenues.

Ebos has also gone come out with a significant announcement. The shares have sold off heavily with the news that (smaller) rival Sigma Healthcare has won the Chemist Warehouse contract to supply both pharmaceutical benefits scheme medicines (which Ebos had previously) as well as fat-moving consumer goods product for five years.

This is a big deal (or loss of one as it were). Ebos (which has total annual revenues of just over A$10b) currently generates approximately A$1.9 billion in revenue annually from the contract. The company said this was a risk, but it is hard to imagine they saw this coming. Management might have anticipated “sharpening the pencil” on price but would not have but expected to lose the contract which may be very difficult to win back. This is a significant hit to earnings for one of New Zealand’s biggest companies.

Better news for A2 Milk and Synlait, with the latter confirming it has received approval from China’s State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) for the re-registration of A2’s China label infant milk formula product. The approvals for the manufacture of the formula will run through to September 2027. Production is expected to commence later in June, with ATM switching over its infant formula from old registration to new registration over 1H24. The uncertainty around SAMR had been weighing on the respective share prices so this comes as a relief. Both A2 and and Synlait are up strongly.

The dairy sector will also be in focus this week with the results from the latest global dairy trade (GDT) auction early on Wednesday morning. Dairy prices slipped at the last auction, and the headline GDT index is down over 35% from the 15-year high in March last year.