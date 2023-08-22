All eyes on Jackons Hole for clues from the US Federal Reserve this week

Greg Smith is the head of retail at Devon Funds www.devonfunds.co.nz and a regular opinion contributor.

ANALYSIS: New Zealand company earnings reports are now coming thick and fast. Developments in the dairy sector meanwhile will continue to thrust much attention on any economic news out of China.

This year’s United States Federal Reserve event at Jackon Hole has also taken on new meaning, given central bank policies appear to be at an important crossroads.

The Dow Jones rose on Friday while the S&P500 was flat, and the Nasdaq dipped 0.2%. For the week all three indices were lower by more than 2%. Sentiment has been dampened by less than convincing economic data out of China, while long-term bond yields have been on the rise.

There will be more than a few eyes on Jerome’s Powell’s speech at the annual Jackson Hole symposium this week as to any clues on whether rate tightening process is done. Results from AI darling Nvidia will also be in focus.

Markets are not pricing in another Fed rate hike in September, and there is an expectation that there will be just one more increase in 2023.

Up for greater debate however is when the Fed will start cutting rates, and to what extent. Investors have been allowing for the view of late that it may be a case of higher for longer, and this as contributed to recent market weakness.

The US 10 year treasury rate pushed towards the highest level in 16 years at one point last week but did ease back somewhat on Friday. The Fed minutes released last week suggested that officials are wary that inflationary pressures may persist longer than expected.

STUFF The Reserve Bank has left the official cash rate unchanged at 5.5% but has forecast it will remain at that level for longer than it had previously forecast.

Inflation though has been coming down, and Powell has also himself said many times in recent months that rates are not on a pre-destined course. Investors may be looking for further reassurance coming from Jackson Hole this week.

The Fed chairperson has also maintained the view that a soft economic landing will be achieved, and a recession can be avoided. The earnings season has also been supportive of a better than feared scenario, with around 80% of S&P500 companies beating estimates.

On Friday there was a report from a major player in the agricultural sector. Deere & Co reported earnings and revenues (of US$15.8 billion NZ$26.7b) above expectations.

Strong demand from farmers has seen the company lift its financial outlook, forecasting net income for fiscal 2023 between US$9.75 billion and US$10 billion, up from a May forecast of between US$9.25 billion to US$9.5 billion.

Deere is one of the world’s biggest suppliers of farm machinery, and the demand for tractors and the like has been booming.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine saw crop prices surge, and boosted sentiment in the sector, with cashed up farmers looking to also upgrade to new and more technologically advanced kit.

Sean Gallup Grain prices have started falling amid strong harvests in the US and other major suppliers. Elevated interest rates have also become a factor for industry sentiment.

Despite the good news, Deere shares fell though on the view that this may be “as good as it gets,” with a cyclical peak potentially having arrived. Grain prices have started falling amid strong harvests in the US and other major suppliers. Elevated interest rates have also become a factor for industry sentiment.

A slower than expected rebound in the Chinese economy is also becoming relevant to many industries, including the luxury goods space. Shares in Estée Lauder fell despite the company beating on quarterly earnings and revenues US$3.61b surpassing expectations of around US$3.48b. The company though issued weak guidance for the current quarter, saying it expects a loss when a profit was expected. Estée is seeing a slower-than-expected rebound in its travel retail business, mainly in Asia (which accounts for a third of sales).

There was better news however for Europe on the inflationary front, with pressures continuing to ease. Consumer price inflation fell to 5.3% in July from 5.5% in June. Core inflation was steady as services inflation ticked up.

Inflation also continues to fall in Japan. The country’s “core-core” inflation metric, which strips out prices of fresh food and energy came in at 4.2%, down from 4.3% in June. Headline inflation was stable at 3.3%, but core-core inflation is the favoured gauge for the Bank of Japan in setting policy.

