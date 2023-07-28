Time for a rebrand? Stop, think, and then think again

Rupert Price is the chief strategy officer for DDB Group Aotearoa.

OPINION: With news that Elon Musk has ditched the blue bird and rebranded Twitter as X, we are reminded of the difficult nature of rebranding for businesses, and of the many rebrands that we’ve been exposed to over the years – some successful, some less so.

In the case of Twitter, I’d argue it’s destined to be the latter.

Around the world, Twitter has become the platform that people of influence reach for when they have something to say.

So much so, people often tweet before they think. How many times have we seen people retracting their tweets as the pull of the platform has been so strong they can't resist the opportunity to share their views, no matter how impulsive or ill-considered?

For many, Twitter has become a habit, the first platform they reach for when they want to know what’s going on in the world, or to share with the world. Tweet is now both a noun and a verb in the Oxford English Dictionary. Not many brands can claim they’ve created new words alongside new habits.

Unnecessarily disrupting a relationship with a brand that people are already satisfied with comes with great risk – the risk being you force people to reappraise their habit.

It’s clear Twitter has had many negative PR stories since its acquisition by Elon Musk, a controversial character at the best of times. Renaming the brand X and potentially bringing it closer into the Musk stable of brands, alongside Space X etc, may force many users to re-evaluate their relationship with the platform.

Twitter and tweeting was open source, agnostic of its owners and a truly user-generated platform. Under Musk’s ownership, making that ownership more obvious to more of its users through rebranding could drive much of that audience away.

Where once Twitter users were happy to be seen as tweeters, they might not be so comfortable to be labelled X-rated.

Meta’s launch of Threads in recent months might prove to be a masterstroke. The lighter-touch brand of Zuckerberg might be an easier choice to make.

Many times we have seen companies overlook the opportunity that rebranding presents to connect with their existing customers in pursuit of a more contemporary expression of who they are.

Generally speaking, people have an allergic reaction to change. As creatures of habit and routine, we rely on things staying the same to make life manageable. This goes back hundreds of thousands of years, when we returned to the same cave each night to sleep. Knowing where everything is, and that everything has a place, informs and shapes our understanding of the world.

So, when businesses that we know and rely on suddenly announce they’re changing things up, the reaction is often negative. Carefully managing this process with the customer is key for companies considering a rebrand. Simple engagement mechanisms – like a logo design competition with a call for entries – are often all that’s needed to increase public buy-in.

In 2021, NZ Post announced its rebrand. Shifting from a mail-only service to a modern logistics company certainly calls for change. NZ Post managed this change well on many accounts, employing a variety of strategies to make the transition as smooth as possible.

The Crusaders’ 2019 rebrand from the outdated mediaeval knight logo to its current Māori motif is a great example of a brand canvassing a broad range of opinions – namely their own community and rugby stakeholders – before proceeding with a decision to rebrand, and being decisive about brand values in the process.

Following the devastation of the Christchurch mosque attacks, the Crusaders decided that the link between centuries-old Crusaders – aggressive conflicts between Muslims and Christians – no longer aligned with their brand values.

Sports teams are sacred territory to their fans, so the fact this rebrand was largely accepted by Crusaders supporters shows how far audience consultation can go.

In stark contrast to this, we have Tropicana’s notorious 2009 rebrand, which saw the company hire a slick advertising agency, paying $35 million to redesign its iconic orange juice packaging.

For years, Tropicana orange juice had been defined by the clunky but loveable giant orange featured prominently on its packaging – something the new agency recommended it remove for a more modern design.

When customers could no longer recognise the orange-less brand on supermarket shelves, the company catastrophically lost 20% of its revenue in a single month.

Tropicana took one for the team – we can learn from its mistake. Primarily, the lesson here is to not overthink your designs when rebranding. In most products, consumers value practicality and simplicity over abstract concepts and emotional obstacle courses. Only after you’ve ensured a proper flow of data can you get into the nitty-gritty of visual effects.

British Airways’ 1997 rebranding disaster is considered one of the greatest examples of this. As part of a company-wide rebranding exercise, the airline replaced its longstanding aircraft fleet with approximately 50 different tailfins featuring designs representing the many nations it flies to – like a tartan tailfin for Scotland and calligraphy for China.

Without consulting its stakeholders before the redesign, British Airways failed to realise how vital the tailfins of their planes were for customers’ ability to recognise which airline the planes belonged to.

Given how important brand recognition and trust is when it comes to being a powerless aircraft passenger, the uproar from customers who couldn’t recognise the British Airways plane they were flying on was immediate and impassioned.

Overlooking trust as a key factor in their customers’ decisions to fly British Airways, the airline unintentionally removed the most recognisable feature on its planes.

With both successes and failures in mind, my fundamental pieces of advice for companies undergoing rebrands can be summarised quite simply:

1. Get your story right

Why does your business need to change? Having clarity on this can ensure a much-needed rebrand is executed well and can simultaneously avoid unnecessary rebrands.

2. Communicate

It’s a cliché for a reason – keeping customers and stakeholders involved in the process of a rebrand, or at least up-to-date on its status, helps eliminate unpleasant reactions further down the line.

3. Change culture, not just identity

Make sure your rebrand is expressed throughout the entire business – not just externally. Getting your internal staff onboard with the rebrand will be a challenging, but extremely rewarding, part of any good rebrand.

4. Stick to your guns

For most businesses, negativity will pass relatively quickly. People are busy, and generally stop feeling as impassioned about your rebrand over time. If you’re clear on your “why”, stick to your guns through the initial storm of negativity.

5. Go fast and hard

For most businesses, rebranding in phases is the wrong decision. Biting the bullet is often the hardest part of a rebrand, but if it’s needed, getting it over and done with is often the best course of action.

It’s also important to note that brands can only stretch so far. Dare I say it, but the All Blacks are a key example of this. All Blacks keychains, towels, coffee mugs and similar memorabilia only seek to dilute the equity of the overall brand.

Using your brand sparingly ensures that you aren’t devaluing it over time and gives more weight to the products and campaigns that you do put your brand behind.

Rebranding any company is a delicate process. It needs to be considered, thorough, and done for the right reasons.

Ideally, your process will include a wide variety of business stakeholders so you can ensure their opinions are taken into consideration before making any rebranding decisions. You’ll never be able to please everyone, but aiming for the majority is always a good idea!

It’s also 2023 – so don’t underestimate the importance of what your logo looks like on an app.

So, if you’re thinking it’s time for a rebrand – stop, think, and then think again. And maybe, if you’re Elon Musk – just stop.