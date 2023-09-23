Ask Susan: Why can't I get a refund for my dishwasher?

My dishwasher stopped working after six years due to not powering on at all. I've been in contact with Fisher & Paykel who just repeatedly tell me that because it is outside the two-year warranty they have no obligation to fix it. I have challenged this every time citing the Consumer Guarantees Act and the Consumer report on how long it should last. They simply refuse to live up to their obligations under the act. I've sought advice on how to take it further and was dismayed to find out that the only way to proceed is through the Disputes Tribunal which costs $45 to lodge a complaint. Is that really the only way?

The issue of how long appliances should last can be a tricky one to navigate.

Consumer NZ says that a dishwasher should last about 10 years. Manufacturers sometimes argue that’s not a hard rule, though, and things like how often you use your appliance and how you care for it can affect how long it lasts.

I contacted Fisher & Paykel about your situation and a spokesperson told me that the company will waive the call-out fee to come and see what’s happened to your dishwasher. If they find a “user related” fault then you will be charged a service fee but if it’s a genuine fault, the full cost of the repair will be covered.

The company is declining your request for a full refund for now.

“While the Consumer Guarantees Act does not specify exact details around the lifespan of a product, it does speak to the need for it to last a reasonable length of time – something we agree is important, especially with household appliances,” a spokesperson said.

“The ambiguity of this term ‘reasonable’ can create confusion so, where an appliance repair falls outside the warranty period, we work closely with the customer to troubleshoot the issue and find a resolution.

“There will always be variables that impact how long an appliance lasts, ranging from water pressure and water hardness, environmental factors within the home, the types of cleaning agents the customer chooses to use, and how often the appliance is maintained and cleaned.

“Over time, parts will deteriorate and may fail. To be able to assess whether the cost of repair is covered under the Consumer Guarantees Act, we first must inspect the appliance, diagnose the issue, and inform the customer of the fault and the possible cause. In cases where the appliance has not met our obligations under the Act we will repair or replace the product at no cost to the customer.”

You're correct that the Disputes Tribunal is a last resort for situations of this type. It deals with thousands of cases every year.