The Australian share-market declined 2.6% last week, with concern over China and elevated long term bond yields weighing on sentiment. Banks and resources traded lower. Some Aussie property companies have been flagging valuation headwinds, but sector heavyweight Goodman Group gave cause for cheer. The shares surged over 10% last week as full year results were strong with the company seeing rising rents on industrial property while occupancy is running at 99%. Operating profits rose 17% to A$1.78 billion, ahead of guidance.

Supplied Summerset's Ellerslie retirement village

The Kiwi market was 1.9% lower last week as the Reserve Bank came through with a “hawkish hold.” It is a busy week for earnings with 31 companies reporting, including Ebos, Summerset, Auckland Airport and Air New Zealand.

Spark New Zealand delivered a solid result. Mobile was a highlight, with service revenues underpinned by the return of roaming to 86% of pre-Covid levels. 5G is set to be another driver in the years ahead. Spark is targeting delivery of 5G nationwide to all towns with a population of more than1500 by end of the 2026 financial year.

Fonterra though was trimming its forecast payout again. The co-op reduced to the

2023-24 farmgate milk price forecast midpoint by 25 cents to $6.75 per kg milk solids. This comes just over a fortnight after the last downgrade and compares to a midpoint of $8 back in May and would be the lowest payout since the $6.35 per kgMS for the 2018/19 season.

Farm expenses have meanwhile gone up over the past 5 year. DairyNZ has estimated that the average farmer needs $7.51 per kgMS to break-even.

Weaker than expected Chinese demand has been an issue and falling dairy trade auction prices in recent months. Many farms have built up strong balance sheets, but with lower incomes there will likely be trickle-down effects to the rest of the economy, and likely lower rural spending on machinery. Fonterra’s higher earnings and dividend payments (on a strong ingredients business), will be a slight comfort, but developments in China remain pivotal.

On that note, A2 Milk has released results today with double-digit revenue and earnings growth. China segment sales rose 38% with record market share in China Total infant milk sales were up over 8% in a market (which makes up 70% of A2’s sales) that declined by 14%. Revenues grew 10.1% to $1.59b, while earnings rose 11.8% to $219.3 million. Despite an expected double-digit decline in the China IMF market in 2024 financial year, A2 expects to increase market share and achieve “low single-digit” revenue growth and an earnings margin in line with last year – this is well below consensus estimates. The absence of a buyback or dividend has also disappointed the market give the company’s $800m cash balance. The shares have fallen around 10% today.

Mercury NZ, meanwhile, has reported full year net profit after tax of $103m, which was down from $366m, with last year boosted by the gain made on the sale of the Tilt Renewables shareholding. Generation was a record, rising 21% on last year. Record inflows say hydro generation surge 28%. Earnings guidance for the 2024 financial year has been set at $835m.

Chorus has chimed in with results, with fibre growth (uptake is 73% in UFB areas) helping to drive revenues to $980m from $965m last year. Underlying earnings rose $22m to $682m. Chorus noted that average data usage is near where it peaked during the Auckland Covid-19 lockdown in September 2021. An interesting fact is that 45% of all traffic on Chorus’ network is streaming video.

Supplied Freightways says the trading environment in Australia is more favourable than New Zealand with a tight labour market, rising costs, and weather challenges providing headwinds.

Freightways has, meanwhile, reported a 14.8% jump in full year group earnings to $145.2m, compared to $126.5m in the 2022 financial year. Net profits rose 7.3%. Of note is the company’s suggestion that the trading environment in Australia was more favourable than New Zealand with a tight labour market, rising costs, and weather challenges providing headwinds. Operating revenues in Australia surged 143% while that in New Zealand rose 6%.

Freightways has also announced that it plans to (dual) list on the ASX, in part reflecting the changes to the makeup of the business following the $160m acquisition of courier and express freight business Allied Express across the Tasman last year. The company said it was it was looking for merger or acquisition opportunities in the years ahead to complement the Allied Express deal.

There will be a lot more to digest this week, with a deluge of earnings reports locally. The monthly trade balance has come in at a deficit of $1.1b, with falls in dairy exports part of the equation. Retail sales numbers are out Wednesday. Globally, investors will be focussed on comments from Jerome Powell at Jackson Hole later this week.