A once-in-a-generation opportunity to make a safer internet

OPINION: Aotearoa has a great opportunity to make its internet safer for everyone. The public have until July 31 to give feedback on the Government’s Safer Online Services and Media Platforms (Sosmp) consultation document, and what follows will hopefully revolutionise the way that platforms carrying harmful online content are regulated in New Zealand.

Right now, when we see harmful online content, like bullying, harassment, violence, racism, and extremism, we don't have reliable ways to report it and get it investigated. This is why regulation is so important.

InternetNZ research tells us that 63% of New Zealanders are either extremely or very concerned that the Internet is used to share dangerous or discriminatory messages. Compounding this concern are goliath social media platforms, who currently have little incentive to respond to or remove the harmful content, and are aiding its spread.

Australia and the European Union now issue heavy sanctions on the likes of Meta and Twitter if they break the rules. A complete ban in Europe, or a fine equating to 6% of its global revenue, was the fiscal incentive for Twitter to recently agree to sharpen up its act.

But what about freedom of speech? Our research showed 59% of people living in Aotearoa are either extremely, or very concerned, that the internet is used as a forum for extremist material and hate speech. The proposal from the Department of Internal Affairs is aware of the need for balance here, and says that freedom of expression “should be constrained only where, and to the extent, necessary to avoid greater harm to society”.

Regulation does not have to limit freedom of expression. Well-designed regulation can actually protect freedom of expression by making participation on platforms safer for everyone, especially marginalised and at-risk groups. Those disproportionately affected by online discrimination and abuse, which discourages them from participating, could have their freedom of expression enhanced.

The draft consultation says that the newly regulated environment will have no new laws about what content is illegal. We will, however, be able to do a better job of dealing with things like harassment and threats to kill or injure that haven’t been taken as seriously in the social media space in the last 20 years, and particularly the last five.

Regulation aimed at online harm may help to protect our most marginalised citizens. Through our research, we also know that these groups are put off from engaging online because of the huge number of deterrents they face relating to their safety. Māori, for example, are particularly impacted by harmful content and are more likely to disengage. Is it vital that, as a Treaty partner, the Government engages and develops this regulation alongside Māori. The internet should be safe for everyone – not just safe for most.

Harmful content online such as misinformation is also threatening the safety of New Zealanders. It is the platforms that hold the key to fixing this situation but so far it is clear they will act most decisively when they are pushed to it through regulation.

It will be the detail that could be the difference between making new regulation ineffective or great. The members of the communities who are most at risk from online harm need to be heavily involved in creating the new system. This is because, if poorly conceived, regulation could end up being used against, or harming the groups it’s designed to protect. It will also be important that our approach in New Zealand takes account of regulations elsewhere, such as in Europe and Australia. The internet is global and we need to think about how our system fits in with, and affects, other places.

In considering our feedback on this, we need to listen to the voices of people currently excluded from the internet, through repeated experience of harm, or through choice because they feel silenced and threatened, and for whom the Internet is not a safe place. The horrific increase of Islamophobia in the aftermath of the Christchurch Terror Attacks is a prime example of how regulation could have helped protect the Muslim community and the harm they continue to face today. Recently, we’ve seen increased misogyny, transphobia, xenophobia, and hate speech. This could be minimised by making the platforms take responsibility for it.

This may be the most important opportunity in a generation to create a safer Internet. It’s hard to fathom that the Broadcasting Act from 1993 is what governs our regulation of social media and other online content. An Act that was written before New Zealand even had its first internet service provider. Or that our censorship and classification laws were developed before there was online content and people could only access it by going to the movies, reading a paper, or visiting a video store.

InternetNZ will be submitting our response to the Sosmp​ soon. Internal Affairs is specifically seeking public feedback on: the definition of harmful content; the plan for developing codes of practice; and the establishment of a new regulator to oversee these processes. I encourage anyone with an interest in the future of the Internet in Aotearoa to read the proposal and share their views with the DIA by July 31. InternetNZ hopes that public engagement continues past this date.