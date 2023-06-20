Three takeaways ahead of this year’s NZ Hi-Tech Awards

Marian Johnson is “chief awesome officer” at the Ministry of Awesome, which provides startups with support, mentorship, community and connections.

OPINION: Nothing dates an old movie like the technology in it. Oh, how we giggle at Charlie Sheen in Wall Street yelling through his giant phone brick. Old movies make us nostalgic for Blackberries, floppy discs, and dial-up. Okay, maybe not dial-up.

We’re already smirking at Zuck’s avatar walking around the metaverse but how long until ChatGPT becomes a lame cinematic footnote?

To get those same nostalgic kicks in our own backyard, I've found myself going back through the archives of the NZ HiTech Awards. There you'll find what NZ’s industry was cooking some three decades ago, and you can keep up with the most impactful tech businesses.

Back in 2000, Christchurch-based Holliday Group was bringing in the top honours, blazing a trail in the mobile communications sector just as phones were enabling connection to the internet. These were salad days for NZ’s tech darlings and a pivotal moment in time for our local startups as they navigated the brave new world of the internet.

In 2010, in the wake of the GFC, NZ HiTech Award winners included many of the names we recognise today. Wellington was in its heyday with Xero taking on the world with its accounting products, Auckland’s E-Road was just starting to hit its straps with the global trucking industry, and DataCom was taking home the top trophy. Startup valuations were breathtaking and hitting the headlines every week and it felt like the intense growth curve was never-ending.

So in 2023, against the backdrop of mass tech lay-offs, a global pandemic, and our significantly more evolved startup industry, what stands out? I've combed through the applications and identified a few trends.

Our regions are thriving

Let’s start here.

For the first time in years, Christchurch will play host to the hi-tech awards. This is no accident.

In the past decade, Christchurch has evolved from the rubble to become one of (if not the) most exciting startup hubs in the country. It’s pumping out interesting startups dealing with utterly unique problems, and living in Christchurch the momentum of the local tech sector is visceral. It also saw the second largest number of entries of any city, behind Auckland, outpacing even Wellington.

In 2010, there was no way a company like Dawn Aerospace was starting in Christchurch. Today, Dawn is a finalist for two awards, is taking on the global space industry, and is proudly headquartered in Christchurch.

Our SaaS-heavy startups of 10 years ago needed the big cities to thrive; this year 44% of entries came from outside Auckland or Wellington, boasting presence from Canterbury, Otago, Nelson, Wellington, Manawatu/Whanganui and Bay of Plenty.

In the past, startups would have been significantly disadvantaged by setting up shop in Nelson or Otago, but these days this relative isolation can also be an advantage. It can open up fresh insights on unique problems, mean cheaper space to tinker with big ideas, and is increasingly becoming a lifestyle magnet for highly skilled workers.

Women are making waves

The one glaring and ubiquitous feature of the tech and startup sector across the entire world - and in NZ - is that it’s run by a lot of dudes.

In December 2021, I wrote about the need for more women to be founding startups. At that time, in the midst of the pandemic, out of approximately 2000 high-growth startups in New Zealand, only 400 (about 20%) of them were founded by women.

I’m not here to say we’ve reached parity, but there’s certainly positive change afoot.

This year, 24% of our finalists’ companies are led by women which is the highest percentage ever and up from only 14% only two years ago. It’s also encouraging to note that 28% of all applicants have a female founder or chief executive at their helm.

The Kiwi innovation sector is course correcting on diversity by supporting multiple initiatives that encourage women to participate in the sectors and providing on-ramps for engagement... We are starting to see the impact of these efforts and there is genuine momentum being generated with the likes of Alliv Samson from Kami and Brooke Roberts and Sonya Williams from Sharesies providing inspiration for women with global ambition.

This is encouraging because more women founders mean a greater breadth of problems that will be addressed. The future economy must be created by men and women if we are to solve some of the most crushing problems ahead of us.

Māori representation improving

It only takes a read through previous NZ HiTech award winners to notice that the vast majority of award winners have been white men.

There have been notable exceptions to this, such as tech royalty like Sir Ian Taylor and Grant Straker, founder of Straker Translations. But the startup world has long struggled with under-representation issues for Māori and Pasifika people. This is why it’s encouraging to note that applications from Maori and Pasifika founders are significantly improved at double the number of last year.

It’s critical that matauranga Māori and indigenous knowledge are represented in the NZ tech sector so we can produce tech that is good for our people and good for our planet. Again we have not “arrived”, but it’s promising for creating further opportunities for tangata whenua, whilst also contributing traditional narrative and innovation on the international stage.

Furthermore, the juggernaut that is the tech industry is creating wealth at a breakneck speed and this opportunity cannot pass our Maori and Pasifika communities by. It’s too early to be spotting a trend but this enormous increase in applications by Maori or Pasifika ventures is extremely encouraging.

The NZ HiTech Awards are coming up fast. I’m really looking forward to seeing how this diversity of applications might manifest itself on the main stage as each winner takes the podium.