How to spot genuine investments, not scams

Fiona Mackenzie is managing director of ANZ Investments.

OPINION: I’m passionate about helping more Kiwis invest to build financial security and achieve their life goals and dreams.

So it really concerns me to see scammers exploiting those goals through fake investments.

People are losing large sums of money investing in what they thought were legitimate investments which turned out to be frauds.

These scams are financially and psychologically devastating, robbing people of their life savings and destroying self-confidence. I also worry the fear of being caught by a scam will put people off or erode confidence in investing.

As a member of New Zealand’s financial services sector, I know we have a responsibility to spread the word about how to spot scams. But just as importantly, we need to help people find independent information about genuine investments.

Whatever you’re thinking of investing in, there are ways to get reliable information, from the first-timer all the way through to the savvy investor.

Doing a little bit of research may help you make informed investment decisions and protect yourself from scammers.

If someone claims to be from a reputable financial institution, don’t just take their word for it. Look up the organisation online, their contact details will be listed, and get in touch to check the investment opportunity is real.

Remember, legitimate banking investments are made directly with that bank, even if they’re overseas.

Every investment carries risk so you might want to consider whether talking to a qualified financial adviser might be the right option for you.

THREE Patrick Gower explores the rise of internet scams (video first published in 2022).

Financial advisers can help you clarify your financial goals and understand your investment risk, and recommend options to help make the most of your savings.

In New Zealand, the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) regulates financial advisers. So, anyone providing financial advice needs to do so under a licence the FMA has issued.

The Companies Office’s Financial Service Providers Register website lists all licensed Financial Advice Providers, the financial advisers who work for them, and other self-employed financial advisers. And it’s easy to search by name.

Financial Advice Providers must belong to an approved disputes resolution scheme, so if something does go wrong you have a way to complain. They also need to tell you how they are paid. So ask about that too.

Once you’ve got some ideas, you may want to consider several advisers before making a final decision to make sure you get the right person and options for you. Family and friends may have recommendations too.

An unfortunate aspect of these investment scams is that the people involved don’t follow any of the strict rules that exist in New Zealand around offering financial advice.

They’ll say anything to get your money. And they’ll make all sorts of promises. So please be vigilant.

If you’ve registered your details on an investment comparison website, please be especially wary if someone unexpectedly approaches you about investing.

Do your research when you go online looking for investment opportunities. Banks provide information on their websites about their products. So, too, do KiwiSaver and investment fund providers.

The Retirement Commission’s website Sorted.org has information for investors, including information to help you compare investment or KiwiSaver funds, and information on individual stocks and bonds.

Research company Canstar also provides comparisons of many products, including term deposits. Remember, a legitimate financial adviser won’t offer you products that will help you get rich quick. They’ll offer advice and recommendations for your individual financial situation, stage of life and investment goals.

An adviser can help you avoid rash decisions that put your investments at risk. Banks and organisations like the FMA include information on their websites about known and common scams. So, it’s good to check those pages as well.

Arming yourself with reliable information and advice will help you make informed investment decisions. That is invaluable, regardless of whether you have amassed a small fortune, or are just starting on your investment journey.