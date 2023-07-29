The unsexy truth about financial investing

Nadine Higgins is a financial commentator, financial adviser at enable.me (now part of AdviceFirst) and former financial journalist.

OPINION: When I tell people I’m a financial adviser, they have one of two reactions – either it shuts down the conversation and they fumble for the next cab off the small talk rank, or they want to know exactly what they should be investing in.

Do I think the housing market is still a good prospect, is now the time they should be climbing into tech/medical marijuana/renewable energy shares, should they put their money in crypto? I guess it’s the “could you just give me a quick trim for free” energy that hairdressers contend with.

But when clients first come in my door, they want to skip straight to the sexy “what will give me the best return in the shortest time” stuff too.

What’s the problem with that? Well in some circumstances, absolutely nothing, but more often it transpires there’s an awful lot wrong with it.

Consider the parable of the foolish man who built his house upon the sand. If you don’t get the foundations right, it doesn’t matter how well-thought-out what you put on top of it is, it’s not going to stand up to the elements – and the same is true of your finances.

What I’m often seeing is people who are investing and chasing a return on one hand (sometimes successfully, sometimes not), and on the other hand are either in a cashflow deficit and going into debt, or they already are in debt and paying high rates of interest.

It might feel like you’re making progress because you have investments, but in reality, if you’re losing more through poor financial management than you’re gaining through investing, you’re not chasing gains – at best, you’re chasing your tail.

What needs to be in place before you layer over your investment strategy is your financial foundations.

Start with your cashflow

The minimum your financial plan should deliver is a cashflow surplus – because before you try to get ahead, you have to first ensure you’re not going backwards! That requires a goal, a strategy, and to track your progress against it.

Maximise that surplus and you maximise what’s available to invest, you can reduce debt, improve your resilience, expose yourself to less risk and maximise lending potential.

Establish habits, systems and mindset

The best strategy in the world can be undone by the things you repeatedly do – your habits. Good systems support you by automating the outcome you’re looking for, so it doesn’t rely entirely on your energy levels, attention or willpower – which all fluctuate.

Mindset is important too. I’m not suggesting you’re going to think yourself rich, but your mindset helps align your actions to your goals.

Optimise your debt structures

Obviously short-term debt is a sign you’re going backwards, but that backslide can also be masked by your available credit. You might have debt sitting on your revolving credit mortgage that’s not reducing, or worse, is getting larger. That exposes more debt to interest rates of 8%- plus – which isn’t efficient.

Sometimes the best place to start to get guaranteed returns is applying your surplus there or restructuring the mortgage to secure lower rates.

It's important to understand how risk affects your investing outcomes.

Cover your backside

The one thing your financial plan and ability to hold assets usually rests is on is your ability to earn income, which means some level of insurance may be appropriate, even though it’s an extra cost.

Without it, in the event of the unexpected you’ll likely have a fire sale of assets regardless of whether it’s the right time to sell. If you don’t have assets, you’re in hot water as soon as your financial buffer is exhausted, which is usually quite quickly.

So sure, there are fewer stories at neighbourhood barbecues about people who made tonnes of money from getting their financial foundations right – that’s the bit that goes unsaid in success stories.

But there are stories of the guy who lost his shirt through investment, and odds are that beneath that investment strategy – if he had one – there was nothing but sand.