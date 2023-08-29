US Federal Reserve suggests interest rates may go higher, but sounds no alarm

US markets rallied on Friday, with investors shrugging off rate hike fears following United States Federal Reserve chairperson Jerome Powell’s speech at its annual conference at Jackson Hole.

ANALYSIS:

US markets rallied on Friday, with investors shrugging off rate hike fears following Jerome Powell’s speech at the Fed’s annual conference at Jackson Hole.

The US central bank’s chairperson suggested that rates may need to go higher, but importantly did not sound any alarms or spring any surprises. It was a fairly neutral speech and investors latched onto comments that the US economy was proving more resilient than expected.

The Dow jumped nearly 250 points while the S&P500 was 0.7% higher. The Nasdaq leapt 0.9%. There were a number of similarities to Powell’s speech at the same event a year ago, but the market reaction was very different. In 2022 stocks sank following the Powell’s address.

Last year it was all about the “pain” of rate rises that was to follow. This year’s speech was given against the backdrop of 11 interest rate rises, which have taken US interest rates to the highest level in more than 22 years.

On Friday, Powell reiterated that rates may need to go higher, and borrowing costs will remain elevated until inflation gets on a “convincing” path to the Fed’s 2% target. That said, at 3.2% currently, the US inflation rate is not a million miles away from the Fed’s target. While Powell said inflation was still too high, he also acknowledged that it had fallen away from peak levels.

The US economy meanwhile has proven resilient, with Powell noting that GDP growth was above expectations and the longer-run trend, while recent readings on the consumer have been “especially robust”.

He added that after decelerating sharply over the past 18 months, the housing sector was showing signs of picking back up. An economy which is not cooling as quickly as expected is a double-edged sword, with Powell saying that “additional evidence of persistently above-trend growth” could push rates higher.

The Fed remains in data-dependent mode, and of interest this week will be US inflation numbers (expected to ease to 3.2% year on year in July), along with non-farm payrolls numbers (the economy is expected to have added 180,000 jobs in August).

Powell though acknowledged again that risks are “two-sided”, with dangers of doing both too much and too little. He was in a somewhat philosophical mode, saying: “As is often the case, we are navigating by the stars under cloudy skies.”

On balance, the speech did not alarm the consensus view that rates will remain on hold at the Fed’s next meeting in September.

Similar comments were made by ECB president Christine Lagarde at the symposium on Friday. Lagarde said the European Central Bank would leave rates as high as needed to bring inflation back to target (EU inflation numbers this week will be in focus).

Skies in Europe though remain pretty cloudy – Germany’s economy has exited a technical recession, but not convincingly so, posting a grand total of 0% GDP growth in the June quarter.

Asian markets have started off much brighter today. A print over the weekend showed that profits at China’s industrial firms fell 6.7% in July from a year earlier. This is the seventh month in a row of declines amid weak demand.

More cause for Chinese officials to stimulate further. Authorities on Monday announced a range of measures to entice back investors, including a reduction of the stamp duty on stock trades. The CSI300 index in Mainland China has rallied more than 5% as a result, the biggest gain in more than three years.

The Australian sharemarket has risen on Monday in the wake of the “surprise-free” speech from Powell. There has also been some good news around the Aussie economy, with retail sales bouncing 0.5% in July, beating forecasts of a 0.3% and following a surprise drop last month.

Australian consumers are proving more resilient than expected. Numbers from Wesfarmers on Friday, which owns Bunnings and Kmart, also came in better than expected.

Australia’s biggest iron ore companies will be hoping China gets back on a growth trajectory. Shares in Fortescue have fallen as revenues from the steel-making ingredient declined 3% to US$16.9b in the 2023 financial year. The large-cap company has also seen its chief executive resign, the 10th senior executive departure in the past three years.

The Kiwi market was 1.2% lower last week and is down nearly 4% this month. The results season has highlighted the challenges facing domestically facing companies, and also those where China is a primary customer.

Companies such as Air New Zealand and Auckland Airport are riding earnings tailwinds, but outlook statements have generally been conservative. Share price reactions to even fairly strong results have not been particularly overwhelming.

Last week’s retail sales numbers highlighted that Kiwi consumers are facing the pinch. But so are consumer-facing companies. Restaurant Brands has reported results on Monday. Half-year group sales rose 10% to hit a record $640.2m. Net profit after tax however fell 86% to $2.2m compared to $15.3m a year ago.

The company, which operates KFC, Pizza Hut, Carls Jnr and Taco Bell, has seen margins impacted by rising ingredients prices and wage costs. Management said “price increases will be closely monitored against macroeconomic factors and transaction volumes” in the second half.

There are a number of results this week, with Meridian, Heartland, Tourism Holdings and Vulcan Steel due to report tomorrow. Data-wise, building permits and reads on consumer and business confidence will be in focus.