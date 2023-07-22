Opportunity lost: KiwiSaver vision missing in looming election despite $2 trillion potential

As the election draws near, it is becoming apparent that once again there will be a lack of political leadership on KiwiSaver, which is poised to become the second-largest asset for many Kiwis.

Dean Anderson is the chief executive of Kernel Wealth

OPINION: New Zealanders are resourceful and pragmatic. We understand the value of saving for a rainy day. KiwiSaver embodies this spirit, giving us the opportunity to build wealth over time, harness the power of compound interest, and establish a solid financial foundation. But are we doing enough to maximise the potential of this remarkable savings vehicle?

National's KiwiSaver rental bond policy completely undermines the purpose of KiwiSaver. It fails to deliver long-term thought leadership needed to unlock the potential of the savings scheme for New Zealand.

Under the policy, individuals under 30 would be allowed to withdraw from their KiwiSaver to pay a rental bond, a flawed policy idea that risks turning KiwiSaver into a transactions account undermining KiwiSaver earnings over the long term for many Kiwis.

As we mark the 15th anniversary of Michael Cullen's KiwiSaver, it's crucial for all political parties to propose KiwiSaver policies that prioritise the long-term investment horizon for those preparing for retirement.

With over 3 million members, New Zealand’s collective KiwiSaver assets have reached nearly $100 billion, twice the amount recorded in 2018. The Financial Markets Authority Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko (FMA) recently projected that these savings could grow to over $2 trillion by 2070.

We are already seeing the value of KiwiSaver, in the year leading up to March 2022, KiwiSaver enabled over-65s to access $1.9b for retirement purposes and provided $1.4b to support first-home purchases.

Nevertheless, several fundamental issues persist, leaving many Kiwis behind and preventing Aotearoa New Zealand from reaping the full benefits of our collective savings. Regrettably, more than a third of KiwiSaver members are not actively contributing and another million Kiwis remain unenrolled, often due to a lack of trust stemming from past political decisions.

We require strong leadership to engage in crucial discussions that may be challenging but are vital for the long-term prosperity of all New Zealanders and our community. By going beyond the political cycle and discussing how right policies can elevate KiwiSaver to a world-class savings scheme, we can guarantee its effectiveness to provide long-term benefits for all. So, here are some of the tough policy issues that should be addressed this election.

Increase contributions

To begin with, it is critical we raise KiwiSaver contributions. It’s disheartening that over the past 15 years, there has been no adjustment to the mandatory minimum contribution rates of 3% from employees and 3% from employers. In contrast, our neighbours across the ditch gradually increased their equivalent Superannuation Guarantee rate from 3% to 9% between 1992 and 2014.

They have since increased this to 11% and have plans to continue increasing by 0.50% increments to 12% from July 1, 2025. The longer history and growth in contributions to Australian Super has played a significant role in their economic prosperity and it's a lesson we should take to heart.

Through a gradual increase in contribution rates, we have the potential to turbocharge our retirement savings and establish a stronger financial safety net. Envision a future where New Zealanders contribute 4%, 5%, or even 6% of their income, with employers matching this rise in contributions. This progressive move would create a larger pool of funds for investment, leading to bigger nest eggs for retirement and greater assets that can fuel New Zealand's overall prosperity.

Some may argue that increasing contribution rates could burden individuals and businesses, especially during times of economic uncertainty. However, we must acknowledge that saving for retirement is a long-term endeavour. Small, incremental changes to contribution rates can be absorbed over time, allowing individuals and businesses to adjust gradually without undue strain.

Moreover, higher contribution rates would foster a culture of saving and financial responsibility, promoting a sense of personal accountability and empowerment. Additionally, driving contribution rates will make us a much more attractive place to work, particularly in retaining core sector talent, such as teachers, who in Australia not only get a higher income, but also 11% contribution to their superannuation.

Tax

Second, as is customary during election years, we need to discuss tax. KiwiSaver currently operates under the TTE (taxed, taxed, exempt) system. This involves paying income tax on contributions and investment returns, while withdrawals remain tax-exempt. It's worth noting that initially, employer contributions were untaxed, but this changed in 2012.

