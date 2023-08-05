How to know when to 'swipe right' on a fund manager

When looking for the right fund manager, the first thing you need to do is be clear about your goals and objectives and honest about what you are really looking for (file image).

David Boyle is head of sales and marketing at Mint Asset Management.

OPINION: A number of years ago my son, James, would regularly invite his mates to our house on a Friday after uni to have a few beers and sort out their social plans for the weekend.

As a parent, I loved the chance to peek into their world, just for a moment or two, and see how it compared to mine back in the day.

On this particular afternoon the boys were talking about this new dating app called Tinder and, not knowing a great deal about it, I sat in on the conversation and tried to get a handle on how it worked and why they thought it was so cool.

There were a range of reasons: the best was being able to put your interests and likes into the platform and hope to match them with someone you had never met before. From there, if you both swiped right then a connection would be made. Best of all, you didn’t have to see anyone face-to-face unless you both wanted to.

I chipped in and said: “That’s pretty cool. Back in my day, when we went out on a Friday night, we used to just walk up to someone who caught our eye, start talking to them and see if they might like a dance or a chat.”

Their faces went into shock, with one saying: “What?! You just walked up to a complete stranger and started talking to them?”

I said: “Yep, and on most occasions ‘No thanks’ was the answer, but occasionally there was a yes and that was just the best.” If nothing else, it built a little resilience.

The boys were not convinced, but it got me thinking about how a dating app could work for your finances – and I don’t mean by saving money from staying in on a Friday night. If you applied the dating rules to finding a fund manager, you might end up with a wonderful, long-term relationship.

Be honest about your own profile

I’m told you need to pop in a profile about yourself on Tinder to get things started. When looking to “date” the right fund manager, the first thing you need to do is be clear about your goals and objectives and honest about what you are really looking for.

Think about what you want to use your money for and when you are going to need it.

If it’s more of a short-term relationship, then there is little point in going past your local bank. If you want to use your savings for a car, e-bike or holiday, then you need a lot of certainty about getting your money back.

It’s fair to say this kind of relationship won’t be very exciting, with no real highs but no real lows either. However, you should expect to get your money back and a little bit of interest along the way.

If you want a relationship that has a bit more sparkle and is a longer-term prospect, you could catch the eye of a fund manager to invest in more diversified assets, like bonds, shares, property and even alternative assets for those looking for something a little different.

This could suit those of you who want to save a deposit for your first home (five years-plus at least), build up a nest egg for a gap year in later life, for your children’s education, or when you decide to retire.

But be aware not all fund managers are the same.

So what should you ask?

Much depends on what you are attracted to I guess, but when you are talking about finding a good place to invest your money it pays to take some time to check out the options.

A shiny new, glossy, young fund manager might seem exciting and attractive at first glance, for example. They might have a cool website and excellent social media marketing, but do they have a track record that supports all the hype?

Don’t get me wrong, looks can be important, but when it comes to managing your money you might seek a manager with some experience. By that, I mean how have they performed over time relative to their investment objectives, benchmarks and peers?

There is a great website run by the Retirement Commission that can help you compare managers and investment solutions. Check it out here.

The next thing to ask is how long have they been in the business of managing money?

Having a long-term performance track record can be an indicator of how good they are, but, as we say in the disclaimers, “please remember that past performance may not be indicative of future results” – although it does help you get a sense of the fund manager’s capabilities.

Anyone can be a great performer over short periods, but if they have delivered good, consistent results over 10 years and beyond, it shows they have capability and resilience through the good times and the bad.

Do you like their family too?

So you’ve hit it off online, maybe had a couple of “dates”, and now it’s time to meet their family. It’s important to get a better understanding of the investment team and, in particular, how long they have been managing money for others.

Like any team who get great results, it’s a combination of the individual capabilities and specific skills they have that should give you the best overall outcome. This is where experience really matters. These questions might help:

How long have they been working for the fund manager?

What areas of expertise do they bring?

Does the team have good diversity? I don’t just mean gender, but also a range of ages, overseas experience, or come from other countries for example. Bringing in these different perspectives and knowledge can really make a difference.

To find out more about the fund manager, read their product disclosure statement (PDS).

What does value for money really mean?

Let’s face it, no-one likes a cheap date do they? Well that depends on who’s paying, I guess. That said, it’s no fun paying a lot for a relatively poor outcome either. This is where you need to understand how the fund manager manages your money.

In simple terms there are two main options, with a lot of variances in between, but simply speaking there are passive or active investment strategies. There is no right or wrong answer here, it comes down to personal preference.

If cost (the manager’s fee) is the only thing you are interested in, then passive management is likely to be more attractive for you. This is because they generally don’t manage your money using investment specialists, they essentially invest your money into an index.

For example, it might be a NZ equity fund so they would invest into the S&P/NZX 50. They will generally charge a lower management fee and deliver an outcome after fees below that index return.

If you want to pop your money with an active fund manager, you are likely to pay a higher fee, with the objective of beating that index after fees, thus providing you with an overall better net return.

Now don’t get me wrong, fees are important, but the most important thing to look at when assessing your outcome is what your return is after all fees.

Are they walking the walk on responsible investing?

There has been much talk recently in the media about “greenwashing” and the Financial Markets Authority covers this really well with this statement: “Providers using terms like ethical and responsible to describe their products must ensure there is cohesive substance in how they design such products, how they market and advertise them and, most important, how they manage them.”

In other words, if it’s on the tin you should expect to see it in the tin.

An easy first step to see how committed a fund manager is to this cause is to check if they are a member of an international organisation like UNPRI or RIAA, for example.

The next thing to check is whether they have a dedicated expert to oversee their SRI responsibilities – not only the funds they manage, but their business practices as well.

The third area relates to walking the walk and seeing if they are a member of Toitu. Toitu helps businesses realise efficiencies, reduce their carbon footprint and be more sustainable.

It's important to understand how risk affects your investing outcomes.

Getting some expert advice might help

Like any relationship, it can be fun and exciting at the beginning, however over time things might get a little bumpy.

When thinking about investing, it’s really important you keep updating your goals and make sure you are on track. Fund managers cannot stop markets going down, but good ones will hopefully reduce the impact of negative short-term performance.

However, no-one likes to see their money drop in value and the urge to race back to Tinder, or in this case, find a perceived better fund manager, could be tempting.

Remember, this is a long-term relationship and there will be some highs and lows along the way. If you are not sure whether you have the best plan and investment choices, now might be the time to seek a little financial guidance.

A qualified and licensed financial adviser can look at your current investment solutions and your goals and make sure they are appropriate for your personal circumstances. To find out more, check out the FMA or Financial Advice New Zealand website.

Taking time to understand who is managing your savings can’t be underestimated and ultimately comes down to taste.

I liken it to my other passion being music. Whether its classic rock like Led Zeppelin’s Whole Lotta Love or the latest pop sensation Benee’s Supalonely, I wonder, in 20 years’ time which one of those songs will still be played on the radio? I’ve got a pretty good idea and I’m hoping I’ll still be around to find out.

Disclaimer: The above article is intended to provide information and does not purport to give investment advice. Mint Asset Management is the issuer of the Mint Asset Management Funds. Download a copy of the product disclosure statement here.