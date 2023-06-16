Should I pay off some of my mortgage using my shares?

The decision between paying off your mortgage or investing in managed funds ultimately depends on several factors.

QUESTION: Should I pay $100,000 off my mortgage using my shares (likely to be 6.5% interest rate) or keep it in managed funds?

OPINION: Firstly congrats on having that much money invested in managed funds.

While not a lot of Kiwis have $100,000 to work with, most of us often grapple with the decision of how to best manage our assets. When you’re trying to decide if it’s prudent to pay off a $100,000 mortgage, especially at an interest rate of around 6.5%, or keep that money invested in managed funds, you’ve got a lot of factors to weigh up.

Both scenarios come with their unique advantages and potential pitfalls, necessitating a keen understanding of the different financial landscapes and the implications of each choice. Sometimes I miss the days when the only money decisions I had to make were “should I spend $1 on a Bunnings sausage sizzle”. But I digress.

Firstly, we need to understand what each option entails. Paying off a mortgage involves clearing a debt obligation, essentially providing a guaranteed return equivalent to the mortgage interest rate. In this case, you would save the 6.5% you would have paid in interest annually.

On the other hand, investing in managed funds involves allocating capital into a diversified portfolio. These funds invest in a variety of assets, including equities, bonds, and other financial instruments.

While this can generate considerable returns, the degree of profitability is variable and subject to market fluctuations, unlike the known return from paying off a mortgage.

The case for mortgage repayment

Reducing your mortgage debt by $100,000 could potentially shorten your mortgage term, allowing you to be debt-free sooner.

The average mortgage in New Zealand sits at $362,000. For a moment let’s assume you’re average (nothing wrong with that).

At this stage on a 6.5% mortgage you’d be looking to pay $822,680 in total, with $461,680 going to interest payments alone.

If you chucked $100,000 into that mortgage today, you’d instead be looking at paying $596,160 in total, saving over $226,520.

You may start to notice a lot of variables are at play here. Firstly assumes that your interest rates do not change (and since we live in New Zealand, they will).

If we average out an interest rate of 5% over your 30-year mortgage, you’re actually looking to save $193,320 over 30 years by shaving off $100,000 of your mortgage today.

Eliminating debt is a reliable way to achieve financial peace of mind. By reducing your mortgage, you minimise the risk associated with fluctuating interest rates. Moreover, it alleviates the emotional burden associated with long-term debt, leading to a sense of financial freedom and security.

The case for investing in managed funds

Investing in managed funds comes with the potential for high returns, especially over a longer investment horizon. Managed funds, particularly equity-focused ones, have the potential to outperform the fixed 6.5% saving from repaying the mortgage.

Furthermore, investing in managed funds offers the advantage of diversification, spreading risk across multiple investments and thus mitigating potential losses. These funds usually offer a hands-off investment approach while still aiming for optimal returns.

If you decided to put that $100,000 into a growth managed fund with, say, 5% returns over 30 years, your end balance is $431,194 (or $238,600 if adjusting for 2% inflation).

But if you put that $100,000 in a less-risky conservative managed fund with a 2% annual return, your end balance is a much more humble $242,726 (and sadly, it actually is only worth $136,000 inflation adjusted).

It’s essential to remember that these potential high returns come with associated risks. The value of your investment can go up and down, and there's no guarantee of a return. Therefore, your ability to bear these risks becomes a crucial factor in the decision-making process.

Striking a balance

The decision between paying off your mortgage or investing in managed funds ultimately depends on several factors.

1. Risk tolerance: If you're more risk-averse, paying off your mortgage may be the wiser choice. This guarantees a tax-free 6.5% return by saving on interest payments. But no one can guarantee a 5% annual return on your mutual fund.

2. Investment returns: If the return on your managed funds consistently outperforms the interest rate on your mortgage, it may be more financially advantageous to keep your investments.

3. Liquidity needs: Consider your need for readily accessible funds. Money in managed funds is generally more liquid than home equity. If you suddenly need to free up some cash, it’ll be a lot easier to draw down from your investment account than sell your house or refinance your mortgage.

4. Tax considerations: In New Zealand, you don't pay capital gains tax on your primary residence, but earnings from managed funds are subject to tax.

5. Emotional comfort: Let’s not forget the peace of mind from being debt-free is invaluable and should also factor into your decision. I’ve known families who have chosen to pay down their mortgage faster because that felt like the best decision for them. It’s about doing what makes you sleep easier at night.

6. Your life stage: Are you someone with 30 years before your retire and will benefit more from the work of compound interest on your investments or are you five years away and part of your retirement plan is being mortgage-free?

So what do I do?

The money made by a growth managed fund seems to outweigh the money saved by paying down your mortgage in this example, but it’s based off assumptions like how much your interest rate is, how much you have invested, if you need that money in the future. It also depends on what managed fund you go with, what fees they have (is there any point going with that fund which returns 5% but takes a hefty 2% fee!) and your tax and emotional considerations.

Hopefully some of these points have helped you form a better idea of what works for you, but I cannot stress enough that it's crucial to make an informed choice. Due to all the variables mentioned above, consulting with a fee-based financial adviser is going to provide tailored advice based on your financial situation, risk tolerance, and long-term goals.

Have a money question you need help with? Email hello@girlsthatinvest.com with the header “Stuff Q&A”