Ask Susan: Is it true that it's fine to sell a house for less than you bought it for?

We’re often told not to worry about what our house price is up to, if we’re buying and selling in the same market.

Please explain to me the trope that selling your house for less than you bought it for doesn't matter if you buy your new one in the same market.

This is a favourite of real estate agents in a slow market, in my experience!

It does make sense in lots of cases, though. If you buy and sell in the same market, it shouldn’t make a huge difference what the value of your own home is doing.

The idea is that, if all house prices have dropped in value, and you can get a good deal on the next house you move to, it doesn’t matter if you then give the buyer of your current place a good deal, too.

Say, for example, that house prices in your area have all dropped by 10%. There will be more variation than this in reality, but it works as an illustration.

Your first home drops in value from $700,000 to $630,000. But the house you want to buy also drops by 10%, from $1m to $900,000. You’re getting more of a discount on your next place than you’re giving on your existing one.

There are lots of things to consider, though. One of the big issues is equity. It’s fine to lose money on your current house, but if it erodes the equity you can take over to the next place to the point where it’s hard to get a mortgage, or a lot more expensive, it’s probably not worth doing.

It’s much less of a concern for people who have lived in their house for a long time, and have seen its value shoot up. If you bought your home for the December 2002 Auckland median of just under $200,000 and sold it for the December 2022 median of just under $800,000, you’re probably not going to be too stressed about the fact it’s a down market, particularly if you’re able to get another property at a price you’re comfortable with.

Is taking a second job a problem?

The cost of living is really hurting me despite being in a medium-well paid full-time job. I'm thinking about taking a second job at night at the supermarket (or similar), do I have to tell my current employer that I'm going to do this?

I asked Alison Maelzer who is an employment lawyer at Hesketh Henry.

She said the starting point for your thinking would be that the Employment Relations Act prevents an employer from putting a clause in an employment agreement restricting or prohibiting an employee from taking up secondary employment.

“There are exceptions where the employer has genuine reasons based on reasonable grounds for including the clause, and the reasons are stated in the employee’s employment agreement. The Act states that genuine reasons may relate to protecting an employer’s commercially sensitive information, or intellectual property rights.

“Whether an employee needs to disclose their secondary employment to the employer is a little bit trickier. The starting point would be for the person to check their employment agreement (or handbook, or any relevant policy) – it is fairly common for there to be a clause requiring an employee to notify an employer (or seek consent) if the secondary or night job has the potential to conflict with or adversely affect the employer and/or affect the employee’s ability to carry out their job.”

She said, if there was no mention of this, you would have a good faith duty at law to be active and constructive in establishing and maintaining a productive employment relationship which requires both parties to be, among other things, responsive and communicative.

“Whether the employee’s secondary job will impact their ability to carry out their job or conflict with their employer’s interest (and mean that they should disclose it to their boss) will ultimately be a judgment call. If the secondary job is within a similar industry or is a client/supplier of the employer, it is not too difficult to see there being a potential conflict of interest issue that an employee should raise with their employer.

”Similarly, an employee who works a day job and is then up all night loading shelves at the supermarket is likely to get fatigued and possibly sleep-deprived pretty quickly. In those instances, we would suggest that an employee would have health and safety obligations to raise this with their employer, especially if either of the roles were safety-sensitive. Lastly, where an employee’s day job has fluctuating start and end times (e.g. a shift worker) and their night or secondary job prevents them from working certain shifts or hours – again that would suggest they have an obligation to raise this with their employer."