It's a pivotal week for markets: How might things play out?

Greg Smith is the head of retail at Devon Funds www.devonfunds.co.nz and a regular opinion contributor.

OPINION: The US indices were fairly quiet on Friday, with the Dow eking out a marginal gain. The 30-stock index jumped 2.1% last week, and has risen for 10 sessions in a row, a feat last achieved in August 2017.

Many old-economy stocks are coming back more into favour, with the banking sector once again (as it was in the March quarter) to the fore with strong earnings June quarter numbers, and providing assurance over the state of the world’s largest economy.

Technology stocks were less buoyant last week, following profit-taking in the wake of numbers from Netflix and Tesla. The S&P500 added 0.7% for the week, while the Nasdaq was 0.6% lower. It is a big week ahead, with earnings from tech giants Alphabet, Meta and Microsoft.

In central bank land, the Fed and ECB are both expected to raise rates by 25bps, while the Bank of Japan is likely to remain on hold.

It is early days in the earnings season, but 75% of the (~20% or so) S&P500 companies that have already reported exceeded consensus expectations. However, that beat rate is below the three-year average of 80%.

AP The US indices were fairly quiet on Friday, with the Dow eking out a marginal gain (file photo).

Expectations have been high given the run some stocks have enjoyed, which has also seen stocks sell off even when coming through with profit beats.

Around 160 S&P500 companies are due to report this week. American Express was in this camp. The company delivered a fifth straight quarter of record revenue and a beat on earnings.

The card issuer’s numbers showed a slowdown in activity and investors are more concerned about what lies in wait for customers. The shares fell nearly 4%, although it is worth pointing out that the stock has gained around 15% this year, more than doubling the advance of the Dow.

Volume on Amex’s network increased 8% to a record US$426.6 billion, but that was the weakest gain since the first quarter of 2021 and lower than the US$441m expected.

Amex is facing tough comparisons to recent quarters, which included bigger increases in travel and entertainment spending following the reopening. Management, however, said that this quarter was more representative of the stable kind of growth rates we’d expect.

There were some notable trends, travel and entertainment spend jumped 14%. Restaurants are now the largest component in that category, with consumers spending more on dining out than they do on airlines or hotel stays. Millennial and Gen Z consumers made up more than 60% of new accounts acquired worldwide. Their spending increased 21% in the US from a year earlier.

Unsplash Volume on Amex’s network increased 8% to a record US$426.6 billion (file photo).

This is all helping to ensure Amex remains highly profitable. Quarterly profit hit a record US$2.2b, topping expectations, and the company said it still expects full-year profit to grow strongly, as revenue climbs 15% to 17%. Customer default rates also remain low, a good thing, while the company has been battening down the hatches here, upping provisions for credit losses to US$1.2b, around triple where it was a year ago.

The company’s chief executive however also had a clear message for those worried about a recession. He said that Amex was “firing in all cylinders”. Stephen Squeri reckons that “the likelihood of a recession or a hard landing or anything like that is continuing to fade”.

That would be good news, and goes to the Goldilocks narrative that many are looking for – that is the prospect of inflation cooling due to sustained rate tightening which is coming to an end, and without seeing a hard economic landing.

There was no sign of a recession at the box office over the weekend. They’re calling it the “Barbenheimer” phenomenon, with a big opening weekend for Barbie and Oppenheimer.

One couldn’t get two more contrasting movie releases – one about Mattel’s iconic blonde bombshell, and the other about the man behind the atomic bomb. The two movies grossed more than US$500m globally over the weekend.

It is the first time in history that a Friday-Sunday period has seen one movie open to US$100m+ and the other to US$80m or more. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are drawing them in, it seems. Barbie has become a pink unicorn, grossing US$155m domestically, a threshold normally reserved for mega franchises such as Marvel or Harry Potter. The US$145m budget Barbie is also raking it in internationally, taking in US$180m for its opening debut abroad.

