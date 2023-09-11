That 'feeling' when facing maternity leave (and why it shouldn't be a thing)

There’s a strange combination of anticipation and dread that comes with telling your boss you are pregnant, and have to take some time off.

Marian Johnson is “chief awesome officer” at the Ministry of Awesome, which provides startups with support, mentorship, community and connections.

OPINION: There’s a strange combination of anticipation and dread that comes with telling your boss you are pregnant, and have to take some time off.

In 2006, upon learning I was pregnant with my now daughter, I still clearly remember walking into my boss’s office to tell them the news. I still remember the boss’s response, too, like it happened yesterday.

“Congratulations I guess but Jesus! Are you planning on coming back?”

I felt deep disappointment from my boss and I felt incredibly guilty. Even so, I was still truly flabbergasted when they then told me that, should I choose to return to work there would be no special favours for me and in fact quite the opposite as I would be given the “travel desk” - a brutal travel regime normally held by the singles in the office.

After 12 weeks of my unpaid maternity leave, the travel desk would mean travelling from London to all over Europe for four days out of every two weeks, leaving me absent and zombified during this important bonding time with my newborn daughter.

The reason? My boss wanted to ensure any other….women….in the office would understand that there would be absolutely no accommodations made for mums.

There’s dog whistles and then there’s full blown barking, and needless to say that this was the latter.

It was the straw that broke this mum’s back, I already had my seven-year-old son and had spent seven years pretending to my higher ups that I was footloose and fancy-free so I could continue to climb like the single women and guys around me.

I knew there was no way I wanted to continue my life in this way and I soon left the job and jumped on a plane with my husband to start our new life in Aotearoa..

Over 15 years later and so much has changed for mums in the workplace in Aotearoa. But lots, too, hasn’t changed a bit.

As Jacinda Ardern was heading into her first term as leader, she let us all know that she had a baby on the way. If she was nervous about this, she certainly didn’t show it. Her famous pronouncement on social media:”I’ll be Prime Minister AND a mum, and Clarke will be ‘first man of fishing’ and stay at home dad,” would go on to enrage many NZ male broadcasters.

But any doubts – either expressed or not – that the rest of New Zealand may have had about the ability of a mother to lead a country were very quickly squashed in 2018, when Ardern walked into the UN General Assembly, with baby Neve in her arms.

For me this was an incredible thing to see. Less than a decade previous I was told I had to choose between motherhood and my beloved career. Now here was the country’s top official managing both roles on one of the biggest stages in the world.

For women in the professional world, whether they are startup founders, or aspiring leaders, it’s hard to understate the kind of cultural shift that these moments can have.

Recently at Electrify Aotearoa, I watched Anna Guenther, co-founder of PledgeMe and senior executive at NZTE, step on to the stage, new bub strapped to her chest like it’s the most normal thing in the world (which it is!) and talk to a room of 500 women founders about raising investments for women owned businesses.

Free from the stigma of a typical tech event, women were comfortable to parade babies on hips, embracing their journeys as founders, without having to apologise for a single thing. Here were some of the most powerful women in the startup sector, showing that motherhood was not a weakness, but a strength.

Camylla Battani Societal norms around gender and gender roles are changing so quickly that all of us should take a moment to simply sense check our unconscious biases and prejudices to see what deserves serious inquiry.

But at the same time, it was clear that many of the same old issues persisted.

During the founder mindset panel hosted by a group of women representing all stages of the entrepreneurial journey, one audience member put her hand up to ask advice from the group.

“How do you navigate questions around motherhood to investors?,” she asked. Specifically, she shared that she had recently been asked by an investor whether she was planning on having children.

The simple truth here is that no man is ever asked about his parenthood plans, nor is fatherhood ever considered a hindrance to a long and prosperous career. If there’s even a thought on the subject, it’s simply assumed that whatever their parenthood plans, they will be handled. This must be the default assumption for any parent position for both men and women in 2023 whether facing up to an investor, a boss, or any other career stakeholder.

That horrid guilty feeling I had when I walked into my boss’s office all those years ago? That shouldn’t be a thing any more.

And more now than ever before, I can see that women are leaving some of that baggage at the door. Women are showing that they don’t have to make a choice between their career and being a mum. And if they do want to make that choice, it’s theirs to make, not society’s to impose.

The whole day at Electrify Aotearoa was an encouraging display of the steps we've taken as a society since I walked into my boss’ office 14 years ago. At the same time, much of the content shared by the founder community at Electrify was a reminder of the steps we have yet to take.

Societal norms around gender and gender roles are changing so quickly that all of us should take a moment to simply sense check our unconscious biases and prejudices to see what deserves serious inquiry. Should it be so unusual for women to bring their infants to a conference? Should women founders not receive investment because they may have kids? Should a full 48% of our talent base be punished with stress, guilt, and setbacks when they begin the natural cycle of life? Or should we innovate our systems to accommodate for the natural cycle of life and set our future generations up for a better quality of life?

Regardless of systems and politics and unconscious biases of bosses and investors, women founders at Electrify Aotearoa are deftly handling motherhood and the startup grind. It ain't glamorous, in fact it’s exhausting but they’re doing it anyway. Every mother holding a child at an investor meeting, or a baby swaddled during a keynote address we take a step closer to women never again having to face a brutal, unfair question from a boss again.

“What’s it gonna be? Your family or your career?”

The women in business in Aotearoa have firmly answered: “Both.”