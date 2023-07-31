Central banks and US earnings again in spotlight

Greg Smith is the head of retail at Devon Funds www.devonfunds.co.nz and a regular opinion contributor.

OPINION: It’s another busy week, with central banks and the US earnings once again in the spotlight.

Locally, messages coming from consumers and businesses have been somewhat mixed, and with the path of the Reserve Bank yet to be set in stone, there will more than a little interest in the June quarter labour force report

The US indices firmed again on Friday as inflation numbers came in softer than forecast, with the headline personal consumption expenditures index rising at the slowest pace since March 2021.

Intel was a standout, soaring over 6% after the company returned to profitability in the latest quarter and raised its forecasts.

While the Fed and ECB moved as expected last week, the Bank of Japan surprised, with officials signalling they are prepared to tweak its easy monetary policies. We have more central bank decisions due this week, with the Reserve Bank of Australia and Bank of England holding meetings.

Inflation continues to ease in the US. The headline PCE index increased 0.2% in June and rose 3% on an annual basis. The yearly rate was the lowest in 27 months, and there are now pockets of deflation. Goods prices decreased 0.1% for the month and food prices also fell 0.3%. Service inflation was still firm, rising 0.3%, while energy increased 0.6%.

Particularly encouraging was that annual core PCE (which strips out volatile food and energy prices) was 4.1% higher, but lower than the 4.2% forecast and the lowest annual increase since September 2021. On a monthly basis, PCE was just 0.2% higher.

Core PCE is a measure closely followed by the Fed, and the print comes in a week when Jerome Powell was clear that future decisions on rate moves would be based on “incoming data” rather than a preset course.

Stronger than expected GDP numbers a day after the Fed met disturbed markets slightly, but the PCE numbers hold significance. The index adjusts for changing behaviour from the consumer. The release also showed that wage inflation pressures are also easing, with the employment cost index (+1%) coming in slightly less than expected.

Patrick Semansky/AP Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell. The Fed and European Central Bank moved as expected last week (file photo).

The Fed doesn’t meet again until September and officials may be having a better holiday, receiving further confirmation that inflation is coming down. Later this week we will see whether the US jobs market is cooling at all, with non-farm payroll numbers due out.

The US earnings season has meanwhile continued in a positive fashion. Intel was in the limelight on Friday, surging after second-quarter earnings showed a return to profitability after two straight quarters of losses.

The world’s second-biggest manufacturer of semiconductor chips issued stronger than expected forecasts. Revenues for the quarter were 15% lower at US$12.9 billion, versus the US$12.1b expected. Sales have fallen for six consecutive quarters, but the company expects these to rise to US$13.4b in the current quarter.

Intel posted a net income of US$1.5b versus a net loss of US$450 million a year ago. A loss was expected this time around, but Intel has made strong progress in slashing US$3b in costs this year, which includes slimming down its workforce.

Intel was a huge pandemic beneficiary when everyone was at home, buying and/or upgrading their computers. The company has, however, had to recalibrate to a new environment as cost of living pressures have seen demand for PCs and processing chips fall significantly. Intel has though pivoted and is also investing in manufacturing, so it can make more money by making chips for other companies.

Intel shares are up over 35%-plus year to date. Google owner Alphabet also had a strong week, gaining 10% as ad sales were stronger than expected. All eyes this week will be on two other tech titans in Apple and Amazon, which are due to report earnings.

Alastair Grant/AP Google owner Alphabet also had a strong week, gaining 10% as ad sales were stronger than expecte (file photo).

Older-fashioned companies have also been doing well this reporting season. Shares in Procter & Gamble climbed after the consumer goods company beat expectations.

The maker of detergents and other essential items has not been unimpacted by cost-of-living pressures and has lowered forecasts. The company said in the US (its largest market) consumers traded down to cheaper private-label products, although the market’s volume still grew in the quarter.

Ford Motor shares travelled the other way. The automaker beat estimates and raised guidance but said its electric vehicle adoption was taking longer than expected due to higher costs.

In Europe, the STOXX600 rallied 1.2% last week. German GDP growth stagnated in the second quarter, providing some cause for the ECB to pause rate hikes. Inflation, GDP and unemployment numbers are due this week.

The FTSE100 in the UK edged higher last week. Jet engine maker Rolls-Royce flew higher after a strong update, while in a similar space, British Airways owner IAG posted a record first-half profit.

The Bank of England meets this week and is expected to raise rates by 25bps, but also potentially signal the end of a sustained period of hiking (14 in a row), with inflation coming down much more than expected in June.

In Asia, the CSI300 in China jumped 2.23% – there are reports that officials in the country are set to announce further stimulus on Monday.

The Nikkei with the Bank of Japan keeping rates where they are in negative territory, but also suggesting that monetary policy may be more “flexible” going forward. Speculation has grown as a result as officials may stop trying to control the yield curve. Retail sales, industrial production and employment numbers are out in Japan this week.

It is decision time for the RBA on Tuesday. The softer-than-expected CPI last week has markets anticipating that officials will leave rates alone. This prospect was increased following Friday’s retail sales numbers. Turnover fell 0.8% in June, following a 0.8% rise in May (as retailers upped discounts) and a 0.1% fall in April 2023.

Cost of living pressures and higher rates are having an impact in Australia, particularly on non-essential items. There were falls across all non-food industries. Department stores (-5.0%) recorded the largest fall. Household goods retailing also fell (-0.1%), the eighth monthly fall in turnover over the past 12 months.

The overall numbers are somewhat embellished by spending on food, which makes up more than a third of retail spending and has been driven by rising prices.

In New Zealand, the market has been very quiet corporate announcement-wise (this will change with the earnings season starting next week). There were some interesting AGMs however.

Mainfreight’s annual meeting confirmed that pandemic tailwinds have moderated at pace. The tone from Ryman’s was much more upbeat, with management reaffirming full-year targets for earnings. Fonterra meanwhile announced an on-market share buyback. Dairy prices have though cooled a lot this year and there is another GDT auction this week

123rf Mainfreight’s annual meeting confirmed that pandemic tailwinds have moderated at pace (file photo).

Kiwi consumers are feeling fragile, however, according to the ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence Index, which fell 2 points in July to 83.7. The view on whether it is a good time to buy a major household item has deteriorated from -27% to -39%, back around the lows (excluding lockdowns). ANZ said this didn’t bode well for retailers.

Two years ahead, CPI expectations have risen from 4.3% back up to 4.7%, which is somewhat curious given inflation reads here and globally have generally been coming in softer than expected.

There were, however, some bright spots, with perceptions regarding the economic outlook in 12 months lifting 2 points to -32%. The five-year ahead measure also lifted 2 points to +3%. So, pessimists still outnumber optimists, however, house price inflation expectations lifted from 1.6% to 1.9%.

Consumers are cooling their jets though, and also as people roll off onto higher mortgage rates and in addition to cost of living pressures. A strong jobs market has also been a support for consumers, but there is a widespread belief that unemployment will increase over the second half of the year.

Unemployment numbers due this week are expected to show the jobless rate tick up from 3.4% to 3.5% at the end of June.

Kiwi businesses are more upbeat it seems and told a slightly different story. The ANZ New Zealand Business outlook today was tilted “Running an orange light”. Business confidence has lifted 5 points in July to -13, the highest since September 2021.

The retail, manufacturing and services sectors saw the most marked improvement in activity indicators over the month. Inflation expectations are lower but cost expectations lifted. A key point was that while the economy is slowing, it is certainly not coming to a complete stop. Good news.