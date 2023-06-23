Should I split my portfolio across investment platforms?

Simran Kaur is co-founder of Girls that Invest, which offers commentary on personal investment aimed at young people.

Question: What are the pros and cons for splitting investments across investment platforms such as Sharesies and Hatch, rather than investing all your portfolio in one online broker?

Answer: As our world becomes increasingly digitalised, online investment platforms have emerged as an accessible and convenient way to manage and grow one’s wealth.

Platforms like Kernel and Hatch offer investors the opportunity to invest in a vast array of financial instruments, including shares, ETFs and mutual funds.

READ MORE:

* Should I pay off some of my mortgage using my shares?

* How much money should I spend on my wedding?

* How do you know what you are worth when looking for a job?



However, one critical question arises: is it beneficial to diversify your investments across several platforms, or is it wiser to consolidate all your investments with one online broker?

Below, I will delve into the advantages and disadvantages of both approaches to provide a comprehensive perspective.

The pros and cons of diversification

One of the benefits of using multiple investment platforms can be viewed as an extension of the diversification principle, a cornerstone of sound investment practice.

This principle suggests that by spreading your investments across various assets, you can reduce risk, as the performance of one investment won’t determine the fate of your entire portfolio.

By diversifying across platforms, you increase your exposure to a more comprehensive selection of assets, global markets and financial instruments, thereby opening up a broader spectrum of potential investment opportunities.

However there is significant overlap in what you can invest in across online brokers in New Zealand – it all comes down to what you want to invest in.

Option one may give you access to individual companies, while option two may not.

Another benefit to using multiple platforms is mitigating platform risk, ie is the company that my investments stored with going to go under?

This risk entails the potential for your chosen platform to experience technical glitches, face cybersecurity breaches or even go out of business, which could impact your investments.

By diversifying your investments across platforms, you can significantly reduce this risk, ensuring that a problem with one platform doesn’t affect your entire portfolio.

Is platform risk something that should be high on your radar? If you find one platform that meets your needs and is reliable after you do your due diligence, it may not be.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Simran Kaur and best friend Sonya Gupthan host a financial podcast aimed at helping younger people invest in the stock market and break down some of the age-old stereotypes.

Each investment platform offers unique features, tools and user interfaces tailored to cater to different types of investors.

Some platforms might offer superior research tools, enhanced educational resources or expert insights that can inform your investment decisions. Others may prioritise a more user-friendly interface or superior customer service.

By using multiple platforms, you have the chance to leverage the best features of each, customising your investment process to best suit your needs and preferences. You may choose to put the majority of your money with one platform, but use the educational tools of another!

While spreading your investments across platforms can have benefits, it also brings an added layer of complexity. You will need to manage multiple sets of log-in details, navigate through various user interfaces, and potentially deal with different tax reporting procedures.

This complexity might make your investment process more time-consuming and potentially increase the chance for error.

Although online investment platforms have significantly reduced the costs associated with investing, fees can still accumulate and have a substantial impact on your returns over time. Each platform has its fee structure, and some may charge higher fees for specific types of transactions.

If you’re using multiple platforms, these fees can add up and could potentially offset the benefits gained from diversification. For example, you may be paying a membership fee on one or both platforms you’re using, on top of the brokerage fee or management fee of the underlying investment.

When your investments are scattered across several platforms, it can also be challenging to maintain a complete, consolidated view of your entire portfolio.

This fragmentation can make it harder to track your overall asset allocation, assess your overall risk exposure, and measure your portfolio’s performance.

Without a comprehensive view, you may inadvertently take on more risk than you intend or deviate from your investment strategy.

The decision to split your investments across multiple platforms is largely dependent on your individual situation, investment objectives and personal preferences. If diversification, minimisation of platform risk and access to varied platform features are high on your priority list, it could be beneficial to invest via multiple platforms.

On the other hand, if you prefer simplicity, cost-effectiveness and a consolidated view of your investments, a single, robust platform might be a better choice for you.

Remember, this decision does not have to be binary. You might find it effective to invest the majority of your assets with one primary provider that satisfies most of your needs and invest smaller amounts on other platforms to access