Under the prescribed investor rate (PIR) in most KiwiSaver funds, investors pay tax at a lower rate based on their income, allowing them more room for investment returns. However, many other countries use an EET (exempt, exempt, taxed) regime. EET creates greater incentive to save for tomorrow, and in comparison New Zealand savers may accumulate smaller nest eggs due to the lower contributions impacting long-term compounded returns.

Increase engagement, extend government contributions

Third, we must place a strong emphasis on increasing engagement. As we consider policy enhancements for KiwiSaver, it is crucial to prioritise education and awareness. This approach is essential, not only to address the significant number of Kiwis who are not currently contributing members, but also to encourage the next generation of Kiwis to embark on their investment and savings journey at an earlier stage.

Alongside raising contribution rates, comprehensive efforts should be made to educate New Zealanders about the advantages and potential returns of increased saving. By equipping individuals with knowledge and tools, we can empower them to make informed decisions about their financial future.

Since the discontinuation of the $1000 KiwiSaver kickstart in 2015, the number of members aged 0-17 has dropped by 37% as of June 2022 (14% for members between 0-25). If this program were still in place today, the estimated cost would be a mere $60 million, assuming full participation of all births in 2022. This represents a relatively small annual investment to encourage early financial engagement and secure a better future for young Kiwis.

But would such a policy suffice in meeting the needs of Kiwis today? Taking inspiration from New South Wales, which has proposed the Future Fund, a government initiative to match parent contributions up to $400 per year into a fund designated for future education and retirement.

A similar proposal could easily be implemented in New Zealand by extending the annual Government contribution - whereby the government contributes 50 cents for every dollar you contribute to your KiwiSaver account up to a maximum of $521.43 each year, to cover those below 18 years old.

Undoubtedly, implementing such a policy would require a significant upfront investment. If we were to fully implement the policy of $521 for every individual under 18, and achieve a 100% uptake, the estimated annual cost would be $635m.

However, it's important to note that the policy could still be effective at a lower contribution rate, greater equity could also be achieved by removing individual contribution requirements for households that may not have the means to contribute. This approach would make the policy more accessible and inclusive, while still delivering meaningful benefits to young New Zealanders.

Leverage KiwiSaver to fuel NZ growth

Equally, and most important for the long-term prosperity of New Zealand, is the realisation that we can have the best of both worlds. KiwiSaver has the potential to be an economic engine that fuels our growth, enhances productivity, creates jobs, and improves infrastructure.

However, achieving this requires the implementation of collective policy settings that actively encourage and support investment from KiwiSaver funds into New Zealand, specifically into our local businesses and job market. By directing these funds towards our own economy, we can harness the power of KiwiSaver to drive sustainable economic development and secure a prosperous future for all New Zealanders.

Over the past five years, the amount of KiwiSaver savings invested in New Zealand assets grew 63%, while investments in international assets have grown by a significant 144%. In the last two years alone, these figures stand at 6% and 27% respectively.

While KiwiSaver has reached $100b and our contributions continue to increase, it is concerning that the majority of these funds is flowing into international markets and companies, rather than being directed towards supporting New Zealand businesses, job creation, and infrastructure development.

It is crucial that we refocus our efforts and prioritise policies that help shift investment into our own economy to ensure sustainable growth and prosperity for our nation, much like what has been experienced in Australia.

By establishing the appropriate policy framework to encourage KiwiSaver funds to invest in New Zealand, including exploring public-private partnerships for infrastructure investment, we can leverage these investments to not only offset government contributions to KiwiSaver but also lower government funding costs for core projects while ensuring long-term financial security for millions of Kiwis, fostering a stronger, more prosperous economy.

This longer-term strategic approach would unlock the potential of KiwiSaver as a catalyst for economic growth, job creation, and infrastructure development, benefiting both individual savers and the nation as a whole. By aligning our policies with this vision, we can maximise the positive impact of KiwiSaver and pave the way for a brighter future.

Let's have the courage to embrace change, the vision to plan for the long term, and the determination to secure our financial well-being. Together, we can strengthen KiwiSaver, unlock its full potential, and pave the way for a prosperous retirement for all Kiwis.