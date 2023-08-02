The Reserve Bank signalled we were done – so why are mortgage rates still going up?

Mortgage interest rates are doing something they shouldn’t be: going up (file image).

David Cunningham is the chief executive of mortgage broking firm Squirrel.

OPINION: Right now, mortgage interest rates are doing something they shouldn’t be.

Over the past month or so, all of our main banks have moved to hike their fixed mortgage rates by about 0.25%. For a homeowner with a $500,000 mortgage, that difference is going to cost about $100 more every month in mortgage interest payments.

Why that’s weird is because it’s happening despite the Reserve Bank signalling – not once, but twice – that we’re likely at the peak of the interest rate cycle.

A reminder of the Reserve Bank’s stance on interest rates

During its two most recent official cash rate (OCR) reviews – on May 24 and July 12 – the Reserve Bank said it was expecting rates to stay “at a restrictive level for the foreseeable future” as it tried to get inflation back within the 1% to 3% target range. The timeframe they’ve given us is mid-2024.

The implication is that we shouldn’t need any further OCR hikes to get us there, and so the OCR should stick at 5.5% in the meantime.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Shane Solly tells Market Matters what clues the next week holds for the fight against inflation. (Video first published July 7, 2023.)

Banks have continued to hike interest rates for borrowers. Why?

By increasing fixed mortgage rates as they have, banks have effectively delivered a similar outcome to another 25 basis point hike in the OCR.

The move has been driven by two factors.

Firstly, wholesale interest rates (which set the benchmark for bank mortgage rates) for two- to five-year terms have risen by about 0.25% since the May 24 OCR review. You can see this shift in the bottom three lines on the below graph:

Incidentally, longer-term rates are sitting lower than shorter-term rates, which is a reflection of the fact that markets are expecting the OCR to start falling in 2024.

Secondly, although one-year wholesale interest rates have barely moved, banks have expanded their margin on the one-year home loan rates by about 0.25%. At present, this is the most popular term for home loan borrowers, keen not to be locked in once rates do start to fall.

It’s important to acknowledge that banks have also increased term deposit interest rates, particularly for six- and 12-month terms, by about 0.25%. Term deposits make up a sizeable portion of bank funding, so the interest rate moves, in tandem, are probably neutral for overall bank margins.

In essence, these hikes achieve one thing and one thing only: protecting record-high bank margins

Bank margins are already at elevated levels, as shown in the graph below.

I’ve written previously about the main reason for this margin growth – which is that banks haven’t passed on interest rate increases to savings account holders at the same pace the OCR has climbed.

In other words, Kiwis with money sitting in bank savings accounts (to the tune of about $75 billion) are supporting about $1.4b per annum of higher bank pre-tax profits compared to two years ago.

And by choosing to hike fixed home loan interest rates as they have, the banks are protecting these margins – the highest we’ve seen in at least five years – and in turn helping to drive record bank profits.

So … where to from here?

The latest Consumer Price Index stats show inflation has fallen to 6%, slightly below what the Reserve Bank had forecasted. And while it’s a good sign we’re starting to get inflation under control, non-tradable (or domestic) inflation is still proving sticky.

The result has prompted some economists to predict another 0.25% lift in the OCR, with wholesale markets pricing a 60% chance of a 0.25% hike by November 2023.

So, despite the Reserve Bank’s pretty clear stance on the issue, the jury (aka “the market”) is still out on whether there’ll be another hike in the OCR.

My opinion is that the Reserve Bank will stick to its guns and hold the OCR at 5.5% until early 2024.

And on the home-loan front, the below chart tracks current fixed mortgage rates across our five major banks.

Given the way banks operate – always moving in tandem – it’s unlikely we’ll see any significant reduction in fixed home loan rates until wholesale interest rates fall and force the banks’ hand. We know they won’t deliberately get themselves into an interest rate war.

But as we start to see more evidence of lower inflation, continuing weak economic growth and higher unemployment, my view is the market will slowly start to price in falls in the OCR. That could see wholesale markets swap rates, and therefore home loan interest rates, fall sharply.

The unfortunate news for home loan borrowers is that could still be several months away.

DISCLAIMER: The opinions expressed in this article should not be taken as financial advice, or a recommendation of any financial product.