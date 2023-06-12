US and Japanese stock markets are now in a bull market, but is investor optimism justified?

Greg Smith is the head of retail at Devon Funds www.devonfunds.co.nz and a regular opinion contributor.

OPINION: The US markets rounded out the week positively, with the S&P500 hitting 4300 during the session for the first time since August 2022. It was the fourth winning week for the broader index which is up 12% year-to-date. The S&P500 is now officially in a “bull market”, having rallied 20% from its October 2022 low. It is a big week on the central bank front with the Fed, European Central Bank, and Bank of Japan all set to hand down rate decisions. Inflation numbers in the US and Europe will also be in focus ahead of these meetings.

AI hype has been dominating the headlines of later, but there is a broader dynamic at work in recent market moves. It is not just the mega caps, but smaller-cap stocks have also been showing strength in recent weeks with the Russell 2000 index in the US up 7% so far in June. This indicates potential resilience in the broader US economy, and not one that is driven by super-cap tech stocks or AI darlings.

It may be a close call with the Fed meeting this week. Markets are pricing in a roughly 70% chance of no rate increase. If so, this would be the first time in 18 months that the central bank has hit the rate pause button. It would be significant particularly given that where the Fed goes, many other central banks tend to follow.

Jerome Powell and his cohorts have signalled that their decisions will be data driven, and there have been some encouraging developments here. Inflation, while still high, has been coming down, and we will get a further sighter here with the US CPI numbers due out before the meet. US headline inflation is seen as having eased towards 4% from 5% previously, and that would be the lowest reading since March 2021. This read could be very important.

Heat has also been coming out of other areas of the economy, and last week, jobless claims rose the most since July 2021. This is happening while some other economic indicators remain robust, so with inflation coming down, a soft economic scenario remains plausible. Corporate earnings are projected to fall around 6% in the June quarter according to FactSet. This would be the biggest drop since the pandemic-ravaged second quarter of 2020. Earnings are however expected to turn around in the second half of the year, increasing 8% in the fourth quarter.

It is also decision time for the European Central Bank. The economy there has certainly cooled, indeed the Eurozone is in recession (albeit just slightly). The 20-member bloc saw a 0.1% contraction in GDP in the first quarter. Household consumption was particularly weak. The data will likely be a factor for officials who are still expected to raise rates at this meet. The ECB stepped down its rate hikes at the last meet, and since then inflation has cooled to 6.1% from 7.0% (another print is due this week).

The Bank of Japan is though expected to keep rates (which are in negative territory at -0.1%) on hold. Japan has historically battled with deflation so the inflation the world has seen out of Covid has been well received. Inflation is running at 3.5%, and a bigger concern for officials is keeping it going above the 2% target. Unlike the West, Japan did not see the same surge in domestic spending during Covid, with consumers somewhat more conservative.

Inflation is even less of an issue in China. The annual inflation rate edged up to 0.2% in May from April's 26-month low of 0.1% but was less than market estimates of 0.3%. Month-on-month, between April and May prices fell 0.2% against forecasts of a 0.1% decline. Unlike many places globally, food prices have been weak. The price of pork, a staple meat in China, declined for the first time in a year, falling 3.2% in May from a year earlier.

Inflation has also been falling at the factory gate in China. Producer prices declined 4.6% last month, the steepest year-on-year drop since February 2016, and above forecasts for a 4.3% fall. Lower commodity prices were a factor, as were weak domestic and foreign demand. Officials in Beijing assert that the tighter monetary policies they pursued during the pandemic are a key reason for their low rates of inflation. However, a slowing export and manufacturing sector, along with a tepid rebound in the housing market, has bolstered the case for an interest rate cut. There are some suggestions that this could come as early as this week.

Stock-wise there were a couple of familiar names in the news on Friday. Tesla jumped 5%, matching its longest winning streak of 11 consecutive sessions. The EV maker has struck a deal with General Motors which will see GM EV owners able to access more than 12,000 of Tesla’s fast chargers. The licensing deal will save GM around US$400 million of planned infrastructure investment, and follows a similar tie-up between Tesla and Ford. Tesla stands to make as much as US$3 billion from these deals by 2030.

Netflix was also on the up, as the company reported its four biggest days of subscriber additions on record. Netflix has been cracking down on password sharing in the US and the initiative appears to be working. Two of the days saw nearly 100,000 daily signups, and these have doubled during the past 60 days, exceeding the surge in subscriptions which was seen during the initial pandemic lockdowns.

The Australian market was lower for the week, after the RBA put through its 12th increase in the cash rate. It will be interesting to see if there is any further impact on the employment market from interest rate rises, with jobs data out in Australia. The Aussie jobless rate lifted to 3.7% in April, ahead of expectations for around 3.5%. The labour market is still tight, but there are also signs that it is softening from peak levels. Also of interest this week across the Tasman will be business and consumer surveys from several of the banks.

The Kiwi market was lower over the course of last week. Shareholders in Pacific Edge continued to endure a tumultuous ride. Auckland Airport ended fairly flat, in the wake of the council’s compromise deal to sell a 7% stake in the airline from its overall 18% shareholding. There were cases on both sides, but it could be argued that there would have been strong appetite for a larger block of shares. With a still strong M&A environment for such assets, there would have been plenty of demand around from infrastructure investors, including one would think offshore super funds.

We have the March quarter GDP numbers due on Thursday, and it could be a close call whether NZ is in a technical recession at the end of the first quarter. The economy contracted 0.6% in the final quarter of the year, so another negative quarter would meet the definition of a technical recession.

Opinions seem to be fairly split over which side of the ledger we will fall on. The Reserve Bank is forecasting 0.3% growth. We have certainly had plenty of weakness in the economy, with property heading backwards, consumers under the pump, and the trade deficit deepening. Manufacturing has been weak. The period will also capture the impact of the storms and Cyclone Gabrielle which will have taken a toll on the economy.

On the other hand, we have had strong immigration, and with the numbers not adjusted for population growth this will help. The services side of the economy has been doing well. Whatever print we get, there is still a notion that it won’t or doesn’t for the moment feel like a typical recession. Yes, it has been tough with cost of living pressures (May annual food inflation are due this week, and are expected to print at 13%), but pretty much everyone that wants a job can get one.

It is also worth pointing out that this print won’t actually be the final story as the data will be subject to future revisions as is typically the case. In any event, the March quarter number is also somewhat dated, and the bigger story is what lies ahead. There may certainly be some challenges, but a Reserve Bank which joins other central banks and ends its rate-tightening program would be helpful to many. Officials have signalled they are looking to take the foot off the gas in terms of rate increases, and the GDP print out this week might be another reason to do so.