What a $20 mango can tell you about our grocery prices

The king of fruit is well on its way to becoming fruit fit only for kings in New Zealand.

Matt Raskovic is associate professor of international business and strategy at AUT.

OPINION: Recently, I was shopping at my local fruit and veg shop in Auckland’s Newmarket.

I had a breakfast craving for a juicy mango to top my morning yoghurt and muesli bowl. After all, isn’t mango supposed to be the king of all fruit?

When I came across a carton of 10 shiny orange-and-red mangoes, my face lit up. They were big, they were ripe, they looked so juicy. Proper Queensland mangoes, not the shipped-halfway-from-the-other-side-of-the-world unripe ones the size of a pear. The $19.99 price tag led me to believe this was for the whole carton.

I said to myself: “They are on discount. I remember it was $22.99 just a week ago.”

When I came to the cashier, the lady gave me her standard greeting, followed by: “Will you be taking the whole carton, sir?”

“Yes,” I replied emphatically, such a good price.

“You do realise it is $19.99 each, not the whole carton, sir?”

At that moment, my morning hopes and dreams of a regal breakfast were instantly shattered. $19.99 each? In that case, I will give them a pass.

Walking back to my apartment, I kept thinking about all the mangoes I had during my November visit to Brisbane. They were about NZ$3.50 per piece if you bought just one, or about NZ$2.20 if you bought a whole carton.

That night, I rang my friend in Brisbane and asked her about the price of mangoes in Brisbane. “Well, they are not in season yet,” she replied almost apologetically.

“One would pay A$3 to A$4 per piece, but we buy a whole carton of them, which then translates to about A$2.50.”

When I told her about the price of mangoes, the phone went silent for a while.

“Are you sure that wasn’t the price for a whole carton?” she replied. “What the hell is going on over there?”

Good question!

A week before my mango consumer epiphany, I had to travel to Newcastle in Australia to meet up with my high school best friend. It was one of those out of the blue hello-we-are-in-the-neighbourhood spontaneous kinds of meetings that only Europeans can spring on someone unexpectedly. During my visit, I did some shopping at the Chemist Warehouse and realised my favourite skincare brand from New Zealand was literally 50% cheaper across the Tasman.

I figured they must be running some kind of special sale. Lucky Aussies.

Shopping at Aldi the next day, I wanted to introduce my overseas friends to a piece of New Zealand. It was a balmy 33 degrees in Newcastle, so I decided for a tub of Kāpiti ice-cream.

Low and behold, it was A$7.99 (about NZ$8.70), much lower than the typical NZ$11.99 I pay at my local Countdown. I then started checking prices of everyday goods more systematically, like fabric softener: A$3.99 at Aldi, NZ$9 at the Warehouse in Auckland.

It started dawning on me just how much the cost-of-living crisis had gone out of control in New Zealand.

New Zealand consumers tend to believe that our smaller market, geographic remoteness and lack of market competition in the grocery retail sector are the main reasons why prices of everyday goods have become 20% to 50% more expensive compared to Australia. But is this really the only reason?

The top two grocery retailers in New Zealand, Foodstuffs and Woolworths, have a very high market concentration, which signals significantly hindered competition to the detriment of New Zealand consumers, who spend about one fifth of their disposable income on food.

But wait, would you be surprised to learn that the combined market share of the top two grocery retailers in Australia, Woolworths and Coles, was 55.9%? Not that much different.

The New Zealand Commerce Commission report from July 2022 found that New Zealand grocery prices were much higher compared to international standards.

The report also found that New Zealand grocery retailers enjoyed “very high profitability”, indicative of exceptionally high market power. The report also pointed to “complex pricing strategies, promotions and customer loyalty programmes” which hinder price comparisons and effective consumer decision-making to make “informed decisions”.

As a European migrant living in New Zealand who spent a large part of his life enjoying high levels of consumer protection by the European Union, I am often astonished at how vulnerable consumers in New Zealand are – with lack of clear pricing and misleading pricing of various goods at the top of the list.

Hardly any shopping run goes by when the prices on the shelf, if one can actually locate them, match the prices at the till.

It seems it isn’t just our small market and lack of market competition that can explain unrealistically high grocery prices in New Zealand, but also a degree of consumer ignorance.

The fact retailers can get away with it points to endless consumer tolerance, which likely stems from high levels of generalised trust New Zealanders have in their country and institutions. Have we become too gullible and are we paying top price for it now?

Heading into the general elections, it is high time we start comparing prices, doing international benchmarking, questioning business practices and demanding better service. Otherwise, the king of fruit is well on its way to becoming fruit fit only for kings in New Zealand.