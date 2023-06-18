What Northland really needs to thrive

Sam Stubbs is chief executive of KiwiSaver provider Simplicity and a regular Stuff opinion contributor.

OPINION: When discussing Northland, I admit to bias. I was born there, and it’s amongst the most beautiful places in the world. And Northlanders are a testament to resilience.

But for too many years Northland has been the poorest region of New Zealand. For the year ended 2020, GDP per capital was $42,711, which is 40% below Auckland and 29% below Southland.

The consequences of this relative poverty are grim. Northland has the highest unemployment rate in the country. And Te Whatu Ora places 80% of Northlands children in the bottom half of the deprivation index.

The housing situation is dire too. The waitlist for emergency housing - now at 1500 families - has increased 600% in just five years.

The reasons for any poverty are usually complex. But in Northland, there is one glaring reason at the root of the problem - poor transport, and especially poor roads.

The recent January floods highlight just how perilous transport links are up north. State Highway 1 was cut off at the Brynderwyns, the only place our biggest national highway was out of action for anything other than the short term.

As an investor and businessperson, this perilous transport link discounts Northland as a place to do business. There are few industries that can tolerate unreliable transport links.

Even technology companies all have staff that want to travel. And to get to an international airport from Northland, you have to be able to reliably get to Auckland.

Yet it appears that the argument about transport to and from Northland revolves around the classic rail v road debate.

The advocates of heavy rail focus on the revitalisation of Northland as a port destination, effectively moving much of what the Port of Auckland does up north.

But even if you favour Northland as a port, the argument that it needs to be serviced by rail first, and roads later is, in my opinion, fundamentally flawed.

Why? Because pinning the economic future of Northland to a port and rail strategy will bring no more prosperity to the region than pinning its growth on a single oil refinery did in the past.

The refinery kept a few thousand in relative prosperity, but did little to boost the overall economy of Northland.

And while a thriving port and rail link to Auckland is no bad thing, it will not generate the jobs and growth for the whole region that a proper road would.

For its wellbeing, Northland needs a four-lane state highway to Whangārei, as a matter of strategic national importance.

There is an irony in the current State Highway 1 improvements stopping at Warkworth, earning its name as the “holiday highway” for wealthier Aucklanders on their way to Matakana and Omaha Beach.

To be fair, the improvements shorten the trip up north by 10 minutes. But that is small change for those going beyond Warkworth.

So why should the current four-lane highway go all the way to Whangārei?

Only a reliable major highway will generate the broad economic growth, across many industries, that Northland sorely needs. This has proven a winning formula across New Zealand, and it would for Northland too.

For example, tourism in Northland is underdeveloped - in an otherwise beautiful region - due to the sheer difficulty of getting there from Auckland.

The facts speak for themselves. Tourism contributed $425 million to Northland’s GDP in 2022, which was 4.4% of regional economic activity. And it employs over 7500 people.

That may sound impressive, but it’s not. Otago, another region of stunning natural beauty is better served by roads. Tourism contributes 8.5% of overall economic activity.

There are many industries that require decent roads to thrive. Think manufacturing, which must have reliable roads to its major markets - in this case, Auckland. And it’s the same for retail, construction, services and technology.

And the social problems that arise when there aren’t good jobs are immense. And those jobs make homes more affordable for many.

The benefits of roads for impoverished regions are well understood in economics. They are the arteries through which an economy pulses.

And a decent road will help with Northland's tragically high road toll – 38 people died on its roads in 2022, an all-time high. That record is already being challenged this year, with 22 deaths so far.

There is one macabre objection to building a proper road to Northland - that it will speed up people leaving to live in Auckland.

This, to me, is a silly argument. Just ask Hamiltonians if the vastly improved road to Auckland has been good or bad for their prosperity.

So rather than an endless debate about port strategies and improved rail links to Northland, political parties of all persuasion should do the right thing for the welfare of all Northlanders, and get a four-lane highway to Whangārei - asap. It just works.