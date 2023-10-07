Ask Susan: What can I do about my partner raiding kids' accounts?

Susan Edmunds is Stuff’s Money Editor. Send your questions to susan.edmunds@stuff.co.nz

My partner and I have a relationship issue and are living separately. We had term deposits in our two sons' names (who were minors). The operating instructions for the accounts were that both were to sign jointly for all transactions.

I discovered three term deposits totalling to over $100,000 were broken/ taken out by my partner. I came to know she had contacted the bank to get these transactions through .I tried to contact the bank and have been given a runaround, they have acknowledged it was a mistake on their part but have not offered any resolution/reparations of the funds/interest.

I am in the process of writing to the Banking Ombudsman, but there is another problem, under my younger son’s statements (going back to 2017) my older son’s statements are showing up on internet banking.

I asked Banking Ombudsman Nicola Sladden for advice on this one.

She said a bank should only allow transactions in accordance with the account mandate or signing instructions. “If the bank allows a transaction without the proper authority, that transaction is, on the face of it, unauthorised. Where we find wrongdoing we can award compensation for any direct loss and/or inconvenience resulting from that wrongdoing. If we received a case like this, we’d need to consider the impact of any wrongdoing based on the facts of the specific case.

“With children’s accounts and where there’s a relationship breakdown it can be complicated, but what has happened to the funds after the withdrawal may be relevant in determining whether there has been a financial loss.”

Can election results deliver a shock right away for interest rates if National wins?

You might have seen some commentary about National’s policies potentially adding pressure to the housing market, which could mean interest rates have to go higher than otherwise.

Miles Workman, a senior economist at ANZ, says there could be an effect, but not necessarily right away.

“If fiscal policy is looking more inflationary because of election promises, then market expectations for future rate hikes could change relatively quickly. However, that may not be an election night thing given markets may also be placing some weight on certain outcomes given current polling etc. The market reaction (which may be quite small) could occur in the lead-up and following the election depending on the flow of information.”

How popular are savings term deposits at the bank; have I been missing out all my life?

Reserve Bank data shows there is $182.5 billion in term deposits from New Zealand residents, up from $137.3b in July 2021.

Term deposits tend to be popular with people who want to know their money is safe. You might not get a massive return on the money but you know that it is extremely unlikely you’ll lose any of what you’ve invested.

As interest rates have risen, so too has what you can get from a term deposit. At the moment, you can get a one-year term deposit paying about 6%, which is significantly better than a year or two ago.

As for whether you’re missing out, that totally depends on what you want to do with your money. If you’re saving for something that you'll need money for soon, a term deposit could be a good option. But if you have a longer time horizon, it will probably make sense to take a bit more risk in exchange for (hopefully) better returns. Maybe in a managed fund.