Wool is the better choice, so why is it valued so poorly?

The price paid to farmers for growing the wool often doesn’t cover the cost of shearing (file photo).

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth is an adjunct professor at Lincoln University and has a PhD in soil science. She is a member of the Scientific Council of the World Farmers’ Organisation, and a director of several New Zealand organisations. The thoughts and analysis presented here are her own.

OPINION: One of the mysteries of life is why wool is valued so poorly. It grows naturally. It is versatile. It is biodegradable.

It is, in fact, what people say they want. Yet the price paid to the farmer for growing the wool often doesn’t cover the cost of shearing.

This year, shearing on some farms has cost almost three times what will be returned by the wool.

No wonder that farmers are refocusing towards sheep breeds such as wiltshire and dorper which shed their fleece – the wool falls off by itself.

Once on the ground, the wool breaks down and becomes part of the soil organic matter, thereby recycling the nutrients.

Iconic New Zealand company Swanndri is promoting the fact that its clothing “returns to nature”.

Not, the company assures the potential customer, in any way reducing the wearable life of the clothing.

And this is the point. Wool can be harvested, used in many different ways, and once it has completed its useful life, it is biodegradable.

King Charles has been an advocate for wool for many years and chose to feature wool from New Zealand at his coronation.

Although some of his ideas over the decades have been more interesting than practical, in the support of wool he has been staunch, and science indicates that he is right.

The main alternative to wool fabric is polyester. It comes from fossil fuel, which means it is associated with long-lived greenhouse gases. Further, as it disintegrates, it creates smaller and smaller plastic particles, which are found everywhere in the environment.

Society rails against plastic bags and plastic bottles, but plastic clothes don’t hit the headlines in the same way.

Lyocell can also replace wool in some uses. It is wood fibre, which sounds natural and therefore has a halo of “good”, but turning wood chips into something acceptable to the human body is a chemically intensive process. As much as possible the chemicals are reused, but few systems are perfect.

Similarly, the difference between bamboo stems and a T-shirt or sneaker is the chemical process.

In contrast, wool, once removed from the sheep, is cleaned (the scouring process involves sodium hydroxide, also found in drain cleaner and oven cleaner) and then carded and spun.

For clean wool, some of the processing is similar to that for polyester and other materials.

Nothing is perfect in terms of impact, but the natural fibres of wool, wood and bamboo do have the advantage of degrading at the end of their useful life.

In contrast, synthetic materials stay around, and do so in large quantity.

Carpet is a case in point. American research has found that: “On average in 2018, each person in the United States used approximately 28m² of carpet.”

The lifespan of carpet is only four to 25 years, and disposal is 94% into landfill. In the US annually, carpet waste to landfill has been estimated to be somewhere between 2 and 3.5 mega tonnes each year.

In its decades-long breakdown, it releases fossil fuel-derived carbon dioxide to the atmosphere. That carbon dioxide, once sequestered in deep deposits, is now active in the atmosphere for centuries.

In contrast, wool, although durable in use, breaks down relatively quickly in landfill. It releases carbon from the biological cycle (atmosphere to grass to animal in a relatively rapid cycle).

Despite the apparent advantages of wool, Peta (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) launched a competition at the end of last year for replacing it – a million US dollars has been promised “to the first individual or small business to successfully develop a sophisticated animal-free alternative to wool”.

The cynic might point out that many products already exist that can replace some functions of wool, including polyester, but few have the range of functions that wool offers.

Beyond carpets, fabric (clothes and upholstery, including stuffing for furniture and bedding) and insulation with all the fire-retardant aspects associated, wool is also used for mopping chemical spills and as a mulch and seed carpet.

And it has even been made into a boat.

Perhaps a competition supported by the monarchy (akin to EarthShot) for innovative and economically viable uses for wool would attract entrants and create an improved return for farmers.

Wool has a place underfoot, on foot, in wall, on seats, in bedding, on bodies, in art and on water. It can be high fashion or completely practical. Sometimes it is both.

And at the end of its life, it simply fades away, biodegraded by soil organisms and providing nutrients to the soil that can then be taken up by plants.

Despite Peta’s concerns, most people in New Zealand know that farmers look after their sheep. Research First’s June report showed trust in farmers to look after their animals is high, and wool farmers are the most trusted of all.

With all its attributes, wool should be regarded as a hero in modern living. It is woolly thinking that has allowed polyester to be prevalent.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth is an adjunct professor at Lincoln University.