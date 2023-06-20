Nine questions the Commerce Commission's banking inquiry should ask

Sam Stubbs is chief executive of KiwiSaver provider Simplicity and a regular Stuff opinion contributor.

OPINION: Four years after the Australian Royal Commission into banking, a Commerce Commission inquiry has finally been announced.

So what should it investigate?

To me, these are the critical questions we need answered in order for the banking industry to best serve all New Zealanders, while making fair profits and remaining strong.

1. Why are big bank profits higher in New Zealand than Australia?

For some time now, banks in New Zealand have been making more from an average New Zealand customer than their equivalent Australian. And the four most profitable companies in New Zealand are the big banks, which is unique in the OECD.

The exceptional profitability on New Zealand banks remains a mystery that should be solved, and remediated. We all want strong banks, but it’s New Zealand customers who pay if they stay super-profitable.

2. Why is it so hard to compete?

In New Zealand we have Nike, Netflix and McDonald’s, but no US retail bank. And there are very few banks from Europe and Asia, either. Why is that? And why do locally owned banks struggle to grow?

Stuff The four most profitable companies in New Zealand are the big banks, which is unique in the OECD (file image).

3. Why no open banking?

Open banking is now de rigueur in the developed world, yet is still being debated in New Zealand.

So why has it taken so long? Has the industry deliberately delayed its introduction to inflate profits?

And why hasn’t the Government passed open banking legislation similar to that already in place elsewhere in the OECD?

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Duncan Webb joined the finance minister in announcing the retail banking study on Tuesday (file photo).

4. Why are banks so unpopular with their customers?

Under normal circumstances, an industry making an average profit of $2000 per New Zealand per year would be delighting their customers. But bank net promoter scores are often negative. Why is this, and what can the banks do to fix it?

5. Do banks have a social licence to operate, and are they honouring it?

As Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr has noted, banks get to privatise their profits, but socialise their losses.

That begs the question: Should they be using some of their profits and doing more to help vulnerable customers and those who struggle with technology?

And should they be allowed to close branches so aggressively?

6. Why has Kiwibank been so uncompetitive?

Kiwibank was founded to be the locally owned banking champion, keeping the Aussies honest. Yet it struggles to compete, and feels more like a one-armed boxer in the ring with four heavyweights.

Why does it struggle, and can this be rectified?

7. Are our banks appropriately governed?

Given the importance of banks to the economy, should ex-politicians be allowed to become directors of banks, and how long they should wait if they do?

The OECD standard is that politicians wait at least three years before taking on bank directorship of a big bank. That has not been the case here.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Sam Stubbs is chief executive of KiwiSaver provider Simplicity.

8. Are the banks fulfilling our lending needs?

Bank lending has increasingly focused on mortgages, and arguably the Reserve Bank has encouraged this. Is this appropriate when consumers, companies and farmers need credit to grow?

Have the banks encouraged the growth of marginal and predatory lenders by effectively reducing and/or withdrawing from lending to these sectors?

9. Does banking need a consumer advocate?

Given how important banking is to the economy and lives of everyone, is there a need for a consumer advocate body, along the lines of TUANZ for telecommunications users?

Has the Banking Ombudsman acted effectively in protecting the rights of consumers?

These are all big and complex questions. Now we have a properly resourced inquiry, it's time to ask them and get answers and recommendations for politicians and the public to act upon – or not.