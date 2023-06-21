Why a market study into banking will make little difference

David Cunningham is the chief executive of mortgage broking firm Squirrel and former chief executive of The Co-Operative Bank.

OPINION: There’s an extraordinary irony in the official announcement on Tuesday of a Commerce Commission inquiry into factors limiting competition across our banking industry.

And that’s the fact it comes hot on the heels of the news, just last week, that HSBC is withdrawing from the New Zealand retail banking market. A move which, in short, can only serve to lessen competition.

HSBC has had a banking licence in New Zealand since 1987, and today manages $1.6 billion of home loans and customer deposits of $4.8b.

Yet, after more than 35 years in market, HSBC has now advised its customers to “start engaging with other financial services providers to understand your alternative options”.

Huh?! When did you last hear of a bank – or any business for that matter – actively encouraging its customers to take their business elsewhere?

What the heck is going on?

Firstly, why a market study?

According to the May 2023 Reserve Bank Financial Stability Report, large New Zealand banks generate shareholder returns of (on average) 15%, compared to 11% for their counterparts overseas.

In other words, banking is an extremely lucrative business in New Zealand – and as things go, that makes it a prime candidate for a market study into factors affecting competition.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff David Cunningham says inertia in the way New Zealanders manage their money is the biggest factor limiting competition (file photo).

Secondly, why is HSBC quitting the retail market?

Although HSBC has said it’s refocusing on core markets overseas, at the heart of it, I think the blame sits with recent Reserve Bank of New Zealand rule changes, which have made it unattractive for HSBC to continue to offer retail banking in New Zealand.

In August 2022, the Reserve Bank released its Review of Policy for Branches of Overseas Banks consultation paper.

In it, the cenytral bank proposed restricting branches of foreign banks (like HSBC) to engaging only in wholesale business – that is, commercial banking – effectively banning them from taking on retail deposits or offering products or services to retail customers.

The Reserve Bank noted that this proposal would require some banks to “divest themselves of existing retail customers”. And that’s exactly what’s happening here.

In that same consultation paper, the Reserve Bank was careful to stress it did “not expect this change to have a material impact on competition in the retail sector, or the availability of retail products and services, in New Zealand”.

Hmmmm ... really?

Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images HSBC is best known to households in New Zealand as sponsor of the World Rugby Sevens Series.

Maybe a market study into banking will make a difference?

With 30-plus years of banking experience, I’m firmly of the belief that a banking inquiry will make diddly-squat difference.

Think back to the Commerce Commission’s inquiries into fuel, retail grocery and residential building supplies. Have they made a difference? You be the judge.

One thing I’ll say is that the Commerce Commission will do a good job on the research front.

What they’ll likely find is that:

1. Banks in New Zealand provide a pretty good customer experience, particularly compared to what’s on offer in many markets overseas.

2. And they’re also eye-wateringly profitable, relative to overseas banking markets.

3. This is possible because banks in New Zealand are all the same. Same lending rates, same deposit rates, same interest margins, same fees, same profit ratios. It’s an oligopoly – five big banks, zigging and zagging together. Where’s the competition in that?

4. Regulation and legislation perpetuate this “sea of sameness”, making it tough for a challenger bank to succeed. HSBC’s withdrawal from retail banking being a case in point.

5. There are solutions out there, adopted in overseas markets, which should be progressed – like open banking and least-cost routing, where a payment transaction is automatically routed to the lowest cost method.

6. Although the Reserve Bank has an important role in ensuring the stability of the financial system, it’s also one of the greatest culprits behind the lack of competition in banking.

But still, we’ll go through the motions and see what the market study comes up with.

SUNGMI KIM/Stuff Banking is an extremely lucrative business in New Zealand, and therefore is bound to come under scrutiny (file photo).

Here’s the solution that will truly change things

There is one thing I know will make a difference, and it’s simple. It’s for all of us to manage our finances better.

I’ve talked before about how inertia in the way New Zealanders manage their money is the biggest factor enabling bank mega-profits.

Collectively, that inertia delivers an extra $5b per annum pre-tax profits for the banks right now:

$2.3b per annum on transaction accounts (0% interest, 5.5% margin vs OCR).

$1.6b per annum on savings accounts (3% interest, 2.5% margin vs OCR).

$0.6b per annum on floating rate home loans (double the margin vs fixed rate loans).

$0.5b per annum on credit cards (18.7% average interest rate).

I’m certain an inquiry won’t directly challenge the status quo around bank profits. But New Zealanders taking control of their banking will. And you can’t legislate for that.