Oppenheimer is no bomb either, taking in US$80m in the US (and US$90m abroad) to rank as third-biggest opening for a biographical film behind American Sniper and The Passion of the Christ. It is the fourth-biggest weekend of all time at the US box office.

This will provide a fillip for the industry (albeit a striking one) in this age of streaming. The death of the cinema appears to have been greatly exaggerated.

Barbie’s positive reception is good news for Mattel, which launched the brand in 1959 and was the biggest selling doll for decades, before losing relevance during the 2000s (and ground to Frozen’s Elsa), but was reinvented and revived in 2019 (with multiple ethnicities and body types).

Advertising messaging has also been that Barbie “helps girls reach their full potential”. The pivot appears to have worked, with Barbie accounting for a quarter of Mattel’s billings last year.

Mattel shares are up 20% over the past month. The company is among those releasing earnings this week. Any commentary around the movie’s impact will be closely scrutinised. The company may well be hoping it’s a case of “come on Barbie let’s go party” with respect to future merch sales.

Warner Bros Pictures/Universal Pictures/AP They’re calling it the ‘Barbenheimer’ phenomenon, with a big opening weekend for Barbie and Oppenheimer.

It is a big week as well for the world’s major central banks. The Federal Reserve and ECB are both expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points. With inflation having come in softer than expected in both the US and Europe, there will be more interest in whether further hikes are likely – or if they plan an extended pause. The next meeting for both central banks isn’t until September.

The Fed expected to raise rates to a range of 5.25% to 5.5%, the highest in 22 years, an 11th increase in 16 months, following a pause in June.

The US economy is holding together well (a release on US second quarter GDP is due this week) and the jobs market is still very strong, but June’s inflation data was soft which might temper further hikes.

While ECB president Lagarde has talked tough against inflation (quarterly numbers are due this week for France, Germany and Spain), the ECB may also be nearing the end of the most aggressive tightening schedule (rates have risen 400bps over the past year) in its 25-year history

The Bank of Japan meanwhile remains something of an outlier. Officials are expected to continue to leave settings alone and rates in negative territory. The Bank of Japan is more worried about deflation reasserting itself even though inflation is above target.

Japan’s CPI rose 3.3% year-on-year in June, in line with expectations. This is the 15th straight month that the inflation rate is above the Bank of Japan’s 2% target, but BOJ governor Kazuo Ueda has said there was still some distance to sustainably and stably achieving the central bank’s inflation target.

Sentiment towards the tech sector last week was not helped by a profit downgrade by Taiwan Semiconductor, the world’s biggest contract manufacturer of chips. The company downgraded sales forecasts, with a shortage of US workers also a factor in holding back production.

Across the Tasman, the ASX200 was positive for the week. With inflation continuing to head lower in many countries, Australia’s June quarter CPI print will also be in the frame this week.

Headline annual inflation is expected to slow to 6.2% in the June quarter, from 7% in March. Trimmed mean inflation, the RBA’s preferred measure, is expected to ease to 6% from 6.6%.

Inflationary impacts and the outlook therefore, will be an important feature of the ASX reporting season as well. Expectations aren’t high, leaving the scope for upside surprises. Full year corporate profits are expected to contract for the first time since the pandemic.

Supplied/Supplied It was a fairly quiet week for the NZ sharemarket (file photo).

Despite all the headwinds, though, Australia’s economy remains in good shape, with a robust jobs market, rebounding property sector and strong export situation. Half-year numbers are also due from Rio Tinto this week.

It was a fairly quiet week for the NZ sharemarket. The benchmark was 0.4% lower over the five sessions and is up around 4% so far in 2023.

Local sentiment has been driven by offshore factors of late, as corporate announcement wise we remain in a very quiet period. This will change next month with the domestic results season.

There has, however, been some good news on Monday, with the trade numbers showing that NZ recorded a slight surplus of $8.8m for June when a deficit had been expected. Strong steel and dairy imports were a key driver.

We will soon see how Kiwi consumers are faring, with the ANZ consumer confidence print due later this week.