The property market is about to pick up steam - but don't jump in right away

Hannah McQueen is a financial adviser, chartered accountant fellow, personal finance author and the founder of enable.me financial strategy and coaching – now part of AdviceFirst.

OPINION: I’ve long advocated for “time in the market” over “timing” the property investment market, but that should not be confused with ignoring market conditions.

At the moment, I’m watching the market with particular interest.

Over the years I’ve advised hundreds of people on property investments – and while I have no preference for property itself over any other asset class, the ability to utilise leverage in property investment has been powerful in solving clients' retirement gaps.

But that experience has also shown me that people tend to be very reactive in their property investment decisions, rather than strategic, considered, or focussed on the long-term.

When the market is booming, they’re willing to throw caution to the wind and dive in willy-nilly. When the market is falling, they’re prone to panic and conclude it’s a terrible investment.

That is why I think it’s relevant to discuss the current market conditions. To me, it looks as though several factors are aligning that will soon result in the housing market rising again – and I don’t want to see people resume making decisions that are poorly thought-through.

Chris McKeen/Stuff We talk to CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall, and evaluate the signs that house prices are bottoming out, and the wind changes that could send them falling again.

So, why do I think the property market is at a turning point?

Interest rates are now thought to be at their peak – providing more certainty to the outlook. Rental yields look better after recent house price falls. The Reserve Bank is easing loan-to-value ratio restrictions.

Building consent numbers have been falling now for months, just as the welcome mat goes out for newcomers to move to New Zealand and immigration numbers soar. Basic economics tells us those two forces in particular – declining supply and increasing demand – will exacerbate our housing deficit and put upward pressure on prices.

There are also political factors that could add a spark to those once-soggy, now approaching tinder-dry property market conditions.

National has withdrawn its support for the housing intensification changes the Government is promoting, instead favouring urban sprawl – which is expensive for both developers and councils.

They would also reinstate property investment interest costs as a tax-deductible expense, and reduce the bright-line tax period – although the polls suggest the election is not a foregone conclusion, nor is the timing of when those change would be implemented.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF The phase out of mortgage interest deductibility is likely to lead Brianna Kerridge to sell one of her properties, unless National returns.

I’m not arguing for or against those policies – merely pointing out their potential impact. ANZ economists are now suggesting that house prices have found a floor and could be set to “floor it” – and I’d tend to agree.

But before you race off to your nearest realtor, pause for a second.

Many people piled into housing during the pandemic surge in prices, fearing they would miss out. It was easy to secure lending, but that same lending is now more difficult to service, so those who didn’t do their sums may now be panicking.

While it can be frustratingly hard to secure lending at present, if you do pass muster with the bank you can take some comfort in the fact that it’s been tested at between 8.5% and 9%, when interest rates have peaked at less than 7%.

But that doesn’t mean you should neglect to do your due diligence on the numbers and develop a long-term hold strategy.

Many more factors than interest rates can change over a property cycle – inflation, building legislation, tax policy, weather events, pregnancy, redundancy, renovations, illness, relationship breakdown, personal debt – you name it.

Diving into any investment blindly is not a strategy – at best it’s a roll of the dice, at worst it’s a recipe for considerable financial stress.

While you could argue that if you were going to “time” the market that time would be now, you still have to be able to spend time in the market and pick the timing of your exit to realise that investment’s full potential – and that requires robust financial planning, whatever the market is doing.