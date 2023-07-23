Our greatest institutions: Why New Zealand is still a great place to live

The principle underlying ACC - that no individual should pay for an accidental injury - has origins dating back to 1900.

Sam Stubbs is chief executive of KiwiSaver provider Simplicity and a regular Stuff opinion contributor.

OPINION: A funk of despondency seems to hang over the country. Covid, rain, wind, more rain. And now shootings. It feels that there is less to like about New Zealand in the past.

So it’s time to remind ourselves of some of the things that remain great, and make us who we are.

Here is one person’s opinion of four institutions that make New Zealand (still) a great place to live.

ACC

First on my list is the Accident Compensation Corporation. Anyone who has lived in a country without an ACC, knows how much better it is to have it.

A 1967 Royal Commission recommended that it be extended to all injuries on a no-fault basis. This was enshrined in law in 1972, with the ACC formed in 1974.

Since then, anyone who has an injury at work, home or play, is covered for the cost of treatment and rehabilitation. In return, no one can sue anyone if they get injured.

This creates a society without a blame culture when people get hurt, focusing our energies instead on the prevention of injuries and recuperation of the patient.

And when something goes egregiously wrong, the state sues the person responsible, ensuring everyone knows there are consequences for unsafe behaviours.

The inability to sue removes any need for ‘ambulance chasers’ (i.e. lawyers who sue for personal injury) and endless advertisements for their services on TV and billboards. Anyone going to America knows what that looks like.

Another magic feature of the ACC is that it’s largely self-funding. It has a significant investment portfolio, which has been very well managed over decades. This keeps employer premiums lower.

The ACC is far from perfect. But would we have it any other way?

The NZ Super Fund

Few know that the NZ Super Fund is the best government-owned investment fund - anywhere.

Formed by Michael Cullen in 2001, it has since delivered a world-leading return of 9.6% per annum after costs and added $14.2 billion of value vs a “do nothing” passive benchmark.

And from 2013 to 2022 it delivered an annualised return of 12.1%, ranking first of over 50 sovereign wealth funds, while also topping the global rankings for governance, sustainability and resilience.

The result of this is a $65 billion portfolio (and growing), designed to help make NZ Super payments more affordable for future governments.

It’s proof positive that saving a little often really adds up.

The fund has been exceptionally well managed over several decades, in the past by current Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr, and recently by chief executive Matt Whineray.

Criticism has been levelled at the fund for having too little invested in New Zealand. But perhaps that says more about the lack of ability to invest in a housing market with an economy tacked on, than anything the NZ Super fund managers might prefer.

Southern Cross

Set up in 1961 as a not-for-profit to make private healthcare more affordable, Southern Cross remains so today.

Its success speaks for itself. It has almost 900,000 members, and in 2021 funded more than $1b in services, including 240,000 elective surgeries.

And for every $1 of premium, almost 90 cents is returned in the form of insurance payments. Globally this is a very high payout ratio. In Canada, the average is 74c.

Southern Cross comes in for significant criticism at times for failure to deliver to its (paying) customers’ expectations, and for struggling to keep its premiums down.

And as a funder of over 1000 surgeons and medical professionals, it needs to play a complex game of trying to secure their services at a price its members can afford.

But in spite of the ever-increasing demands of an ageing population, new procedures and the high emotions people have when they or their loved ones get sick, overall Southern Cross does a very difficult job very well.

Any company that had over 60% market share, 62 years after its founding, would be considered formidable.

Southern Cross is a significant homegrown success story. It shows the difference a well-run social enterprise can make.

And not needing to make a profit means it has an enduring competitive advantage over profit competitors.

I confess to being biased. The enduring nature of the business model, and the pricing advantage it has as a not-for-profit, was the inspiration behind setting up Simplicity.

Pharmac

The fourth, Pharmac, is the most controversial.

Pharmac was created in 1993 because, even then, the Government’s spending on medicines was outstripping its ability to pay for them.

The aim was specifically to get pharmaceutical companies to lower prices by being the sole buyer for our health system.

And it has worked. The total Pharmac budget for 2022 was $1.2b, which is 4% of total health spending. That is the lowest drug spend ratio in the OECD, and less than half that of Australia, France, the UK, Germany, Canada and the US.

At $360 per person, per year, Pharmac delivers exceptional value for money.

It’s arguably done too good a job, because our spending per person is so much lower than elsewhere. So politicians don’t feel under pressure to increase it by much.

Pharmac draws the ire of those desperate for new medicines - often in life-threatening situations. Their concerns are correct, and the debate over what to fund should be a constant one.

While Pharmac doesn’t stop Kiwis from being able to buy the experimental or expensive drugs themselves, often the prices are ruinous. Those who can’t afford it would (naturally) prefer the taxpayer subsidise the drugs.

But the confusion here is that the ability of Pharmac to fund drugs is a direct consequence of the politicians’ desire to fund it. The more Pharmac gets, the more it can spend on newer medications.

Funding Pharmac is ultimately about politics, not pharmaceuticals.

In doing its job, Pharmac is the key to so much medicine being affordable for ordinary Kiwis. Without it, expect much higher drug costs for all, and much more advertising of them to gullible consumers. That is not a preferable way to provide the medicines we all need access to.

To see how successful Pharmac has been, a recent political debate has been whether a prescription should be free or cost $5. That is a high quality choice.

So in our winter of discontent, let’s be thankful for those homegrown institutions that really help make NZ (still) a great place to live.